20:53 (IST)

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 29 , Shakib Al Hasan 12) Chahal into his third over. Williamson pulls the ball towards the square-leg fence to collect his third four. Appeal for stumping off the next ball, after Williamson misses a delivery that spins away from him quite sharply, with Patel flicking the bails off behind him. KW, though, plants his foot firmly inside the crease, and is safe. Singles collected off the next two deliveries. Chahal oversteps while bowling the final delivery (though certainly not for the first time in his career). Chahal, though, gets away with a dot off the free hit. Seven off the over.