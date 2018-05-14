First Cricket
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler says familiarity with Wankhede track helped him during clash with Mumbai Indians

Brimming with confidence after smashing his fifth successive half-century, in-form Jos Buttler said familiarity of the Wankhede track helped him score runs as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to keep play-off holes alive.

Anish Anand, May 14, 2018

Brimming with confidence after smashing his fifth successive half-century, in-form Jos Buttler said familiarity of the Wankhede track helped him score runs as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to keep play-off holes alive.

File image of Jos Buttler. Sportzpics

File image of Jos Buttler. Sportzpics

Buttler's unbeaten 94 helped Rajasthan defeat defending champions Mumbai Indians with two overs to spare keeping them firmly in contention of reaching the Play-offs.

"Nice to come back here, I enjoyed my time at Mumbai and it properly helped to know the conditions. The familiarity of the ground and the wicket helped me today. I'm in a good head-space and looking forward to the next game," Buttler said at the post-match presentation ceremony

Buttler, who played for Mumbai Indians in 2016 and 2017, has been in tremendous form scoring five consecutive half centuries, including unbeaten knocks of 94 and 95 in the previous two games against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. He also scored 82 against Kings XI Punjab.

"I'm really enjoying it, found some good form, it's a do-or-die situation and I'm full of confidence so want to keep it going," the English batsman said.

The swashbuckling batsman is hoping his experience in the middle order will help him bat through the innings scoring more runs.

"I've spent a lot of time batting in the middle order, so if I can bat through the first six overs I can tie the two together. I try to be there till the end," Buttler said.

Losing team captain Rohit Sharma also complimented Buttler for his match-winning knock and said his team needs to come up with a plan to win the next two matches.

"Jos Buttler has been in great form, he didn't give us any chances, but we bowled very well. We should have got 15-20 more, but I don't want to be too harsh, we have played some good cricket. Innings like this can happen, we just have to keep our heads up, " Sharma said.

"We need to see how we can come back in the next two games," he added.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6
