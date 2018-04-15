First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 11 Apr 15, 2018
BLR Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
IPL | Match 10 Apr 14, 2018
KOL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians name New Zealand's Adam Milne as injured Pat Cummins' replacement

Adam Milne has been signed by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Pat Cummins for the IPL 2018, a media release from the IPL said.

PTI, April 15, 2018

Mumbai: New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has replaced injured Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins in the Mumbai Indians squad for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

New Zealand's Adam Milne has taken 21 wickets in 19 T20Is. Image courtesy: Twitter @mipaltan

New Zealand's Adam Milne has taken 21 wickets in 19 T20Is. Image courtesy: Twitter @mipaltan

Milne has been signed by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Pat Cummins for the IPL 2018, a media release from the IPL said.

Milne has represented New Zealand in 40 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 19 T20 Internationals.

He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier. He will wear jersey no. 20 for the Mumbai Indians, it said.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have lost their first three games, will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018

Tags : #Adam Milne #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #Mumbai Indians #New Zealand's Adam Milne #Pat Cummins #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Virat Kohli

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
3
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Punjab
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Kolkata
 3 1 2 0 2
6
Bangalore
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Delhi
 3 1 2 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all