Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 39th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ambati Rayudu certainly has given Virat Kohli a run for his money in the last week in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chris Gayle, on the other hand, whacks Dominic Cork around for a few sixes while batting in the nets, the beating perhaps rekindling some dark memories for the former England pacer. James Marsh takes a look at the lighter side of the tournament, listing some quirky moments both on and off the field from the fourth week of the ongoing season in his latest article here .

Rajasthan Royals failed to defend a modest target of 153 against Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Among the batsmen who failed to deliver on the occasion was Ben Stokes, who was sold at the highest price for a second season running but couldn't quite live up to his billing. Gaurav Joshi explains why his inconsistency has hurt Rajasthan Royals badly, to the point where they now face the prospect of finishing at the bottom of the table in his writeup here .

Kings XI Punjab were in serious trouble at one stage in their chase of the sub-par 153-run target set by Rajasthan Royals at Indore, and might have fallen short had it not been for a superb 84 off 54 balls by opening batsman KL Rahul. Chetan Narula explains why Rahul has done enough in the ongoing season to earn himself a better deal with the Indian one-day outfit in his latest article .

The second match of the Sunday double-header saw Kings XI Punjab triumph over Rajasthan Royals to move to the third spot in the points table, displacing Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sankar rates the players from the two playing teams from the 38th match of the tournament. While KL Rahul and 'Man of the Match' Mujeeb Ur Rahman were among the toppers, Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to impress, and thus ended up among those who flunked. Read the full report card here .

Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH have had a strong run in the ongoing season so far, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership at the outset of the 11th edition of the league following David Warner's removal from the post following the Sandpapergate fallout. Their latest victory came against the struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD), beating them by seven wickets.

RCB, on the other hand, have found themselves struggling to stave off the possibility of finishing last in the league for a second consecutive season. The Virat Kohli-led side registered their second loss of the season to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they failed to defend a modest 128-run target, losing by six wickets.

A win would very well make SRH the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, with the result also all but ending Kohli's hopes of seeing his team in the top four.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.