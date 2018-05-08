Yet another final-over thriller saw Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five runs in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Defending a below par total of 146, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers were once again right on the money and gatecrashed RCB’s party with some exceptional bowling. Take a look at the best moments from the clash at Hyderabad.

SRH fielders drop, SRH bowlers keep creating chances

Arguably the best bowling side in the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s brilliant bowlers have all but masked their issues in other departments but not on Monday, where their shoddy fielding became the subject of a lot of discussion.

Siddharth Kaul was the first to drop a sitter off Rashid Khan to let off Manan Vohra, but as it turned out, the RCB opener couldn't make use of the missed opportunity and went on to be dismissed without adding a run to his score.

Sandeep Sharma, in the very next over, gave AB de Villiers a reprieve when he couldn't get to the ball mistimed back to him. It was a difficult take but with De Villiers, one needs to take even the minutest of chances. SRH would have regretted the drop if not for their champion leg-spinner. The drop cost Sunrisers just three runs as Rashid nailed a googly to send back De Villiers.

But two balls later, another chance went begging when Kane Williamson missed a straightforward chance at slip and let Kohli off the hook. Rashid, the bowler in discussion, watched in horror as the SRH skipper let the edge disappear through his hands. But as was the case with the other two, Kohli added a meagre two runs before Shakib Al Hasan eked out an edge off the RCB skipper that was pouched by Yusuf Pathan at point.

The three dropped chances cost Sunrisers Hyderabad just six extra runs and they have their impeccable bowlers to thank for that.

The battle within the battle

20 March, 2016 : South Africa vs Afghanistan World T20 match, Mumbai

A marauding De Villiers dismantles all rumours surrounding young Afghanistan leg-spinner, Rashid, with a scything attack on him in the 17th over. The first ball is murdered through mid-wicket courtesy a pull and the second is swat through the same region for four. Three more sixes follow as the South African goes downtown before walloping another one through mid-wicket and then again hits him out into the stands over his head off the third. Twenty-nine runs come from the over as Rashid's figures read 4-0-51-0.

7 May, 2018 : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018, Hyderabad

The skiddy Rashid nearly has De Villiers caught behind down the leg side. An excited keeper, Wriddhiman Saha, and Williamson go for the review but replays and UltraEdge save De Villiers. Next over, the Afghanistan wrist spinner produces a rip-roaring googly that beats De Villiers, looking for the cut shot, all ends up. He just about manages to get a glove and diverts the ball away from the stumps. Rashid is unperturbed and follows him with yet another googly. The RCB maestro rocks back to cut yet again, misreads the googly and is beaten comprehensively. The inside edge shatters the stumps and Rashid has the last laugh.

Three balls, two chances and a wicket off the fourth ball. Need we say more?

Shakib does a Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf does a Jonty Rhodes

Run chases and Kohli share a passionate bond that began at Hobart and continued through Nagpur, Mirpur and Jaipur. He is possibly the greatest ever batsman in run chases, but at Hyderabad on Monday, despite his rollicking start, Kohli couldn't get going as a left-arm spinner found a way past him for the second time in two matches.

If it was Jadeja's surprise at dismissing Kohli that grabbed headlines the other night, Shakib replicated the same at Hyderabad as he barely celebrated the RCB skipper’s dismissal. Beaten through the air, Kohli looked to punch Shakib off the back foot and the edge flew to Yusuf Pathan stationed at backward point.

The ball seemed to be evading Yusuf as it kept moving further away from him but the alert fielder timed his jump to perfection and pulled off a neat catch to send Kohli back. The muted celebration from the Sunrisers camp was a mighty surprise given the kind of knock Kohli was starting to build. But this seems to be the trend these days.

A review off the last ball

Tim Southee was bowling a dream final over for RCB, and on the last ball of the over, he hit Sandeep on the back leg while the batsman was trying to play a cheeky reverse sweep. An excited Southee appealed in vain as the umpires seemed set to walk off for the break.

Kohli (from deep mid-wicket) and the bowler, though, wanted the review and sent the decision upstairs much to the surprise of the umpires and Sandeep himself. Replays confirmed that the ball had indeed hit the back leg in line with the stumps and would crash on to it without a shade of doubt.

The decision was overturned and poor Sandeep's average took a beating courtesy a review off the final ball of an innings, that too asked for by a man stationed at deep mid-wicket!