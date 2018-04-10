First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENGW in IND | 2nd ODI Apr 09, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
IPL Apr 10, 2018
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 11, 2018
RR vs DD
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Pat Cummins ruled out of tournament with sore back, also doubtful for Australia's ODI tour of England

Pat Cummins has a long history of back issues and experienced soreness during the recent fourth and final Test against South Africa. Scans showed he had bone oedema in his vertebrae.

AFP, April 10, 2018

Sydney: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a back issue, and is also in doubt for Australia's tour of England later in the year for an ODI series.

Cummins has a long history of back issues and experienced soreness during the recent fourth and final Test against South Africa. Australian team physiotherapist David Beakley said follow-up scans showed he had bone oedema in his vertebrae.

File image of Pat Cummins. AFP

File image of Pat Cummins. AFP

"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious, and consequently, we have made the decision to rule him out of the IPL," he said.

Cummins was bought by the Mumbai Indians but missed the opening match of the IPL season. The latest setback also puts him in doubt for Australia's five-match ODI series and a one-off T20 against England in June.

"Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing," said Beakley.

"Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat's return to play timeline, including participation in the limited-overs tour of the UK," he added.

Cummins shone on the troubled tour of South Africa, taking 22 wickets though Australia lost the Test series 3-1.

He was also widely praised as a potential future leader for his conduct during the series that was marred by a ball-tampering scandal that saw former skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner sent home and banned for a year.

Published Date: April 10, 2018 | Updated Date: April 10, 2018

Tags : #Bone Oedema #David Beakley #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Mumbai Indians #Pat Cummins #South Africa #SportsTracker #Vertebrae

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
2
Kolkata
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Chennai
 1 1 0 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all