Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Friday, heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, describing him as the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

The 19-year-old took 20 wickets in 16 matches, including a three for 19 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL qualifier at Kolkata on Friday. He also blasted a 10-ball 34 in the final overs to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 174-7 at the Eden Gardens.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

With SRH needing quick runs at the death, Rashid hammered four sixes and two fours after arriving at the crease at 134/6 in the 18th over and propelling his team to 174/7.

Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn’t hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he’s got some batting skills as well. Great guy. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2018

Rashid was a live wire on the field, taking three wickets, three catches and was involved on affecting a run out as well. Rashid cleaned up Robin Uthappa (2) at first, then trapped a set Chris Lynn (48) LBW and had the dangerous Andre Russell caught at first slip. All in all, he had a dream match which helped his team enter the final of the Indian Premier League.

With inputs from PTI