Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th match of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are on a high after comprehensive victories in their last matches and will want to carry the momentum forward. The added incentive for Rajasthan is to make it a hat-trick of wins.

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, Rajasthan bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kolkata on Monday registered their second win in the league this year -- a convincing 71-run triumph over Delhi -- after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

KKR saw in-form Nitish Rana smash a 35-ball 59 with Andre Russell hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the 'Pink City'.

So in the upcoming match, KKR need to repeat their same performance to register the third win.

In the batting department, KKR have some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Rana and Andre Russell and the bowling department also seems sorted.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan batting clicked in the last two games with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too making a useful contribution.

The bowling department also have the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin have to click in order to extend their winning run.

Here's all you need to know about catching Wednesday's action live:

When will the RR vs KKR IPL 2018 match be played?

Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders on 18 April.

Where do I watch the RR vs KKR clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With IANS inputs