IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to know about watching match 50 of the Indian Premier League involving Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab live

FirstCricket Staff, May 15, 2018

Mumbai: Hosts Mumbai Indians will fancy beating a floundering Kings XI Punjab when both sides face-off in a must-win match in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

File image of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

After a string of losses initially, Mumbai's hopes of making it to the last four were revived after three straight wins, but their eight-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday has put them on the back foot.

While Mumbai are in sixth position with five wins from 12 games, a stuttering KXIP have slumped to the fifth spot with 12 points having suffered their fourth defeat in five games on Monday.

Mumbai, with an excellent net run-rate, need to put behind the humiliation by the Royals and come out all guns blazing against an equally jittery KXIP, who have lost their way in the second half of the tournament after starting strongly.

Mumbai's middle order was yet again exposed in the last game when their batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, failed miserably.

Only Suryakumar Yadav has been among the runs on a consistent basis and MI would be pleased with the return to form of West Indian opener Evin Lewis. These two will be banked upon to provide an excellent start.

Here's all you need to know about watching match 50 of the IPL live: 

When and where will the MI vs KXIP, IPL 2018 match be played?

Mumbai Indians will host Kings XI Punjab on 16 May, Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch the MI vs KXIP clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

 

With inputs from PTI

 

Updated Date: May 15, 2018

