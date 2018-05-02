First Cricket
IPL 2018: Mark Waugh believes death bowling is reason for Royal Challengers Bangalore's poor performances

Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the IPL to their death bowling.

PTI, May 02, 2018

New Delhi: Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the IPL to their death bowling.

during match twenty nine of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on the 29th April 2018. Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bowled poorly during death overs, according to Mark Waugh. Sportzpics

RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the Indian Premier League.

On Tuesday, RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in Bengaluru.

"Death bowling is a major area of concern for RCB currently as their bowlers are too expensive towards the end," Waugh, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"They have had chances to win games but they just can't find the right set of combination in the last couple of overs which is affecting the team's results," added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

India and RCB pace spearhead Umesh Yadav conceded 59 runs in 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals " most by any bowler this season - while Kiwi Corey Anderson in the same game went for 58 runs in the 22 deliveries that he bowled that night.

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Rajasthan
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Delhi
 8 2 6 0 4

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

