IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, CSK vs SRH: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about watching Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium.

FirstCricket Staff, May 21, 2018

As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium for a place in the 27 May final.

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad lost both the games when they faced Chennai Super Kings in league stage. Sportzpics

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad lost both the games when they faced Chennai Super Kings in league stage. Sportzpics

While both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No 1 spot with a superior net run-rate. Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on 25 May.

Going into the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season.

The qualifier 1 will be preceded by the Women's T20 Challenge match between teams led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The women's match will start at 2 pm on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium.

Here's all you need to know about watching Qualifier 1 between CSK and SRH of IPL 2018 LIVE:

When and where will the Qualifier 1, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 match be played?

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 May, Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch the Qualifier 1, CSK vs SRH clash LIVE?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 7 pm, while the coin toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 21, 2018

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL CSK #IPL SRH #Kane Williamson #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #MS Dhoni #Sunrisers Hyderabad #Wankhede

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

