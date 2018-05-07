Auto Refresh
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB at Hyderabad: Williamson, Shakib look to rebuild Sunrisers' innings
Date: Monday, 07 May, 2018 20:59 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|2
|
Chennai
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|3
|
Punjab
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|4
|
Kolkata
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|5
|
Mumbai
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|6
|
Bangalore
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
Delhi
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|8
|
Rajasthan
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
Indian Premier League 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Kohli's ploy to get himself at short cover works for RCB, as Pandey chips the ball straight into the hands of the RCB skipper! Chahal strikes in his second over! SRH 48/3
Pandey c Kohli b Chahal 5(7)
OUT! Dhawan perishes while trying to accelerate the innings! Pulls a back-of-length ball from Siraj, but holes out to the man at deep square-leg! Good catch by Southee in the deep! SRH 38/2
Dhawan c Southee b Siraj 13(19)
BOWLED EM! Southee strikes early for RCB, with Hales getting his defence beaten completely while looking to guide the ball towards the leg side. SRH 14/1
Hales b Southee 5(5)
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Manan Vohra, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddhart Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.
Same team for Hyderabad.
Kane Williamson, SRH captain: Looks fairly similar. We would've looked to bowl as well. It was a nice chase. We've played on a variety of surfaces. We expect something similar something. We're playing the same team.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to bowl first!
After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 80/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 31 , Shakib Al Hasan 20) Siraj returns to the attack in the 13th over. Siraj appeals for an lbw off the first ball against Shakib, though the batsman looks like he might have got an inside-edge on the occasion. Singles off the first two deliveries. Couple of short balls to follow it up, the second one being called wide for height. Dots off the next two deliveries. Full toss from Siraj off the last ball, and Shakib lobs it over towards midwicket for a single. Four off the over.
Chahal needs to get out of his habit of over stepping. He sends far too many no balls for a spinner which in turn points to poor training method
Siraj brought back into the attack in the 13th over.
After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 76/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Shakib Al Hasan 18) De Grandhomme brought into the attack for the 12th over. Shakib cuts the ball towards the backward point fence off the first ball. Singles exchanged off the third and fourth deliveries. Wide down the leg side by CDG off the final delivery. Short and wide delivery to follow it up, with Shakib cutting it towards sweeper point for a single. Eight off the over.
FOUR ! De Grandhomme starts off his spell by conceding a boundary! Back-of-length delivery from the New Zealand all-rounder, and Shakib cuts this towards the backward point boundary! SRH 72/3
Colin de Grandhomme introduced into the attack in the 12th over.
After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 29 , Shakib Al Hasan 12) Chahal into his third over. Williamson pulls the ball towards the square-leg fence to collect his third four. Appeal for stumping off the next ball, after Williamson misses a delivery that spins away from him quite sharply, with Patel flicking the bails off behind him. KW, though, plants his foot firmly inside the crease, and is safe. Singles collected off the next two deliveries. Chahal oversteps while bowling the final delivery (though certainly not for the first time in his career). Chahal, though, gets away with a dot off the free hit. Seven off the over.
RCB's economy rate of 10.24 in the last 10 overs in this IPL is the worst among all the teams. Can they improve their performance today?
Good move promoting Shakib. With a left-hander coming in, it gives the leg spinner a bit more of a challenge. And with the finger spinner not getting as much turn, Shakib can attack more confidently, which is what he's doing. Williamson will need to pick up his scoring rate, because SRH are well behind the pace.
FOUR ! Flatter delivery from Chahal. Williamson gets down on one knee, and pulls it towards the deep square-leg fence for a four! SRH 65/3
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 61/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 24 , Shakib Al Hasan 11) Moeen into his third over. Shakib gets going with back-to-back fours, cutting a back of length ball towards the third man fence, before hitting the ball over the bowler's head. Williamson pulls the ball towards the deep midwicket fence, but can only get a single off it. 11 off the over.
