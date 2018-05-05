Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to make the most of their morale-boosting victory over Kings XI Punjab and continue their resurgence when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI recorded a thrilling win over Punjab on Friday night in a tie they had to win to keep alive their slim chances of making the play-offs.

The victory lifted Mumbai to fifth in the points table but thanks to a spate of reverses over the past few weeks, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a stiff mountain to climb.

The hosts have to win all their remaining five games to make it to the play-offs.

KKR are sitting comfortably in the third position and Dinesh Karthik's side will be full of confidence coming into the game after registering an easy win against the mighty Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

When and where will the MI vs KKR, IPL 2018 match be played?

Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders on 6 May, Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch the MI vs KKR clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The match will start at 4 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS