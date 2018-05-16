First Cricket
IPL | Match 49 May 15, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane optimistic about team's chances to qualify for playoffs

Rahane admitted that they have not batted well this season as they should have posted something around 175-180 on Wednesday, especially after the magnificent start provided by Buttler and Tripathi.

PTI, May 16, 2018

Kolkata: Their fate hanging by a thread, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane believes his side can still qualify for the playoffs even after a bitter six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

After a great start by Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi, Rajasthan were bundled out for 142, which was chased down by KKR in 18 overs Tuesday night.

Rajasthan are fourth in the standings with 12 points from 13 games and will now face a virtual shoot-out on 19 May against a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are also in contention in a dogfight with three other teams for the two available playoff berths.

Ajinkya Rahane of the Rajasthan Royals at Press Conference during match forty nine of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Kolkata Knightriders and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on the 15th May 2018. Photo by Saikat Das /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane of Rajasthan Royals at the Press Conference after clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. SPORTZPICS

"We still have to believe in ourselves. Anything can happen in cricket, it's a funny game. We have to learn from our mistakes. We were too positive with our batting tonight. But, we have to learn as a team," Rahane said at the post-match news conference last night.

Rahane admitted that they have not batted well this season as they should have posted something around 175-180 on Wednesday, especially after the magnificent start provided by Buttler and Tripathi.

"After the magnificent start given by Rahul Tripathi and Jos Buttler, we did not string any partnerships. It's not about any individual. We lost because we did not apply ourselves in the middle and we needed to get a partnership going. When you get a start like that you have to back yourself," he said.

"We lost because of our batting. Even in the tournament, we did not bat that well except for Buttler whose consistency was good to see. So many things the boys can learn from him. We thought 175-180 was a par score on this wicket."

Their task has become all the more difficult as their English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler played their last match of the season last night. They will head back to their country for a Test series against Pakistan.

But Rahane said Rajasthan have good overseas players to replace the Englishmen.

"Definitely, we will miss Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. I am really happy for Jos. Because, as a player, it's everyone's dream to represent their country in the longer format. We have got 3-4 overseas players with us, they are equally good.

"I'm sure the boys, especially the overseas players, will step up in the last league game against RCB," he said.

May 16, 2018

#Ajinkya Rahane #Ben Stokes #Cricket #England #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 RR #Jos Buttler #Kolkata Knight Riders #Rahul Tripathi #Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

