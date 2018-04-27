First Cricket
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma should open, feels former India batsman Lalchand Rajput

Rajput said: "Rohit is a prolific opening batsman, who has done exceptionally well for India as an opener. So opening and playing freely is important for him."

PTI, April 27, 2018

Mumbai: Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma should open the innings for the defending champions as it can give the team a good start.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in action against RCB in IPL 2018. AFP

"Rohit is a prolific opening batsman, who has done exceptionally well for India as an opener. So opening and playing freely is important for him. If you start well, then you can pile up a big score. You have to open with Rohit, as simple as that," Rajput told PTI.

"When you bat at No 4 after losing two wickets, that is a different ball-game rather than opening. It (Rohit opening the innings) will help Mumbai, because they will get a good start, as the start is important," the former Mumbai opener added.

Three times champion Mumbai Indians, who have lost five of their six games, have opted to open with West Indian Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav, with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan coming one-down. Rohit has been coming to bat at No 4.

"But Rohit is such a player, once he gets 30s, he makes it big," Rajput, a domestic stalwart, said.

In the six games played so far, except his match-winning knock of 94 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit has not even gone past the score of 20.

Rajput, the former coach of Afghanistan, also said that West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been "struggling" and Mumbai can look at South African JP Duminy as an option.

"If a certain player is not doing well, you have to look at it. He (Pollard) is not in good form and has not (performed) well. It is time that they (MI) look for another option and (JP) Duminy is another option," added Rajput.

Thirty-year-old Pollard has failed miserably with the bat and his highest score in the five games this season has been 28.

Mumbai Indians will now clash with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Pune and will seek revenge after their defeat to the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

