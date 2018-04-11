First Cricket
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 4 Apr 09, 2018
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
ENGW in IND Apr 12, 2018
INDW vs ENGW
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
IPL 2018: Police arrest eleven pro-Tamil activists in 'shoe hurling' episode during CSK-KKR match

PTI, April 11, 2018

Chennai: Eleven pro-Tamil activists have been arrested in connection with the footwear hurling episode during an IPL tie here, police said on 11 April.

A number of pro-Tamil outfits had staged agitations here on 10 April against the conduct of Indian Premier League, saying it was being held to divert attention from the ongoing protests seeking formation of Cauvery Management Board.

The protesters outside the MA Chidambaram stadium. Abdul Kathar Mydeen/ Team101Reporters

The protesters outside the MA Chidambaram stadium.
Abdul Kathar Mydeen/ Team101Reporters

Police said the 11 were also arrested for raising slogans on the Cauvery issue.

The footwear was thrown into the ground when the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match was in progress at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last night.

Their action had amounted to affecting public peace, a police release said.

They were produced before a court and remanded to custody, it added.

Similarly 10 persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman while staging anti-IPL protests, another release said.

When the accused were stopped from proceeding to the stadium, they allegedly attacked a policeman, it said.

The injured policeman suffered a cut in his lip and lost three teeth as a result of the assault, before he was rushed to a hospital, the release said.

Police were on the lookout for two other persons wanted in connection with the incident.

