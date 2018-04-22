First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 19 Apr 21, 2018
BLR Vs DEL
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 18 Apr 21, 2018
KOL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets (D/L method)
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: One-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings still hurts, says Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh

Mumbai Indians coach Robin Singh says the one-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener still rankles, considering they had CSK on the mat.

PTI, April 22, 2018

Jaipur: Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh says the one-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener still rankles, considering they had the returning outfit on the mat.

In their last outing, MI broke a sequence of three successive losses with a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Singh said he did not read much into those early reverses.

Mahela Jayawardene coach of the Mumbai Indians and Robin Singh batting coach of the Mumbai Indians during match nine of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Daredevils held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 14th April 2018. Photo by: Vipin Pawar / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

Robin Singh said Mumbai Indian's loss to Chennai Super Kings still hurts. Sportzpics

"It is not a matter of concern because we were on the course of winning three matches consecutively. The one-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings still pinches because we had them on the mat.

"We feel we went for edges but they never flew, can't say what went wrong. We got the act together and don't want to look back but forward. We are looking at the remaining matches and keen to give our hundred percent," said Singh.

When asked about wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan's injury, Singh said that he has recovered.

"He is a fine, energetic cricketer and recovered from the blow. He would be joining the practice session," said the former India cricketer.

Talking about their good record against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians' opponents tomorrow, Singh said that past records don't matter.

"Bygones are bygones and it can just give you confidence but we would do what we want to do. They are coming from back-to-back losses and the one against CSK was a humiliating one. We will make them know that they are coming from back-to-back losses."

Regarding skipper Rohit Sharma batting in the middle order instead of opening the innings, Singh said that it gives balance to the side.

"Rohit Sharma is a tremendous opener but him batting in the middle gives us great balance. We do not need an explosive batsman at every slot, we also need to give stability to the batting order.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018

Tags : #Chennai Super King #Indian Premier League #Indian Premier League 2018 #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 MI #Ishan Kishan #Mumbai Indians #Rohit Sharma

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Chennai
 4 3 1 0 6
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 4 3 1 0 6
5
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
6
Rajasthan
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 5 1 4 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all