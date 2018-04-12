Mayank Markande, who was a barely known commodity last month is the hottest leggie in town right now. He has taken 3 big wickets and has brought Mumbai back into the game. Lack of another wicket taking spinner for Mumbai and a comfortable asking rate still means Hyderabad are in the driver's seat.

After 12 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 11 , Deepak Hooda 6) A pressure releasing over for SRH. 10 runs off it. SRH need to bat sensibly. The required run rate is well under control. They just don't have to go bang bang. They can do it with singles and twos. Shakib hit a four in the over, a couple and four singles made it 10 off the over. 44 needed off 48.

OUT! Markande gets his fourth off the final ball of his spell. Shakib departs. Markande comes from round the wicket and delivers a googly. Shakib stays in his crease and looks to cut but is cramped for room. He ends up inside edging onto the stumps. 4-0-23-4 what a spell from the youngster.

Shakib making the most of the fact that he knows better than most what Mustafizur will be bowling, getting the better of this match up. With less than a run a ball required, SRH still favourites. Most of the matches at this venue are won by the side batting first, but SRH have chosen to chase both times.

Shakib making the most of the fact that he knows better than most what Mustafizur will be bowling, getting the better of this match up. With less than a run a ball required, SRH still favourites. Most of the matches at this venue are won by the side batting first, but SRH have chosen to chase both times.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 107/5 ( Deepak Hooda 8 , Yusuf Pathan 0) What an over under pressure. Just three runs and a wicket off it. Markande signs off in style. 41 needed off 42. Markande didn't give the batsmen any room in that over and that frustrated Shakib and hence the wicket.

FOUR! Short on the body from Cutting, Pathan pulls it behind square leg.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/5 ( Deepak Hooda 10 , Yusuf Pathan 5) Sensible stuff from Hooda and Pathan. They got one boundary in the over and had three singles. 7 off the over. This is what they want - sensible, calm and composed batting. 34 needed off 36 now.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/5 ( Deepak Hooda 15 , Yusuf Pathan 7) SRH fans would have had their hearts in their mouths in that over. Hooda nearly had a brain fade off the second ball. He went for a non-existent second and had to dive back in to make his crease. The bowler had whipped off the bails but Hooda had made it. Pathan then had a lifeline as he mistimed his loft to long on and Cutting, with a brilliant fielding effort, caught it, lost his balance but flicked the ball over the rope in time to save crucial runs. Three runs off the last delivery made it 7 runs off the over. Will someone tell the SRH batsmen to CALM DOWN!!!

One gets the feeling that Rohit held Bumrah back for too long when he didn't have a huge score to defend. Bumrah's ability at the death makes it tempting to keep his overs in the bag but Mumbai needed early wickets in this game. Hyderabad can afford to play normally and still overhaul the Mumbai total because of the excellent start that Dhawan and Saha gave them.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/5 ( Deepak Hooda 17 , Yusuf Pathan 8) A very good over form Mustafizur. Those cutters found good movement off the track. Just three runs off it. However, there is no need to panic for SRH as they need run a ball with five wickets in hand. 24 needed off 24.

Appeal for a run out against Hooda. The umpire has referred it upstairs.

NOT OUT! Hooda's dive saves him. A really risky second and he had to dive full stretch to just about make it in.

Yusuf Pathan's strike rate of 152.67 in IPL - the second highest for any batsman with a cut-off of 200 balls faced against them. However, he just needs to play smartly in the last four overs to get his team home.

Fairly important for Hooda and Pathan to take SRH home, not just from their team's point of view, but also their own fortunes in the tournament. They are not automatic picks, and have a great chance to stake a claim. With the required rate less than a run a ball, the odds are with them

After 17 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 133/5 ( Deepak Hooda 21 , Yusuf Pathan 13) Pathan ends the over well to release some pressure. After 5 runs off five balls, Cutting drops it a touch short, Pathan pulls it wide of short fine leg to make it 9 off the over. 15 needed off 18. In these situations, there is minimal room for error, Cutting erred slightly and was punished. This should be easy for SRH from now on.

OUT! Bumrah strikes but is it too little too late? Poor shot from Pathan, Short delivery on off from Bumrah, Pathan is surprised by the pace as he looks to pull. Doesn't connect it off the middle and Pollard at mid-wicket takes a smart catch.

OUT! Well, well, well! There does seem to be a twist in the tale. Bumrah gets 2 in 2. Rashid Khan out for a golden duck. It's full outside off, angling in. Rashid stays in his crease and looks to drive. With no feet movement he ends up edging it to the keeper. 12 needed off 13 now.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/7 ( Deepak Hooda 23 , Siddarth Kaul 0) These are the situations in which Bumrah thrives. He is doing it once again. Breaks the Hooda-Pathan partnership in that over and also gets Rashid Khan. Just three runs and two wickets off the over. 12 needed off 12 now.

OUT! Mustafizur sends back Kaul. The MI fans in the stands are delighted. It's a full delivery on middle, that cutter. Kaul looks to drive but gets a slight leading edge back, Mistafizur completes a fantastic one-handed return catch.

Batters save matches, bowlers win them. That's generally true in Test cricket, proving true in T20 also. SRH need a batter to save them from an embarrassing situation. MI looking for a bowler to win an unlikely game. What fun this game is. Just like in a test match, Hooda needs to turn down singles, and finish this off his own bat.

All depends on Hooda now, he has to get SRH past the finish line. They need 11 off 8 balls.

OUT! Mustafizur gets another. SRH are 9 down. Sandeep back in the hut. Sandeep shuffles way across and looks to scoop. But it's a cutter and there is very little pace on the ball. Sandeep doesn't get it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of short fine leg fielder.

We have seen a few games where batsmen turned matches on the head in death overs. On this occasion, it is bowler's turn. Hyderabad looked comfortably placed to win this but a flurry of wickets at the end from Bumrah and Mustafizur now means Mumbai have their nose ahead. It will be interesting to see who balls the final over for Mumbai. Hyderabad needs Hooda to face all six balls in the final over now.

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/9 ( Deepak Hooda 24 , Billy Stanlake 0) JUST ONE RUN OFF THE OVER AND TWO WICKETS ! What a fantastic over from Mustafizur! The batsmen were bamboozled by the cutters. Some brainless cricket from the tailenders. Hooda is there at the other end, just give him the strike! 11 needed off the last over.

SIX! What a shot! What a shot! A low full toss from Cutting, Hooda hammers it over extra cover. 5 needed off 5 now. It's the first six of the innings for SRH.

WIDE! Pressure on Cutting. He bowls it way wide outside off. 4 needed off 5 now.

What a finale this is set up to be. Hooda has done everything right but the other end has collapsed, so he can go for broke with nothing to lose.

DOT BALL! Cutting drifts this one wide, but inside the guideline. Hooda chases but misses.

SRH have lost five wickets in the last three overs for 15 runs.

Just a single! Hooda bunts it down the ground and gets just a single. 3 runs needed off 3 balls.

Single! Stanlake clips it to mid-wicket and scampers through for a single. 2 needed off 2, Hooda on strike.

Just short! Oh boy! Just a single. Hooda looks to pull a slower one but gets a top edge which falls short of Bumrah at short fine leg. He charged forward and dived but the ball still fell short. The scores are level. 1 needed off 1.

Ishan Kishan has one glove off. He is looking for a run out off a bye.

SRH WIN! What a cracking match. Stanlake heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary. It was a slower length ball outside off, Stanlake dragged it over mid-wicket and set off in celebrations. What a day Stanlake is having. Two wickets while bowling and now hits the winning runs. Credit to Hooda too, that six off the first ball of the last over.

What a finish. This crowd has gotten full value for money. Deepak Hooda made a couple of errors I thought when he took runs that could only have been singles. But he trusted Stanlake to get bat on ball, and that's exactly what he did. SRH go top of the table. Questions about the middle order in this match, but those will come after the celebration.

Rohit Sharma: It was a great game of cricket. Being on the receiving end for the second time is tough to digest. It wasn't a good enough total, and our batsmen should have done better but the bowlers showed a lot of character. They did a pretty great job. Tough luck but I thought we kept it very hard until the end.

11 to defend off the last over with the last pair in the middle, and it's still not safe to back the bowling side these days. Pressure is squarely on the bowler these days in the final over. Hyderabad shouldn't have allowed the game to go that deep but they will take the win any way it comes. Mumbai, despite staying in the game till the last over may have faltered on the tactical front by bowling their weakest bowlers in the powerplay and conceding too many runs. A couple of wickets early on would have meant Mumbai wouldn't be playing catch up all the way through. Mumbai will have to go back to the drawing board after this loss and re-evaluate all their tactics from team composition to batting order and utilization of their bowlers.

Dropped! Rohit goes for a heave off just the third ball of the match, but gets a top edge. Deepak Hooda runs backwards and drops a tough catch.

OUT! Stanlake has his man. Rohit is back in the hut. Rohit seemed to be getting the better of Stanlake in that over with a four and a six. But this time, he flicks a lenght ball on middle and leg uppishly and Shakib at mid-wicket dives forward to take a brilliant catch. Stanlake has the last laugh.

Dropped! Another one goes down. Ishan charges and goes for a wild swing but gets an outside edge to mid off where Sandeep Sharma makes a mess of it. It was a googly, really cleverly bowled.

OUT! Siddarth Kaul strikes straightaway . Good length delivery outside off, Ishan Kishan goes for another wild swing. He again gets an outside edge and Yusuf Pathan at third man pouches it calmly. Poor, poor shot from Kishan.

OUT! Kaul gets two in the over. The dangerman Lewis is sent back to hut. It's the knuckle ball that does the trick. Brilliant accuracy. Length delivery on off, Lewis stays in his crease and goes fro a cross-batted swipe but is foxed by the slowness of the ball. He misses and finds his stumps shattered.

Krunal was done in by the flight. Nice loopy delivery on off, goes straight on. Krunal comes forward early for a flick but is deceived by the flight. He gets a leading edge straight to cover. Shakib is delighted.

OUT! Stanlake has his man. HUGE wicket for SRH as Pollard departs. Pollard was just starting to look ominous. He had hit a six and a four but then holed out to deep cover. It was a short of a good length delivery outside off, Pollard was done in by the slowness of the surface as the ball held on to it. He looked to go over cover but then tried to pull away from the shot, he was too late and ended up spooning it to the deep cover fielder.

He sees Cutting charge down the track so drops it a touch short and bowls a googly. Cutting goes for a wild swing but is nowhere near the ball. He is completely outfoxed by the wrong'un and finds his stumps shattered.

OUT ! Four and OUT! Rashid Khan at his best.

It's that knuckle ball, short, slow and wide outside off, Suryakumar Yadav stays in his crease and looks to go downtown, but is done in by the slower one. He ends up mistiming it straight to long on.

Length delivery on off, holds its line. Sangwan goes for a swipe across the line but misses and is hit on the pads. The umpire turns down a huge appeal. Sharma opts for a review, replays show it was dead in front.

OUT! Sandeep Sharma gets two in two!

Dropped! FOUR! Third dropped catch of the match, first by MI. Saha looks to go downtown but mistimes it, Cutting runs backward to catch it but doesn't manage to hold on. Saha gets a lifeline.

Dropped ! Saha backed away for a cut but got an outside edge, Kishan couldn't manage to hold on. It bounced off the surface and was a tough one.

Saha charges down the track, Markande sees it and delivers a googly, it spins back in sharply and completely foxes Saha. He looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. An LBW appeal is turned down. Rohit opts for a review and replays show it was hitting the stumps. Brilliant bowling. A much-needed breakthrough for MI.

