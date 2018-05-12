While the last match between these two teams turned out to be a rather one-sided affair, an array of factors aligned perfectly to make this Jaipur encounter on Friday quite a humdinger. Jos Buttler's rampaging 95, Suresh Raina's half-century and MS Dhoni's timely cameo might constitute the best contributions in the match, but the following few moments possibly played a role in turning the match into what it was.

The costly umpiring error

Umpiring errors this season have been more common than ads between overs and in a latest addition to the book, Jofra Archer's first over of the game saw an absurd call from the on-field umpire turn into a costly affair for the Rajasthan Royals.

The West Indian-born seamer Archer sent a no-ball down leg-side in an attempt to trap Suresh Raina on the hook after he had dismissed Ambati Rayudu off his very first ball. The resultant free-hit was bowled wide of the off-stump, just inside the wide line, but the umpires decided that it was a wide, although replays clearly showed it wasn't.

The free-hit ball was re-bowled and Raina placed it behind point for a boundary, much to the annoyance of Archer. The decision cost Rajasthan five valuable runs and could have been match-turning if not for Buttler's inventive innings.

Buttler tees off against England teammate

David Willey is usually a pretty good bowler early on in the innings — one reason why Chennai Super Kings decided to bring him into the setup — giving away runs at 7.3 runs per over in the powerplays in his T20 career. But it mattered little as he locked horns with his belligerent England teammate, Jos Buttler, who was in the mood for some savagery on Friday.

Perhaps daunted by the prospect of bowling to Buttler first up, Willey served three short and wide balls outside the off-stump. Buttler, not one to miss out on freebies, sent the ball crash-landing into the ropes with some disdainful shots. The first three balls of the Rajasthan innings were all boundaries — all on the off-side off short and wide balls — and it set the tone for the hosts’ run chase.

Sanju Samson's sacrifice saves the Royals

With Buttler going all guns blazing, Chennai Super Kings had a miniscule opportunity to send the England wicketkeeper batsman back to the hut, but Sanju Samson's timely intervention saved the Royals.

Buttler and Samson had combined for a 46-run stand when Samson nudged a Dwayne Bravo ball to point and seemed ready to run before changing his mind. Buttler, at the non-striker's end, was befuddled by Samson's reluctance and had reached the other side.

With Buttler almost certain to be dismissed, Samson decided that Royals needed Buttler more than him in the middle and threw his wicket away by going for a suicidal run to save his partner. Buttler went on to make use of the life given to him and took the hosts over the line.

Dhoni drops a catch

Wait, what? Surely MS Dhoni isn't one to make mistakes behind the stumps. However, with the game going down to the wire, Chennai Super Kings were desperate to see the back of the sole threat to them, Buttler.

Buttler had raced away to 80 in 52 balls and seemed set to seal the game when Bravo’s lack of pace forced Buttler to get down for the scoop. The middle of the bat wasn’t found and the resultant edge carried to Dhoni's left behind the wicket.

Dhoni dove across desperately but couldn't cling on to what could have been a rather wonderful catch. The missed opportunity ended up costing Chennai Super Kings big as Buttler helped his team to knock off 30 in the final two overs to seal Rajasthan Royals’ victory.

Krishnappa Gowtham goes bonkers from the word ‘go’

In T20s, players who can walk in and strike hard from ball one are no less than match-winners. With Rajasthan's innings tailing off a bit after Stuart Binny's impetus, Gowtham was tasked with the responsibility of getting Rajasthan back on track in quick time.

He wasted no time to belt David Willey first up. He heaved over long-off the first ball he faced to kick-start things a bit. Two balls later, when Willey missed his mark another time, Gowtham stood tall and got underneath the fullish delivery to strike over long-off for another six. Just as it seemed Gowtham would help Buttler with more runs before the final over, Willey cut back his length and had the all-rounder caught off the final ball. However, the 4-ball 13 did its part in helping Buttler win the match.