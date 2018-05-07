FOUR ! Heaved towards the square-leg fence by Parthiv! The wicket-keeper-batsman's on a roll early in the innings! RCB 20/0

OUT! Quicker, flatter delivery from Shakib, hitting Parthiv plumb on the pad with the batsman missing the ball while attempting a sweep! RCB 24/1 Parthiv lbw Shakib 20(13)

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 25/1 ( Manan Vohra 3 , Virat Kohli (C) 1) Shakib introduced in the third over. Parthiv lofts the ball towards deep square-leg, and collects a double. Consecutive fours for Parthiv off the third and fourth deliveries of the over, guiding the ball towards deep square-leg and long on respectively, before getting trapped lbw of the fifth delivery. Kohli gets off the mark with a single off the last ball. 11 runs and a wicket off Shakib's first of the evening.

FOUR! Kohli brings out the drive against Bhuvneshwar, beating extra-cover and collecting his first boundary! RCB 29/1

Virat Kohli has scored 434 runs against SRH at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 146.62 - the most by any player.

Parthiv was sent as a disrupter and he did just that in the 3 overs. Too good to last. But he made a cracking 20 to set RCB on the way.

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 32/1 ( Manan Vohra 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 7) Bhuvneshwar continues from the other end. Kohli brings out his cover drive off the first ball, beating extra-cover and collecting his first boundary. Singles collected off the next two deliveries. Kohli keeps the strike with a single off the last ball. Seven off the over.

A risky move to bring the left arm spinner against the left-handed, but I think It was more about changing the pace than using the angle. It both worked, and didn't work, whichever way you look at it. With the new ball and fielding restrictions being the best time to score, this is the critical phase for SRH.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economy rate of 8.17 against RCB in IPL - the worst for him against an opposition with a cut-off of 10 overs bowled against that particular team.

FOUR! Shakib drags his length back while angling it along leg, and Kohli promptly smacks it towards cow-corner! RCB 36/1

SIX ! Kohli dances down the pitch to an arm ball from Shakib, and lofts it over long on! The crowd's loving it, even if it's their team getting hammered! RCB 42/1

FOUR ! Kohli goes for the late cut, and beats short third man for a four! The captain's on a roll right now! RCB 46/1

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 47/1 ( Manan Vohra 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 22) Kohli's cut off at short cover while attempting to drive the ball off the first two deliveries. Kohli then goes berserk for the next three deliveries — with the scorboard reading 4,6,4 — before collecting a single off the last ball to keep the strike. 15 off the over!

Siddhart Kaul brought into the attack in the last over of Powerplay.

FOUR! Kohli brings out that fabulous short-arm jab, this time hoicking the ball towards the midwicket fence to put Kaul under pressure right away! Rashid puts in a dive in the deep, but fails to cut the ball off. Brings up the team fifty for the Royal Challengers. RCB 51/1

Kohli uncharacteristically not playing himself in. Going for shots from the start to keep pressure on SRH bowlers. Runs coming fast and thick now

Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in IPL - the second most times a bowler has dismissed him in IPL. Should SRH bring him to put some pressure on Kohli?

First Parthiv and now Kohli have looked to attack from the start and hence the upward swing in RCB's innings. Taking the game away before Rashid even comes into the game.

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 55/1 ( Manan Vohra 6 , Virat Kohli (C) 28) Kohli brings out the short-arm jab off the first ball of the sixth over, as Siddhart Kaul gets off to a rough start in his first over. Singles collected off each of the next two deliveries. Kohli guides the ball off a back-of-length delivery towards third man for a single off the fifth delivery. Single to Vohra off the last ball. Eight off the over. RCB off to a superb start in their chase of the 147-run target.

Rashid Khan introduced into the attack in the first over after Powerplay.

