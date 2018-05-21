As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium for a place in the 27 May final.

While both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No 1 spot with a superior net run-rate. Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on 25 May.

Going into the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season.

The qualifier 1 will be preceded by the Women's T20 Challenge match between teams led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The women's match will start at 2 pm on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium.

Here's all you need to know about watching Qualifier 1 between CSK and SRH of IPL 2018 LIVE:

When and where will the Qualifier 1, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 match be played?

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 May, Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch the Qualifier 1, CSK vs SRH clash LIVE?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 7 pm, while the coin toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS