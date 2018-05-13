First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 45 May 12, 2018
DEL Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 44 May 12, 2018
PUN Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: RCB's Virat Kohli feels better at chasing targets at this stage of tournament

Kohli scored a polished 70 off 40 balls as RCB chased down a target of 182 against DD in 19 overs.

PTI, May 13, 2018

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's love for targets is well-known and it's a no-brainer that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain would ideally like to chase down totals in the remaining games of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli captain of RCB after his fifty during match forty five of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Delhi Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on the 12th May 2018. Photo by: Rahul Gulati /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty against Delhi Daredevils. Sportzpics

Kohli scored a polished 70 off 40 balls as RCB chased down a target of 182 against DD in 19 overs. Still with an outside chance of qualification, Kohli wants to make the most of it as he feels that the table is wide open.

"We were not clinical with the ball, but these guys played well. The chase, however, was ideal. Bowling first is better at this stage, because it's easier for batsmen to take responsibility. You can almost set up the game how you like. That's what works for our boys," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

AB de Villiers was also in great touch scoring 72 off 37 balls and Kohli said that there is nothing easier than playing alongside Proteas legend.

"It is lovely batting with AB. We have done this many times in the past. It was a stiff chase, but in the mid-innings break, AB told me 'don't worry, we'll get this', and that helped me get in the zone. I don't need to say much. It has been an honour for me to bat with him."

Kohli said that he got out in his bid to up the net run-rate.

"I was disappointed getting out since we had the run-rate in control. Wanted to finish it with three overs to spare and get the net run-rate up. It cost us 10-12 balls to get the victory.

Updated Date: May 13, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 DD #IPL 2018 RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all