Terrific start for RCB. The spinners are keeping the pressure on with tight lines and a quick break through. But the wicket of Williamson is critical. He can rally the other batsmen and needs to be dismissed early.
FOUR ! This is some excellent stuff by Shakib, who shuffles forward and lofts the ball over the bowler's head to collect back-to-back fours! Sunrisers need a counter-attack like this to maintain a healthy run-rate! SRH 59/3
FOUR ! First boundary for Shakib! The Bangladeshi all-rounder's a bit cramped for room here, but cuts well nevertheless, beating the diving short third man. SRH 55/3
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 50/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 22 , Shakib Al Hasan 2) Chahal removes Pandey in his second over, as the batsman chips the ball straight into the hands of Kohli at short cover. Shakib walks out next, and gets off the mark with a double, also bringing up the team fifty. Excellent over by Chahal, with just three runs coming off it in exchange for the wicket.
The umpire signals for the timeout right after Pandey's dismissal.
OUT! Kohli's ploy to get himself at short cover works for RCB, as Pandey chips the ball straight into the hands of the RCB skipper! Chahal strikes in his second over! SRH 48/3 Pandey c Kohli b Chahal 5(7)
Kohli brought in Leggie Chahal and Moen Ali as soon as Dhawan was dismissed. On this bigger ground they'd have a good chance against Manish and Williamson, rather than against Yusuf Patan and Dhawan.
Expect a sluggish period of play from SRH after a sluggish power play. Dhawan has not contributed with a significantly big score since the elbow injury, and that luck hasn't changed tonight. Manish Pandey has been slow off the blocks all season, and on a pitch that is a bit two paced, that is unlikely to change. Williamson will be as seeing what the par score is, and I think it's around 160.
After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 47/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 21 , Manish Pandey 5) Moeen returns to the attack after bowling the first over. Pandey tries charging down the pitch off the second delivery, but doesn't quite adjust to the pitch of the delivery, and simply taps the ball back to the bowler without going for a run. Williamson pulls a back-of-length quicker delivery towards square-leg for a single off the penultimate ball. Pandey collects a double off the last ball. Five off the over.
Moeen Ali brought back into the attack for the eighth over.
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 42/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 19 , Manish Pandey 2) Chahal brought into the attack in the seventh over. Pandey gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery. Quiet over for SRH, with four singles coming off it. The RCB bowlers have shown good discipline in the seven overs bowled so far.
Manish Pandey's average in IPL: Against RCB: 17.12 In 2018: 25.57 He has not justified his price tag so far but today can be that day for him.
Yuzvendra Chahal introduced into the attack in the seventh over.
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 38/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 17 , Manish Pandey 0) Local boy Siraj introduced into the attack in the sixth over of the innings. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. Dots off the next two deliveries, which might have made Dhawan all the more impatient, and forced him to go for a mistimed pull off the penultimate delivery, resulting in a catch for Southee at deep square-leg. Excellent over by the Hyderabadi pacer, giving away just two singles off it while removing Dhawan.
OUT! Dhawan perishes while trying to accelerate the innings! Pulls a back-of-length ball from Siraj, but holes out to the man at deep square-leg! Good catch by Southee in the deep! SRH 38/2 Dhawan c Southee b Siraj 13(19)
Local boy Mohammed Siraj to bowl the sixth over.
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 36/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 12 , Kane Williamson (C) 16) Southee starts his second over on the trot with a wide down the leg side. Singles exchanged off the next two deliveries. Williamson drives a ball through the gap between extra cover and mid off for a four off the third delivery. Was a knuckle ball from Southee, who seems to have caught up in on the trend himself. 11 off the over.
FOUR ! Slower ball from Southee, and his New Zealand skipper Williamson brings out the cover drive, picking the gap between extra cover and mid off to perfection! SRH 32//1
More pressure on Dhawan after Hales' dismissal. SRH has leaned heavily on his starts in the last two games. Just as RCB have been over-reliant on two batters, SRH has been looking to this current pair, Williamson and Dhawan, for runs. One has a high strike rate, but less reliability, the other is bankable but traditionally slower.
