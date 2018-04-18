First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson believes he is improving as a player and is on the right track

On the eve of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson said he hopes to keep the momentum going.

PTI, April 18, 2018

Jaipur: Fresh from his 45-ball 92 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL, in-form Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson on Tuesday said he was on the right track.

"It is a good thing to come here and play. The whole world is watching. I had a good domestic season too. I am happy the way things are going. I am improving as a player and also improving my skills," said Samson, who has been praised by the likes of AB de Villiers and Shane Warne.

On the eve of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Samson said he hopes to keep the momentum going.

Sanju Samson exhibited some breathtaking strokes to help Rajasthan Royals record their second win of IPL 2018. Image Courtesy: SportsPicz

Sanju Samson exhibited some breathtaking strokes to help Rajasthan Royals record their second win of IPL 2018. Image Courtesy: SportsPicz

"I have batted in almost all positions in the batting line-up. I remember I had opened too for Rajasthan Royals. What matters is the strategy and composition of the playing XI."

Asked about the bigger ground in Jaipur and his team's plans to tackle the KKR spin attack, he said, "We are prepared for that, it is different ground and there has to be a change in the game plan. I would be starting from zero.

"Our plans are simple, we would be playing with same plan and energy. Jaipur is our fortress and we wish to continue with the winning streak here. The wicket too is familiar to us."

Rajasthan Royals has had a hectic schedule in the tournament, playing back to back games.

"The schedule for IPL is always hectic but we have to recover quickly, maintaining the spirit and taking rest," said Samson.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #IPL 2018 #Jaipur #Kolkata Knight Riders #Rajasthan Royals #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sanju Samson #Shane Warne

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all