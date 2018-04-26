The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s death bowling woes continued as they failed to defend a total of 205 runs at home, despite having the upper hand in the match till the half-way point of the Chennai Super Kings’ innings.

Put in to bat first by MS Dhoni, the Royal Challengers rode on the back of a couple of whirlwind fifties from AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock and a late cameo towards the end by Mandeep Singh to post a total of 205/8 in their 20 overs.

The visitors didn’t have the best start to the run chase, losing the wicket of Shane Watson in the very first over and then being reduced to 74/4 by the ninth over. However, Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni played two mesmerising knocks to lead their team over the line. They turned the course of the match in the last 10 overs and the home team couldn’t make a comeback again.

Here's a look at how all the 22 players fared in the match.

Ambati Rayudu - 10/10

Rayudu continued his terrific run of form with the bat on Wednesday as he scored yet another fifty to help his team overhaul the daunting target of 206 runs set by Bangalore. He played a splendid 53-ball knock of 82 runs before being run out in the 18th over. His knock consisted of three fours and eight gigantic sixes.

MS Dhoni - 10/10

MS Dhoni’s return to form is the best news for the Chennai Super Kings and also for entire India. Walking out to bat with his team at a tricky situation of 74/4 in the ninth over, Dhoni combined with Rayudu to stitch a 101-run stand for the sixth wicket. Then he finished off the game even though Rayudu got dismissed and remained unbeaten on a score of 70 runs off just 34 deliveries, an innings star-studded with one four and seven sixes.

AB de Villiers - 10/10

AB de Villiers produced another scintillating knock as he smashed his way to 68 runs in 30 balls. His whirlwind innings started after Kohli’s departure and consisted of eight sixes and two fours, At one point of time it looked like he will score a century. However, his innings was cut short by his fellow countryman Imran Tahir.

Dwayne Bravo - 9/10

The West Indian all-rounder proved his worth once again as he bowled terrific overs during the death and also finished off Super Kings’ innings with a flourish. He registered bowling figures of 4-0-33-2 with the victims being De Kock and Umesh Yadav. Then he walked out to bat in the 19th over and smashed one four and one six in his seven-ball knock of 14 to chase down the target.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 9/10

Chahal was once again seen at his best with the ball as he registered bowling figures of 4-0-26-2. He gave his team the upper hand in the game with the wickets of Sam Billings and Ravindra Jadeja thus reducing the Super Kings to 74/4 in the ninth over. Unfortunately, the other bowlers couldn’t finish the job off despite his superb bowling efforts.

Quinton de Kock - 9/10

De Kock scored his first fifty in Royal Challengers colours on Wednesday. He had been getting off to starts but was not converting them into big scores. However, he succeeded against the Super Kings as he smashed his way to a 53-run knock off 37 balls. He was involved in a 103-run stand with De Villiers for the third wicket.

Imran Tahir - 8/10

Tahir turned out to be one of the heroes for the Super Kings as he turned the course of the match claiming the wicket of De Villiers and the dangerous Corey Anderson on back-to-back deliveries in the 15th over. He ended his spell registering bowling figures of 4-0-35-2.

Umesh Yadav - 8/10

The Vidarbha pacer continued his sublime bowling form as he troubled the visisting batsmen with the new ball and registered bowling figures of 4-0-23-1. His wicket included that of Suresh Raina and he was also the one who dismissed Rayudu, effecting a superb run-out from the deep.

Mandeep Singh - 8/10

Mandeep provided the home team the acceleration they needed towards the end with a 32-run knock off 17 balls. He walked out to bat at the fall of Anderson’s wicket in the 15th over and ensured that his team crossed the 200-run mark in the end.

Shardul Thakur - 6/10

Thakur might have conceded 46 runs in his four overs, however, he claimed the two most important wickets of Kohli and Mandeep at crucial stages of the game.

Washington Sundar - 5/10

Sundar contributed a valuable 13 runs in just four deliveries in the last over. However, he bowled just one over and conceded 14 runs. He wasn’t used by Kohli with the ball again.

Pawan Negi - 5/10

Negi was run out on a duck after facing just one delivery. However, he provided his team with the wicket of Shane Watson in the very first over. But then again he leaked 36 runs in his three overs.

Colin de Grandhomme - 4/10

The Kiwi all-rounder replaced Chris Woakes for this match. He contributed a valuable 11 runs off just seven deliveries towards the end. However, he wasn’t used with the ball at all by Kohli.

Virat Kohli - 3/10

The Bangalore skipper started off well with three terrific boundaries. However, he ended up giving a simple catch to Jadeja off Thakur’s bowling in the fifth over and thus departed for just 18 runs made off 15 deliveries.

Suresh Raina - 3/10

Raina looked good for the little time he batted, hitting a couple of sweetly timed boundaries. However, he fell prey to Umesh, scoring just 11 runs off nine deliveries.

Deepak Chahar - 2/10

There was no Chahar magic on Wednesday as he conceded 20 runs in the couple of overs he bowled. The Bangalore batsmen found it easy to face him after a good first over and hence he was never used again by Dhoni.

Sam Billings - 2/10

Billings was sent in to bat at the fall of Raina’s wicket. However, he could score just nine runs off seven deliveries before being stumped off a beautiful delivery by Chahal.

Corey Anderson - 1/10

Anderson’s torrid time in IPL continued as he failed to contribute both with bat and ball. First, he struggled to score runs and was dismissed for two runs made off eight deliveries. Secondly, he conceded 58 runs in 3.4 overs and thus ruled out any chance of victory for Bengaluru.

Ravindra Jadeja - 1/10

Jadeja proved to be ineffective both with bat and ball. He conceded 22 runs in his two overs and then got bowled by Chahal scoring just three runs with the bat.

Harbhajan Singh - 1/10

Harbhajan was totally taken to the cleaners by Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers. He conceded 24 runs in his two overs.

Shane Watson - 1/10

Like Jadeja, Watson also failed to contribute with both bat and ball. After conceding 21 runs in his two overs, he was dismissed in the very first over of Super Kings’ innings for an individual score of seven runs.

Mohammad Siraj - 1/10

Siraj proved to be expensive once again and was hit all around the park in the death overs. He conceded 48 runs in his four overs at an economy of 12 runs per over.