Powerplay overs have been fruitful. 55 for 1 in 6. RCB well on way. Kohli in real good striking form

OUT! Sandeep gets the breakthrough! Vohra has to depart, dragging the ball onto his stumps, with the ball nudging the off-stump after one bounce. Vohra misses the ball, and deflects the ball of the inside-edge of his bat. RCB 60/2 Vohra b Sandeep 8(10)

Sandeep Sharma's bowling average of 16.44 against RCB in IPL - the best for any bowler. (Min.10 wickets)

Another high catch dropped at Hyderabad, this is not good catching venue. Certainly an RCB power play, but SRH have shown the ability to pull things back after the power play, which is exactly what they did in the last game against Delhi. Once again, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is not looking the best bowler on display, for themselves game in a row

RCB's two star batsmen at the crease. Kohli and ABD are also aggressive at running between the wickets and will keep the scoreboard ticking over

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 64/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , AB de Villiers 2) Sandeep returns to the attack in the eighth over, and gets rid of Vohra right away, with the batsman dragging the ball onto his off-stump after attempting to heave the ball towards fine-leg, and missing it completely. Singles collected off each of the next four deliveries. Sandeep nearly collects a return catch off de Villers off the last ball of the over, with the ball falling marginally short. Four runs and a wicket off an excellent over from Sandeep.

FOUR ! Kohli edges straight to Williamson at slip, and the latter fails to hold on to the chance. The ball was travelling quite quickly, and dipped late in front of Kane, before racing away to the third man fence for a four. Captain drops captain. RCB 68/2

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , AB de Villiers 3) Rashid into his second over. The Afghan spinner nearly dismisses Kohli off the second delivery, with RCB skipper edging towards his SRH counterpart at slip. Williamson crouches low, but fails to hold on to the ball, which then races away to the third man fence for a four. Loud appeal for caught-behind against ABD off the fourth delivery, with all the close-in SRH fielders appealing, and their skipper going for the review. AB tried going for a leg-side heave, with the ball travelling close to his glove. Nothing on Ultra-edge, and the umpire's original signal of wide stands. Seven off the over. The umpire signals timeout at the end of the over.

SRH appealed aggressively to pressurise umpire not to give a wide. But fell for their own hype by asking for caught behind. Lost review. Poor DRS. Saha once again gets it wrong

SRH have been such a good fielding side, despite having a difficult venue as their home ground, but no lights were involved in this drop. Rashid Khan gets most right-handers out bowled or lbw, but this time he used the leg spinner as the surprise weapon against Kohli. Difficult to explain a drop like that, was Williamson overeager?

OUT! What a catch by Yusuf Pathan, pulling off a superb one-handed effort at backward point after a thick outside edge off Kohli's bat! RCB 74/3 Kohli c Pathan b Shakib 39(30)

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 75/3 ( AB de Villiers 5 , Moeen Ali 1) Shakib returns to the attack after the timeout. Singles exchanged off the first three deliveries. Shakib bowls a flatter delivery along the middle stump off the penultimate ball, with Kohli getting a thick outside edge while attempting to play across the line. Yusuf sticks his hand out at backward point, and pulls off a one-handed ripper. new batsman Moeen Ali walks out to bat on IPL debut, and gets off the mark with a single. Four runs and a wicket off the over. RCB need 72 to win from 60 balls

FOUR ! Moeen flashes hard at a back-of-length delivery from Rashid, and manages to send it over the slip fielder for a boundary. RCB 79/3

Huge wicket, and Shakib, after taking some stick early on in his spell, has come back beautifully. The players have been talking about how the wicket is a bit two paced, and in that light, a bit of a risky shot from Kohli. Closing the face of the bat to an away going delivery drought with risk, and Shakib capitalised.

BOWLED EM! Suddenly SRH are back in the game! AB creates room for a cut, but fails to pick the quick googly from Rashid, and ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps! RCB 80/4 De Villiers b Rashid 5(8)

Rashid foxes ABD. Double bluff. Two googlies back to back. ABD doesn't read off the hand. But too late to read off the pitch. Big wicket.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 80/4 ( Moeen Ali 6 , Mandeep Singh 0) Moeen collects his first boundary in IPL, getting a thick outside edge off the first ball, guiding it towards third man. Brings AB on strike with a single off the next ball. The star batsman is dismissed two balls later, dragging the ball onto his stumps, with Rashid deceiving AB with a googly. Fine over from the Afghan, with five coming off the over along with the wicket. RCB need 67 to win off 54 balls

FOUR ! Moeen's collected two boundaries already, though neither are good cricketing shots! Gets a thick inside-edge that guides the ball wide of the keeper. RCB 84/4

Well in a game between two teams who are over-reliant on key batters to help them get the runs, SRH ahead at the moment. Williamson was the foundation of the innings for SRH, but now they have knocked out both of the Pillars of RCB in succession. Game set for the choke to be applied by the SRH bowlers and it's thanks to their spin twins again.

