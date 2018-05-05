First Cricket
IPL | Match 34 May 04, 2018
PUN Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 33 May 03, 2018
KOL Vs CHE
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
IPL 2018, MI vs KKR: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Here's all you need to know about watching the match live.

FirstCricket Staff, May 05, 2018

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to make the most of their morale-boosting victory over Kings XI Punjab and continue their resurgence when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians will look to continue their resurgence when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

MI recorded a thrilling win over Punjab on Friday night in a tie they had to win to keep alive their slim chances of making the play-offs.

The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb.

The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs.

KKR are sitting comfortably in the third position and Dinesh Karthik's side will be full of confidence coming into the game after registering an easy win against the mighty Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

When and where will the MI vs KKR, IPL 2018 match be played?

Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders on 6 May, Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch the MI vs KKR clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 4 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 05, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Hotstar #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #IPL 2018 KKR #IPL 2018 MI #Live Coverage #Live Streaming #MI Vs KKR #Rohit Sharma #Star Sports

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Chennai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Kolkata
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 8 5 3 0 10
5
Mumbai
 9 3 6 0 6
6
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
7
Delhi
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 8 3 5 0 6

