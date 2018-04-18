The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was expected to be another high-octane clash like the ones we have seen in the tournament so far. However, it turned out to be a one-sided affair as the hosts completely outclassed the visitors in all three departments of the game.

Although the match began on a bright note for the Royal Challengers with Umesh Yadav striking twice in the first two deliveries of the match, it became a nightmare for them by the time Mumbai’s innings concluded. The home team had put a mammoth score of 214/6 on the board with Rohit Sharma being the top scorer. He treated fans to a majestic knock of 94 runs off just 52 deliveries after failing to contribute in the first three games.

Bangalore in reply only managed 167/8 in their 20 overs, that too, riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 62-ball knock of 92 runs. Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Mayank Markande were the Mumbai bowlers who found themselves amongst the wickets.

Here's a look at how the all the 22 players fared in Tuesday's match.

Rohit Sharma - 10/10

He walked out to bat when Mumbai were reeling at 0/2 only in their second delivery of the innings. Umesh was breathing fire with his bowling but Rohit counter-attacked, saw the spell through and anchored the innings the whole way. He departed only on the penultimate delivery of the innings with an individual score of 92 runs to his name.

Krunal Pandya - 10/10

Krunal looked set for a big innings before he was dismissed run out for just 15 runs. However, he showed what he is capable of with the ball as he picked up three important wickets giving away just 28 runs and ran through the middle order of the Royal Challengers. His wickets included that of Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan and Corey Anderson and hence didn’t allow Kohli to have able partners at the other end.

Virat Kohli - 9/10

The Royal Challengers skipper Kohli was the lone man standing till the end as he remained unbeaten on 92 of just 62 deliveries. However, he didn’t try to chase down the target at all after AB de Villiers got out and always was looking to ensure a good NRR by not getting bowled out for a low total. So full credit to him for this innings but he can’t get a perfect 10 as he didn’t fight and try to chase down that total.

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10

Bumrah kept it neat and tidy during his first spell. He returned again to bowl his second spell and picked up two wickets in the form of Chris Woakes and Umesh. He finished with bowling figures of 4-0-28-2.

Mitchell McClenaghan - 9/10

McClenaghan was the one who picked up the two big South African fishes, Quinton de Kock and De Villiers. He cleaned up De Kock on the first delivery of the fourth over of Bangalore’s innings and then claimed De Villiers’ wicket in the same over

Evin Lewis - 9/10

Lewis was the one who took the attack to the Bangalore bowlers after Umesh’s initial burst had reduced them to 0/2. He started smashing everything out of the ground and thus gave impetus to the Mumbai innings. He scored 65 runs off 42 deliveries before getting dismissed off Anderson’s bowling.

Hardik Pandya - 8/10

The junior Pandya once again did what he is known for. He struck 17 runs in the last five deliveries to take Mumbai’s score on to 213/6 off 20 overs. Moreover, he bowled one over and also maintained a good economy rate.

Mayank Markande - 7/10

The young Markande bowled a brilliant spell on Tuesday. He gave away just 25 runs in his four overs and picked up the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan.

Umesh Yadav - 6/10

Umesh began in a terrific way with back-to-back wickets off consecutive deliveries in the first over. He registered bowling figures of 2-0-7-2 in his first spell. However, he conceded a massive 29 runs in his second spell and thus ended up with figures of 4-0-36-2.

Chris Woakes - 5/10

Woakes registered bowling figures of 3-0-31-1 which included the wicket of Kiero Pollard. He couldn't do much with the bat either, having scored just 11 runs.

Quinton de Kock - 5/10

De Kock began his innings nicely with two boundaries and a six, thus stitching a 40-run opening stand with Kohli. However, he was cleaned up for an innings of 19 runs off 12 deliveries by McClenaghan in the fifth over of their innings.

Corey Anderson - 5/10

Despite picking up the priced scalps of Rohit and Lewis and effecting a superb run out to dismiss Krunal, Anderson couldn't make much of an impact as he leaked 47 runs in his four overs. Moreover, he scored a golden duck with the bat too.

Mohammad Siraj - 4/10

Siraj conceded 16 runs off the first over he bowled. However, he cane back strongly and conceded just, 18 runs in his next three overs. However, he didn't pick up any wicket and ended up with bowling figures of 4-0-34-0.

Mandeep Singh - 3/10

Mandeep Singh couldn't force the pace of the innings when Bangalore needed it desperately. He scored 16 runs off 14 deliveries before being stumped by Ishan Kishan off Krunal’s bowling in the 10th over.

Ishan Kishan - 2/10

Kishan was one of the two batsmen whom Umesh had bamboozled with his pace. Walking out to bat at No 3, Kishan faced only one delivery before his stumps were smashed by a wild delivery from Umesh. However, he kept well and effected one stumping as well.

Suryakumar Yadav - 1/10

Suryakumar made his bat talk in the previous game as he scored a fifty after being promoted to the top of the order. However, he lasted only one delivery this time as Umesh dismissed him on the very first ball of the innings.

Kieron Pollard - 1/10

Pollard consumed seven deliveries for his five runs in the slog overs whereas the need of the hour was to score at least double the number of deliveries the batsmen faced. He was ultimately dismissed by Chris Woakes in the 19th over of the innings.

Mustafizur Rahman - 1/10

Rahman gave away 55 runs in his four overs whereas each and everyone of the other Mumbai bowlers bowled neat and tidy lengths. He was totally taken apart by Kohli during his second spell.

AB de Villiers - 1/10

De Villiers failed to make any sort of impact on the game as he departed in the same over as De Kock thus setting Bangalore on the back foot in their massive run chase. All he scored was just a solitary run facing two deliveries before giving away a simple catch to Hardik off McClenaghan’s bowling.

Washington Sundar- 1/10

Sundar was totally taken apart by the Mumbai batsmen in this match, especially by Lewis. He conceded 32 runs in his two overs and then scored just seven runs with the bat.

Sarfaraz Khan - 1/10

Sarfaraz once again failed to deliver with the bat in this match as well. He managed only five runs off six deliveries before falling prey to Markande’s bowling.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 1/10

Chahal proved to be ineffective in this match after bowling so well in the previous one. He didn't cause any sort of trouble for the Bangalore batsmen and conceded a massive 32 runs in his two overs.