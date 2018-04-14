First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 9 Apr 14, 2018
MUM Vs DEL
Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 8 Apr 13, 2018
BLR Vs PUN
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals spinner Krishnappa Gowtham confident of teams plans against Royal Challengers Bangalore

"We have different plans for different players and hope they all come out good," RR spinner Gowtham said ahead of RCB tie.

PTI, April 14, 2018

Bengaluru: Rajasthan Royals spinner Krishnappa Gowtham said on Saturday that his team has picked up some tricks by watching Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) previous game and has prepared accordingly for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the hosts on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals celebrate their win over Delhi Daredevils on 11 April, 2018.

Rajasthan Royals celebrate their win over Delhi Daredevils on 11 April, 2018.

"We did get to watch yesterday's (Friday) game. We wanted to know what the wicket was doing. When bowlers were bowing it had initial grip, so it is an added advantage. The way the RCB batted there are lot of things we can look at. The way they tackled the spin was very good," he told reporters on the eve of the match.

"We have different plans for different players and hope they all come out good," he added.

Gowtham said the wicket looks good and batsmen can put up 200-odd runs on the board.

"The batters in the last game took on the spinners very early. I guess they were 80 or 90 for four. May be, if they would have given a little bit more time, I guess it could have been a high-scoring match. We could have seen 200 score and a chase. There is nothing to talk about the wicket," he said.

Replying to another question, Gowtham said he has been playing the role of a container for Royals.

On Shane Warne's influence on Royals, Gowtham said has been associated with the team from the beginning and players are learning from his inputs.

"He is a legend. He is the guy who started with RR. He was captain and coach. Right now he is our mentor. We are learning from him. Hope it helps us," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018

Tags : #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 LIVE #IPL 2018 Live Score #IPL 2018 News #IPL 2018 Updates #Krishnappa Gowtham #Rajasthan Royals #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
3
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
4
Punjab
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Bangalore
 2 1 1 0 2
6
Delhi
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Rajasthan
 2 1 1 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all