First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan is world's best spinner in T20 cricket, says Sachin Tendulkar

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Friday, heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, describing him as the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

FP Sports, May 25, 2018

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Friday, heaped praise on Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan, describing him as the best spinner in the Twenty20 format.

File picture of Rashid Khan. AFP

File picture of Rashid Khan. AFP

The 19-year-old took 20 wickets in 16 matches, including a three for 19 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL qualifier at Kolkata on Friday. He also blasted a 10-ball 34 in the final overs to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 174-7 at the Eden Gardens.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

With SRH needing quick runs at the death, Rashid hammered four sixes and two fours after arriving at the crease at 134/6 in the 18th over and propelling his team to 174/7.

Rashid was a live wire on the field, taking three wickets, three catches and was involved on affecting a run out as well. Rashid cleaned up Robin Uthappa (2) at first, then trapped a set Chris Lynn (48) LBW and had the dangerous Andre Russell caught at first slip. All in all, he had a dream match which helped his team enter the final of the Indian Premier League.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 25, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Chris Lynn #Cricket #Eden Gardens #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 SRH #Rashid Khan #Sachin Tendulkar #Sports

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all