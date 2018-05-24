Despite their dominance throughout the league stages, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have to bring their best to the table when they take on buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 on Friday.

The winner of Friday's big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahenda Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai.

Sunrisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting.

But the Kane Williamson-led side have lost four games on the trot including their two-wicket loss in the Qualifier 1 to CSK and the last league clash against KKR.

When and where will the Qualifier 2, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 match be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Rajasthan Royals on 24 May, Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Qualifier 2, SRH vs KKR clash LIVE?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will LIVE coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 7 pm, while the coin toss will take place at 6.30 pm.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