After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 25/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 10 , Kane Williamson (C) 8) Umesh continues from the other end. Williamson and Dhawan opt to rotate the strike between themselves, with five runs coming off the over. RCB have largely kept the SRH batsmen on a leash in the four overs bowled so far. Let's see if they can keep Williamson and Dhawan quiet for long or not.
Kane Williamson has scored 30-plus runs six times in this IPL – the most by any captain.
After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 20/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) Southee's brought into the attack from the other end, replacing Moeen. Takes just three deliveries to draw first blood, beating Hales' defence with a cross-seamer that goes on to hit his middle-stump. Skipper Williamson walks out to the centre, and gets off the mark with a flick towards the fine-leg fence off a full delivery. Six runs and a wicket off the over.
Experienced Tim Southee not only took pace off the ball, he also sent down a cross seam delivery which confused the dangerous Hales to playing across the line. Good wicket for RCB
FOUR! Full delivery into the pads, and Williamson flicks it towards the fine-leg fence to get off the mark in style! SRH 18/1
BOWLED EM! Southee strikes early for RCB, with Hales getting his defence beaten completely while looking to guide the ball towards the leg side. SRH 14/1 Hales b Southee 5(5)
Change of bowling. Tim Southee replaces Moeen Ali.
After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 14/0 ( Alex Hales 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 7) Umesh bowls from the other end, and unlike Moeen, leaks 10 runs off his first over, with both Dhawan and Hales collecting a boundary for themselves. 10 off the over.
RCB takin pace off the ball for Alex Hales, a known T20 striker. Barring a boundary off Umesh it has worked. Fellow countryman off spinner Moen Ali bowled an excellent first over
FOUR ! Now Hales collects a boundary for himself! Goes inside-out, and guides the ball towards the wide long off fence for a four! SRH 14/0
FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Dhawan off Umesh! SRH 9/0
Umesh Yadav's bowling SR in IPL: for KKR - 20.19 for RCB - 15.77 He has been in tremendous form under the leadership of Kohli this season.
Umesh Yadav bowls from the other end.
After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 4/0 ( Alex Hales 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 2) Moeen Ali, playing his first game of the season for RCB, bowls the first over, giving away four runs off it. Both Hales and Dhawan are off the mark for SRH.
Alex Hales' SR in T20 cricket: Career - 143.23 Since 2017 - 172.46
The players walk out to the ground at the packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales open for SRH, with Moeen Ali bowling the first over of the innings.
SRH have a 4-1 record against RCB at home in IPL. SRH have won the last three encounters played between the two teams.
SRH put in, and slightly strange comments from Williamson. He said the pitch is similar to what it looked in the last game, but in the last game he had wanted to bat first, whereas here he said he would have bowled first if he had won the toss. So that indicates this surface won't be as dry as the last game. Spotlight on the unpredictable SRH middle order, Manish Pandey in particular. If they want to win the tournament, they can't rely on their bowling every time.
IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Hyderabad, latest update and cricket score:De Grandhomme brought into the attack for the 12th over. Shakib cuts the ball towards the backward point fence off the first ball. Singles exchanged off the third and fourth deliveries. Wide down the leg side by CDG off the final delivery. Short and wide delivery to follow it up, with Shakib cutting it towards sweeper point for a single. Eight off the over.
Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
SRH have had a strong run in the ongoing season so far, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership at the outset of the 11th edition of the league following David Warner's removal from the post following the Sandpapergate fallout. Their latest victory came against the struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD), beating them by seven wickets.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, the two captains. Sportzpics
RCB, on the other hand, have found themselves struggling to stave off the possibility of finishing last in the league for a second consecutive season. The Virat Kohli-led side registered their second loss of the season to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they failed to defend a modest 128-run target, losing by six wickets.
A win would very well make SRH the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, with the result also all but ending Kohli's hopes of seeing his team in the top four.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.
Updated Date:
May 07, 2018