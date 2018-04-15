Mumbai: New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has replaced injured Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins in the Mumbai Indians squad for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Milne has been signed by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Pat Cummins for the IPL 2018, a media release from the IPL said.

Milne has represented New Zealand in 40 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 19 T20 Internationals.

He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier. He will wear jersey no. 20 for the Mumbai Indians, it said.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have lost their first three games, will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.