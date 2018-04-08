First Cricket
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene bowled over by Mayank Markande's heroics on debut

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was of many to be bowled over by the talent exhibited by Mayank Markande, the debutant 20-year-old from Bathinda in Punjab

PTI, April 08, 2018

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' talent scouts seem to have found a gem in rookie leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who impressed everybody in the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Markande scalped 3 for 23 and his prize wicket of rival skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was caught plumb in front going back to a googly, was one of the highlights of the game before Dwayne Bravo pulled the rug from under Mumbai's feet with a 30-ball 68.

CSK captain MS Dhoni was trapped LBW by a googly from Mayank Markande. PTI

CSK captain MS Dhoni was trapped LBW by a googly from Mayank Markande. PTI

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was of many to be bowled over by the talent exhibited by the debutant 20-year-old from Bathinda in Punjab, who had taken 15 wickets in 10 limited over games in the Vijay Hazare (50-over) and Syed Mushtaq Ali (20-over) tournaments coming into the IPL.

"I thought he bowled brilliantly, we backed him when we saw him first at our camp. We knew that he was special. He came for two trial games for us, both him and (Rahul) Chahar," Jayawardene said. "We backed our youngsters. We knew that this is the year we had to do that. The stadium was packed against CSK and he bowled well, I am pleased for him," he said.

His accuracy was the one thing that was singled out by former Sri Lanka skipper Jayawardene. "I think it is the accuracy. He is quite accurate and probably a bit different to a normal leg-spinner as well. The way he delivers the ball, the control he has with his variations," he said.

"And he is very confident for a guy who has not played much T20 cricket. His attitude is great and we want to back those guys, give them an opportunity and see what happens," gushed Jayawardene.

Published Date: April 08, 2018 | Updated Date: April 08, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

