First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: RCB's Quinton de Kock lauds Indian pace attack, calls it one of the best in the world

De Kock also praised the Indian batsmen, who toured South Africa, saying they played bounce very well. South Africa won the Test series 2-1 while India outclassed them in the ODI series 5-1 earlier this year.

PTI, May 10, 2018

Mumbai: Explosive South African batsman Quinton de Kock on Thursday avowed that the Indian pace attack was one of the best in the world and it would severely test the England batsmen in the own backyard.

India will embark on the England tour in July to play a three-match Twenty20 series, three-match ODI series and five-match Test series.

"I think it's going to be a good contest. The Indian seam attack is one of the best that I have ever faced. They are really good. The likes of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Jasprit) Bumrah, Hardik (Pandya), (Mohammad) Shami (and) Ishant (Sharma), all these guys were very consistent and opposing teams are going to struggle against them. They have one of the hardest bowling attacks that one can face, especially as openers," de Kock said.

Quinton de Kock of the Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match thirty one of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on the 1st May 2018. Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

File image of Quinton de Kock of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. SPORTZPICS

The South African keeper-batsman spoke after he launched Spintechs Spin Mat' that would help the batters improve their skills on pitches that help spinners.

De Kock also praised the Indian batsmen, who toured South Africa, saying they played bounce very well. South Africa won the Test series 2-1 while India outclassed them in the ODI series 5-1 earlier this year.

The Men in Blue' led by their charismatic skipper Virat Kohli also defeated South Africa in the three-match T20 series 2-1.

"They (the Indian team) came to South Africa and played the bounce really well. That's something that's going to keep happening now and in the future. They are not going to be scared anymore. Even on pitches that assisted pace and bounce, they did well. They were just too good.

"You have got guys like (Ajinkya) Rahane, Shikhar (Dhawan), (MS) Dhoni and Virat (Kohli) leading by example, guys who are not scared of taking on the opposition," De Kock said when asked what was the difference between the Indian team that toured South Africa early this year and the past teams.

De Kock, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, also heaped praise on his teammate and India skipper Kohli.

"Virat is very competitive by nature and what stands out is that he wants to be the best and always wants to win. He has that attitude, the guy always wants to win. He (Virat) is not an emotional guy actually. When you play against him, he seems very emotional but now that you have played with him, Virat being Virat (is) just passionate about what he does, De Kock noted.

He also had words of encouragement for his compatriot and young pacer Kagiso Rabada saying he could be a future legend.

"Rabada is a special player. He is very similar to Virat, not emotionally but in the way he wants to do well for the team. He always wants to be the best, always wants to be the guy leading from the front.

"He always wants to be leading the bowling attack and at 22 that's quite scary. He could be a future legend, but as of now he's just trying to do his best, trying to win games for South Africa and hopefully win one or two trophies."

Turning his attention to Day-Night Tests, de Kock said there were "some rough edges in the format which needed to be ironed out".

"But I think it's a good concept but there are one or two things that can make the game better, especially for the players. For the fans it's awesome."

"There is a problem with the ball at certain times of the day, particularly in the twilight period. Teams should continue playing Day-Night Tests and the rough edges should be ironed out over time.

"The onus of bringing back crowds to Test matches lies with both players and administrators. We need to work as a team," the stumper signed off.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #IPL 2018 #Jasprit Bumrah #Kagiso Rabada #MS Dhoni #Quinton De Kock #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Shikhar Dhawan #South Africa #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all