OUT! Moeen gets a faint under-edge while attempting to heave the ball towards the leg side, with the umpire raising his finger after a bit of a pause! RCB 84/5 Moeen c Saha b Kaul 10(7)

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : Looks fairly similar. We would've looked to bowl as well. It was a nice chase. We've played on a variety of surfaces. We expect something similar something. We're playing the same team.

BOWLED EM! Southee strikes early for RCB, with Hales getting his defence beaten completely while looking to guide the ball towards the leg side. SRH 14/1

OUT! Dhawan perishes while trying to accelerate the innings! Pulls a back-of-length ball from Siraj, but holes out to the man at deep square-leg! Good catch by Southee in the deep! SRH 38/2

OUT! Kohli's ploy to get himself at short cover works for RCB, as Pandey chips the ball straight into the hands of the RCB skipper! Chahal strikes in his second over! SRH 48/3

SIX! Full and along the off-stump, Williamson gets down on one knee, and brings out the slog sweep to clear the cow-corner fence! What's more, it also brings up the fifty-partnership for the fourth wicket! SRH 101/3

FIFTY for Kane Williamson ! The in-form SRH skipper gets to the milestone with a single off Chahal's bowling, taking 35 deliveries to get to the mark, with help from four fours and a six. SRH 102/3

OUT! Williamson's gone, and the partnership has been broken! The SRH skipper tries heaving the ball towards fine-leg, getting a lot of height but not the distance, and Mandeep collects the ball safely at fine-leg. SRH 112/4

OUT! Shakib goes for the slog-sweep off a length delivery from Southee, but ends up holing out to Umesh at backward square-leg! The Bangladeshi all-rounder didn't quite pick the slower ball from the Kiwi pacer. SRH 124/5

BOWLED EM ! Superb delivery from Siraj, angling the ball into Yusuf, who misses while going for a slog, resulting in his leg stump going for a cartwheel. SRH 134/6

BOWLED EM! Siraj flattens the stumps with a 146 kmph bolt! Full delivery angling into the batsman! Saha shuffles to his right, looking to paddle the ball over fine-leg, but ends up getting beaten for pace! SRH 143/7

OUT! Rashid tries coming back for a risky second run after pulling towards deep midwicket, but is against Kohli the fielder! Is comfortably out of his crease by the time Patel flicks the bails off at the striker's end. SRH 144/8

OUT! Too many wickets falling for Hyderabad off the last two overs! Kaul responds to a call for a single from Bhuvi, and fails to get his bat across the crease at the striker's end on time. SRH 146/9

OUT! Sunrisers Hyderabad are bowled out for 146 ! The SRH lower-order collapses like a pack of cards in the last over, with the hosts failing to get to the 150-run mark! Last batsman Sandeep tries going for a reverse-paddle, and is hit on the pad, with Southee's appeal for lbw being turned down. Kohli decides to review it, and the umpire is forced to reverse his decision after three reds on the hawkeye. SRH 146 all out

RCB need 67 to win off 54 balls

Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH have had a strong run in the ongoing season so far, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership at the outset of the 11th edition of the league following David Warner's removal from the post following the Sandpapergate fallout. Their latest victory came against the struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD), beating them by seven wickets.

RCB, on the other hand, have found themselves struggling to stave off the possibility of finishing last in the league for a second consecutive season. The Virat Kohli-led side registered their second loss of the season to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they failed to defend a modest 128-run target, losing by six wickets.

A win would very well make SRH the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, with the result also all but ending Kohli's hopes of seeing his team in the top four.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.