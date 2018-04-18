First Cricket
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
IPL 2018 Live Streaming, RR vs KKR: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th match of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are on a high after comprehensive victories in their last matches.

FirstCricket Staff, April 18, 2018

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th match of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are on a high after comprehensive victories in their last matches and will want to carry the momentum forward. The added incentive for Rajasthan is to make it a hat-trick of wins.

Dinesh Karthik (L) will hope his KKR team can carry on the good work from their match against Delhi. Sportzpics

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, Rajasthan bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins over Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kolkata on Monday registered their second win in the league this year -- a convincing 71-run triumph over Delhi -- after two successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

KKR saw in-form Nitish Rana smash a 35-ball 59 with Andre Russell hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the 'Pink City'.

So in the upcoming match, KKR need to repeat their same performance to register the third win.

In the batting department, KKR have some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Rana and Andre Russell and the bowling department also seems sorted.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan batting clicked in the last two games with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane too making a useful contribution.

The bowling department also have the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin have to click in order to extend their winning run.

Here's all you need to know about catching Wednesday's action live:

When will the RR vs KKR IPL 2018 match be played?

Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders on 18 April.

Where do I watch the RR vs KKR clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

With IANS inputs

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018

