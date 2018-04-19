First Cricket
IPL 2018 Live Streaming, KXIP vs SRH: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches in this year's IPL so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

FirstCricket Staff, April 19, 2018

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in what would be a clash between two in-form teams at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium at Mohali on Thursday.

The contest is being billed as one between Kings XI Punjab's batting and Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling.

While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

KXIP captain R Ashwin (C) will hope fellow bowlers can restrict the SRH line-up. Sportzpics

The match pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up is one of the best in the tournament. SRH's bowlers have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark.

Punjab's top-order batsmen KL Rahul, Karun Nair — both from Karnataka — have delivered in the first three matches.

One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require to be on top of their game against the Hyderabad bowlers.

SRH's Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been on the top of his game, bowling 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options.

Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to back pain, but came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 26 runs against KKR, which must have relieved the Kane Williamson-led side.

Also, one cannot underestimate SRH's batting might. All three of Hyderabad's wins have come while chasing.

KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hope bowlers like Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran can restrict the Hyderabad line-up.

Here's all you need to know about catching Thursday's action live:

When and where will the KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2018 match be played?

Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad on 19 April at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Where do I watch the KXIP vs SRH clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 8 pm.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

With IANS inputs

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Kolkata
 5 3 2 0 6
2
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 4 2 2 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

