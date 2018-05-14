IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate against Mumbai Indians
Rahane's side beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, courtesy of a whirlwind knock by opener Jos Buttler.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|3
|
Punjab
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|4
|
Kolkata
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|5
|
Rajasthan
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|6
|
Mumbai
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|7
|
Bangalore
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|8
|
Delhi
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
voting results
Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%
Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained slow-over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for slow over rate against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
On Sunday night, the Rahane-led side outclassed the defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, courtesy a whirlwind unbeaten 94 by opener Jos Buttler who stuck his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament.
"Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 13 May," an IPL release said today.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the release said.
Rajasthan Royals will play Kolkata Knight Riders at Edens Gardens.
Updated Date:
May 14, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals seamer Dhawal Kulkarni says team has momentum to win next match
IPL 2018 Report Card: Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler’s power-packed performances put them on top; Rohit Sharma disappoints
IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler was class apart on difficult track, says CSK coach Stephen Fleming