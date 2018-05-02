In a contest of equals, Royal Challengers Bangalore outplayed Mumbai Indians at home to escape from the bottom of the points table. Buoyed by Tim Southee, RCB bowled much better at the death than they had done for two whole seasons and restricted the big-hitting Pandya to successfully defend 167. Here, we rate players from either side on a scale of 1-10.

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) - 10/10

Smashed by Brendon McCullum, Hardik Pandya made a strong comeback on a two-paced wicket and used his cutters to good effect to restrict some really powerful RCB batsmen. He grabbed three wickets, including that of the skipper, in a single over to peg back the hosts. He returned to smash a valiant half-century with the bat with Mumbai staring down the barrel. Unfortunately, he couldn't get his team over the line.

Umesh Yadav (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 10/10

The RCB seamer found his groove early and shook Mumbai Indians with wickets off consecutive balls. He sent back Suryakumar Yadav with a peach of a delivery and topped it up with another brilliant ball to Rohit Sharma next up. His terrific opening spell derailed Mumbai Indians’ run chase quite early. His bullet throw from the deep also accounted for the vital scalp of JP Duminy.

Tim Southee (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 10/10

The New Zealand fast bowler showed exactly what RCB were missing at the death previously when he mixed pinpoint yorkers with well-disguised slower balls to help his side to a fine win. He started off with an inswinger to get rid of Ishan Kishan and ended with two superb death overs to cap off a wonderful day.

Manan Vohra (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 9/10

Manan Vohra made use of his promotion up the order and strung together a useful 31-ball 45 with some insane hitting against JP Duminy in the fourth over. He gave the innings some early momentum with the threat of Mumbai spinners looming on a slow surface. However, he dropped Suryakumar Yadav in the very first over of Mumbai’s run chase.

Brendon McCullum (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 9/10

Time and again McCullum has been disregarded, only for him to come roaring back to form. On a surface where you wouldn't expect him to survive against the spinners, McCullum made a handy 37 with some fine shots all around the wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 9/10

Chahal was once again tidy in his four-over spell and although he extracted big turn from the surface, he couldn't grab a wicket. That said, he ensured that the Mumbai batsmen couldn't get underneath his deliveries and did a wonderful job in the middle overs for Kohli.

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) - 9/10

Bumrah hit the right length, mixed up his slower balls and yorkers and made life incredibly difficult for RCB batsmen. His four-over spell choked the life out of RCB’s innings and ended with a perfect penultimate over where just two runs were scored.

Colin de Grandhomme (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 8/10

The Black Caps all-rounder aced the report card with a sensational final over that gave RCB a much-needed impetus heading into the innings break. De Grandhomme slammed three sixes off Mitchell McClenaghan and finished unbeaten on 23 off 10 balls. He proved to be quite expensive with the ball, but saved a whole lot of runs at the boundary.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 8/10

The RCB skipper came in much lower down the order than he is used to in this format of the game, but continued his rich vein of form. However, before he could get going in the latter overs, Hardik sent him back with a cutter that Kohli hit straight to long-on.

Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians) - 7/10

The Kiwi seamer sent down three superb overs to set the tone for the match. However, in the final over of the game, he was mercilessly hit around the park by his Kiwi teammate, Colin de Grandhomme, and the 24-run over might well have cost Mumbai Indians the game.

Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) - 7/10

The elder Pandya brother was tidy in his four-over spell that went for six an over. But he couldn't claim a wicket. Krunal did his part in the run chase by combining with his brother, but was dismissed attempting a cheeky scoop off Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 7/10

Known for leaking too many runs, Siraj put in a better performance with the ball, claiming the crucial wicket of Krunal Pandya in the final stages of the run chase. In the penultimate over of the innings, he went for just five runs and made Mumbai's task next to impossible.

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians) - 6/10

The leg-spinner went at a shade over nine an over but created a much-needed breakthrough for Mumbai Indians when he dismissed an in-the-zone Manan Vohra.

Ben Cutting (Mumbai Indians) - 5/10

The all-rounder didn't get an over, and got to bat at the fag end of Mumbai Indians’ run chase but the asking rate had multiplied too much by then even for his own liking.

Mandeep Singh (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 4/10

Mandeep came in with RCB needing someone to tag alongside Virat Kohli, but messed it up after a start when he mindlessly slogged a Hardik Pandya slower ball to the deep fielder.

JP Duminy (Mumbai Indians) - 2/10

Duminy started off with an impressive first over, but was hit out of the park by Manan Vohra in his next that went for 22 runs. Perhaps it is also Rohit Sharma's fault that he chose to overdo the tactic of bowling Duminy within the powerplay overs. He later walked out to play some sweetly-timed shots but consumed 29 balls for his 23 before being run out.

Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) - 2/10

As has been the case right through the season, Kieron Pollard once again struggled to make an impact. Umesh Yadav roughed him up with some short balls early on. Mohammad Siraj, then, extracted extra bounce off the pitch to force an outside edge off him when on 13.

Quinton de Kock (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 1/10

The South African ‘keeper has been blowing hot and cold this season and after his single digit score at Chinnaswamy Stadium, he should be a suspect selection for the remainder of the season particularly with someone like Parthiv Patel waiting in the wings.

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - 1/10

Caught in the midst of a special spell from Umesh, Suryakumar Yadav couldn't make much of an impact and departed early in Mumbai's run chase.

Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) - 1/10

The young wicketkeeper might have gotten a chance to do the pep talk in Mumbai Indians’ huddle but was undone by a beautiful in-swinger from Tim Southee off the very first ball he faced.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - 1/10

The Mumbai Indians skipper had a horror day at Bangalore. Two of his decisions — giving Duminy the extra over in the powerplay and bowling McClenaghan in the final over — came apart completely. To top it all off, he departed for a golden duck.

Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 1/10

Returning to the side, Sundar made little impact with bat and ball and will most likely find himself benched again when RCB take the field next.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor