IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 46 May 13, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate against Mumbai Indians

Rahane's side beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, courtesy of a whirlwind knock by opener Jos Buttler.

PTI, May 14, 2018

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained slow-over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane of the Rajasthan Royals share a word with Jaydev Unadkat of the Rajasthan Royals and Benjamin Stokes of the Rajasthan Royals during match forty seven of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 13th May 2018. Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for slow over rate against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

On Sunday night, the Rahane-led side outclassed the defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, courtesy a whirlwind unbeaten 94 by opener Jos Buttler who stuck his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 13 May," an IPL release said today.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the release said.

Rajasthan Royals will play Kolkata Knight Riders at Edens Gardens.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 MI #IPL 2018 RR #Jos Buttler #Mumbai Indians #Rajasthan Royals #Wankhede Stadium

