First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Prasidh Krishna reminds me of Jasprit Bumrah, says Kolkata Knight Riders coach Heath Streak

Krishna choked Rajasthan Royals' chase, conceding just three runs in the 18th over to return with a tidy 1/28 as Kolkata booked a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second IPL Qualifer.

PTI, May 24, 2018

Kolkata: Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been the find of the season for Kolkata Knight Riders and bowling coach Heath Streak has gone to the extent of comparing the 22-year-old with Jasprit Bumrah.

Krishna choked Rajasthan Royals' chase, conceding just three runs in the 18th over to return with a tidy 1/28 as Kolkata booked a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second IPL Qualifer.

File image of Prasidh Krishna. Sportzpics

File image of Prasidh Krishna. Sportzpics

"That over was world class... It reminds me of guys like Jasprit Bumrah who came on the scene doing exactly what he is doing. He is one of those names IPL has unearthed and he is making a name for himself," the former Zimbabwe captain Streak told reporters at the team hotel.

The Karnataka pacer was initially called to bowl at the nets but the franchise gave him an opportunity after injury to Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Terming him a smart and thinking bowler, Streak said, "He has brought a new dimension to the team, not just his pace but also his height. He is really using his options and variations well...

"He's not allowing the batsman to look at the field and know what ball is coming next. With all of that, you still got to execute your skills and he is doing that. His confidence is growing and he has been fantastic," he hailed.

Leading rungetter of IPL-11, Kane Williamson, will be a big threat to Kolkata but Streak said they are not intimidated by the Hyderabad skipper.

"Sometimes people forget to just bowl good balls at him. He is one of those players who respects a good ball and so it's not to be intimidated and go away from the plan. He is like any other good player. If you bowl in the right areas you will create chances," Streak said about their simple strategy.

Kolkata have done their home work for the New Zealander and Streak said there's a room for improvement for their bowlers in the first 10 overs.

"He (Williamson) is picking lengths and line really well so your margin of error will be very tight. Our bowlers are executing skills a little better. I still feel in the first 10 overs we can improve."

The IPL table toppers Hyderabad have slumped to four straight losses while KKR are peaking at the right time and also have the home advantage.

"You don't play cricket on paper. They are just names. They are a very strong side and have some good players. We respect them. They would not have finished at the top of the table if they weren't a good side.

"But we are coming good at the right time. The balance, form are all important factors in cricket. At the end of the day, you can only play one ball at a time. We are trying to not focus on the names. They are probably the favourites but we have got home advantage and support," Streak said.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Heath Streak #IPL 2018 #Jasprit Bumrah #Kamlesh Nagarkoti #Kane Williamson #Karnataka #Kolkata Knight Riders #Prasidh Krishna #Rajasthan Royals #Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all