First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 5 Apr 10, 2018
CHE Vs KOL
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 4 Apr 09, 2018
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
ENGW in IND Apr 12, 2018
INDW vs ENGW
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard on donning mentor's role and spending eight years at the franchise

Kieron Pollard said, "It is an amazing experience. I was telling one guy while warming up, it is difficult to see some of the guys I have played with at the start my time, are now in the coaching set-up."

Vaibhav Shah, April 11, 2018

Mumbai: Over the last eight years, Keiron Pollard's association with Mumbai Indians (MI) has seen him become a household name in the Maximum City.

The big-hitting all-rounder was still a fledgling name in cricketing circles when he was purchased by Mumbai Indians in 2010 IPL auctions at $750,000 (plus an undisclosed amount in a three-way tie with other franchises).

Since then, Pollard has travelled across the globe playing in various Twenty20 (T20) leagues and has earned the reputation of one of the world's most destructive T20 players.

Pollard was the first player to play 400 T20 matches and he alongside his countrymate Dwayne Bravo celebrated the occasion by sporting the number 400 in the opening fixture of  IPL 2018.

"It is just something that Bravo and I came up with. He is the first bowler in T20 cricket to take 400 wickets, and I am the only player so far to play 400 matches. At the young age of 30, being able to play 400 matches, I think that in itself is a milestone in a format (in which) none of us thought how much we would end up playing when we started our career in cricket. That was the reason (to wear those jerseys). In the next couple of days, we are going back to original numbers," Pollard told reporters on the sidelines after launching Adidas' new footwear 'AlphaBounce Beyond'.

Pollard entered the 2018 auction for the second time only to return to the Mumbai side after the franchise exercised their 'Right to Match' card. After eight fruitful years, Pollard, now into his ninth season in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, is one of the seniormost players in the side.

Talking to Firstpost, he said that it frightens him to see some of the guys with whom he played with are now in the coaching staff, but he seems to relish the opportunity to mentor the newcommers.

"It is an amazing experience. I was telling one guy while warming up, it is difficult to see some of the guys I have played with at the start my time, are now in the coaching set-up. I see (Lasith) Malinga now who is in our coaching set up. It frightens me a bit, but I think it is good. I look forward to mentoring the young guys and see them grow," he said.

Pollard reminisced the time when he entered the Mumbai Indians set-up amidst the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar.

"At one point of time, I was one of that young guy coming into the team as well and being mentored by (Dwayne) Bravos, Jayasuriyas and Sachin. So now for me it is doing that giving them the best opportunity and advice for them to go out and perform," he said, citing examples of how the senior player mentored the Pandya (Hardik and Krunal) brothers from last year.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Dwayne Bravo #Hardik Pandya #IPL #IPL 2018 #Ishan Kishan #Keiron Pollard #Krunal Pandya #Mayank Markande #MS Dhoni #Mumbai Indians #Sachin Tendulkar #t20 #TheySaidIt

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all