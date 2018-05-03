The Indian Premier League (IPL) is increasingly moving towards the English Premier League structure, and the mid-season transfer - a first in the history of the league - which opened on 29 April adds a pretty new aura to the much-adored tournament. The 11th edition of the IPL is the first with a transfer window and the 12-day period in which teams can trade players will last until 10 May.

The transfer window will allow teams to restructure their squad with unused players (those who have played two matches or less this season as on 29 April) from other sides provided the team and the player agrees.

With the 12-day window open, let's look at what category of players and which benched talents each team could be targeting to boost their hopes for the remainder of the season.

Chennai Super Kings

What they need: Chennai Super Kings have been supreme as a batting unit and have chased down targets with utmost ease. However, their bowling has come under scrutiny quite a few times with some of their quicker bowling options leaking runs. The transfer window provides them an opportunity to scout for some quickies, ideally Indians given that they have a few foreign bowlers available.

The options: Navdeep Saini (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Anureet Singh (Rajasthan Royals), T Natarajan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Rajasthan Royals

What they need: Rajasthan Royals seemingly had a well-balanced side after the auction with quite a few Big Bash League (BBL) talents and English players adorning a new look outfit. However, unfortunately for them, their big-hitting overseas players - D’Arcy Short, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler - haven't quite clicked consistently and it has left them wanting an accelerator in the middle overs. They are possibly a little light on Indian spinners too although Krishnappa Gowtham has done well for them.

The options: Cameron Delport (Kolkata Knight Riders), Bipul Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Moeen Ali (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Delhi Daredevils

What they need: Delhi Daredevils have finally found their mojo this season after a change in captaincy and is probably the most balanced team in the tournament this season. However, their overseas all-rounders have come a cropper and it means Delhi have struggled to have good bowlers in the side while maintaining decent depth in batting. They sorely need someone to replace Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris.

The options: David Willey (Chennai Super Kings), Carlos Brathwaite (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Moeen Ali (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

What they need: Bangalore's dreadful performances with the ball has been the subject of a lot of criticism and although they pulled things back a tad with a win over Mumbai Indians courtesy Tim Southee's death bowling, they need more options at the back end of an innings and possibly a decent spinner to bowl in tandem with Yuzvendra Chahal. Batting-wise RCB look extremely strong and a good transfer could transform their whole season.

The options: Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians), Akila Dananjaya (Mumbai Indians), David Willey (Chennai Super Kings), Ben Dwarshius (Kings XI Punjab)

Kings XI Punjab

What they need: Kings XI Punjab have had a rollicking start to their IPL 2018, but most of the blitz has come from the top of the order - KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. Their middle order has been vulnerable with Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller and Yuvraj Singh all failing to make an impact. Bowling-wise, the emergence of Ankit Rajpoot has eased some pressure but they still aren't the strongest of bowling teams going around. They could do with a good middle-order batsman and a strike bowler.

The options: Siddhesh Lad (Mumbai Indians), Tajinder Singh Dillon (Mumbai Indians), Sreevats Goswami (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Anureet Singh (Rajasthan Royals)

Kolkata Knight Riders

What they need: Under Dinesh Karthik, KKR have blown hot and cold this season despite their limited options in the squad. A slew of injuries haven't helped their cause and they are woefully short on the fast-bowling front, so much so that a lacklustre Mitchell Johnson had to play a majority of the games. Tom Curran is the only other back-up seamer available and KKR need more options there. Expect them to be the most eager team during these 12 days as they look to hunt down a good seamer.

The options: Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians), Dushmantha Chameera (Rajasthan Royals), Khaleel Ahmed (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Navdeep Saini (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

What they need: A well-rounded team, Sunrisers have been stupendous with the ball, defending extremely low totals and choked opposition batsmen with their array of T20-specialist bowlers. Sunrisers lost David Warner before the start of the season and although Alex Hales replaced him, they have struggled to plug the massive hole created by the former Australian vice-captain. They do lack a touch in batting firepower, particularly with Shikhar Dhawan’s poor returns of late. They also need a back-up wicketkeeper-batsman with Wriddhiman Saha having a terrible time with the bat.

The options: Parthiv Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Ishank Jaggi (Kolkata Knight Riders), Naman Ojha (Delhi Daredevils), Dhruv Shorey (Chennai Super Kings)

Mumbai Indians

What they need: This has so far been a disastrous season for the defending champions and their reluctance to let go of some former stars and adopt new strategies have gone against them. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit has been lacking in most departments but what stands out is the poor form of West Indians, Evin Lewis and Kieron Pollard. The duo need to be kept on their toes with able back-ups and this would be Mumbai’s primary aim in the mid-season transfer window. They could also look to bring in a spinner to ease some pressure off Mayank Markande.

The options: Cameron Delport (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mehedi Hasan (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Parthiv Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Murugan Ashwin (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Pardeep Sahu (Kings XI Punjab)