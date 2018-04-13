First Cricket
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma praises bowlers for 'showing character', blames batsmen for insufficient total

After suffering their second straight loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said his side wasn't able to put up a fighting total against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

IANS, April 13, 2018

Hyderabad: After suffering their second straight loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said his side wasn't able to put up a fighting total against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

File image of Rohit Sharma. BCCI

Three-time champions Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game on Saturday and were handed another defeat on Thursday when SRH pulled off a thrilling last-ball win.

Chasing a modest 148, Hyderabad were going good, scoring 73/1 at a stage. However, after a batting collapse, Deepak Hooda's 32 off 25 balls followed by Billy Stanlake's boundary off the final delivery guided the hosts home.

Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma said, "Being at the receiving end for the second time is tough to digest. It wasn't a good enough total, and our batsmen should have done better."

The 30-year-old, however, was all praise for his bowlers. "The bowlers showed a lot of character to get us back into the game. We have a great squad, and for the youngsters to come out and perform, it's amazing. They have a long way to go," Rohit said.

"Tough luck, we fought till the end, but to lose isn't a great feeling," he added.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Daredevils at home on Saturday, while SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an away fixture on the same day.

