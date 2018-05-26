First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Rashid Khan dedicates Man of the Match performance in second qualifier to blast victims in Afghanistan

Rashid Khan's stellar all-round performance lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and into the final of the Indian Premier League's 11st edition.

PTI, May 26, 2018

Kolkata: Rashid Khan, in his hour of glory, remembered those killed in a recent blast during a cricket match in his home town, even as Indian cricket fans and his country's first citizen indulged in some good-natured banter over his citizenship.

File image of Rashid Khan. AFP

File image of Rashid Khan. AFP

The 19-year-old man of the moment dedicated his match-winning performance in the IPL's second qualifier to those who lost their lives in his native - the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

"I want to dedicate this award to those who lost their lives in a blast during a cricket game in my hometown," Rashid said at the post-match presentation ceremony last night.

The leg-spinner's stellar all-round performance lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 14-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and into the final of the Indian Premier League's 11st edition, where they will face Chennai Super Kings.

Rashid received high praise from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who described him as the 'best T20 spinner in the world', while Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani called him a hero.

So impressed were the Indian cricket lovers that they wondered on the social media if Rashid could be given an Indian citizenship and allowed to play for India.

In his response, the Afghan president tweeted, "Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills.

Ghani went on to describe Rashid Khan as "an asset to the cricketing world" and asserted that he belongs to Afghanistan.

"Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg (sic). He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No, we are not giving him away," president said.

Rashid produced a stunning all-round effort as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

The world's number one ranked T20 bowler smashed a crucial 34 not-out off just 10 balls and returned with figures of three for 19 in a brilliant all-round performance.

On his performance, he added, "It was much-needed for me, wanted to give my 100 percent in all departments."

"Focus was to just believe in my skills. I was happy with the batting, it was needed in the end. I started my career as a batsman, I believe in my skills and wanted to finish off well.

"I just tried to pick the lengths, the focus was to play straight. That was the plan from the senior players. Fielding is one department where you can't make excuses, compared to last year, I've worked really hard in my fielding.

Updated Date: May 26, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Ashraf Ghani #Cricket #Indian Cricket Team #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Kolkata Knight Riders #Rashid Khan #Sachin Tendulkar #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all