OUT! Another good review from MI ! Mustafizur strikes in his first over. It's that cutter outside off, Williamson stays back and looks to guide it to third man but seems to get a thin outside edge. The keeper goes up an appeal straightaway but the umpire says no. He can't believe it and asks Rohit to take the review. Replays show there is something on the snicko. MI fighting back.

It's a tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Dhawan gets down for a slog sweep but gets a top edge to fine leg. Bumrah pouches it and just about maintains his balance to make sure he doesn't step over the ropes. Another big wicket. MI have scalped 3 wickets in last three overs.

OUT! Markande gets his second. The set Dhawan is back in the hut.

A brilliant catch from Rohit Sharma. It's a tossed up leg spinner on middle and off, Pandey charges down the track and looks to swipe across the line. He is early into his shot and ends up getting a top edge high in the air. Markande just stands and watches, there is no communication between him and Rohit who are both ball watching, Rohit finally realises that Markande is not going for the catch and he outstretches his arms at the last moment to take a good catch. He then gets up and stares at the bowler before erupting in a smile.

OUT! Markande gets his third. Pandey is his latest victim.

Markande comes from round the wicket and delivers a googly. Shakib stays in his crease and looks to cut but is cramped for room. He ends up inside edging onto the stumps. 4-0-23-4 what a spell from the youngster.

OUT! Markande gets his fourth off the final ball of his spell. Shakib departs.

Poor shot from Pathan, Short delivery on off from Bumrah, Pathan is surprised by the pace as he looks to pull. Doesn't connect it off the middle and Pollard at mid-wicket takes a smart catch.

OUT! Bumrah strikes but is it too little too late?

It's full outside off, angling in. Rashid stays in his crease and looks to drive. With no feet movement he ends up edging it to the keeper. 12 needed off 13 now.

OUT! Well, well, well! There does seem to be a twist in the tale. Bumrah gets 2 in 2. Rashid Khan out for a golden duck.

It's a full delivery on middle, that cutter. Kaul looks to drive but gets a slight leading edge back, Mistafizur completes a fantastic one-handed return catch.

OUT! Mustafizur sends back Kaul. The MI fans in the stands are delighted.

Sandeep shuffles way across and looks to scoop. But it's a cutter and there is very little pace on the ball. Sandeep doesn't get it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of short fine leg fielder.

OUT! Mustafizur gets another. SRH are 9 down. Sandeep back in the hut.

SIX! What a shot! What a shot! A low full toss from Cutting, Hooda hammers it over extra cover. 5 needed off 5 now. It's the first six of the innings for SRH.

What a day Stanlake is having. Two wickets while bowling and now hits the winning runs. Credit to Hooda too, that six off the first ball of the last over.

SRH WIN! What a cracking match. Stanlake heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary. It was a slower length ball outside off, Stanlake dragged it over mid-wicket and set off in celebrations.

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, latest update and cricket score: These are the situations in which Bumrah thrives. He is doing it once again. Breaks the Hooda-Pathan partnership in that over and also gets Rashid Khan. Just three runs and two wickets off the over. 12 needed off 12 now.

The two teams met with contrasting fortunes in their opening games. While Sunrisers hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians lost a humdinger to CSK in the tournament opener.

Sunrisers is believed to have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his superb skill sets of seam and swing, Billy Stanlake for raw pace and Siddarth Kaul to hit the deck.

Add to it Rashid Khan's fast leg-breaks and googlies are still a mystery for most batsmen while Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin is miserly on most days.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, is filled with a galaxy of stars and are often known to be slow starters in a marathon tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be expecting a better effort from his batsmen as 165 on a good batting track wasn't par for the course.

Evin Lewis, who has two T20 hundreds against India, skipper himself and the explosive Kieron Pollard would like to show their big-hitting prowess.

For MI, the biggest gain from the opening game was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande's performance on IPL debut as he accounted for Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

"He (Markande) has got great control of whatever he does, so, I think going forward he will be a great weapon for us," MI Captain Rohit Sharma had said recently.

While googly is his stock ball, it will be interesting to figure how well Markande can bowl his leg-breaks.

Mumbai's another concern will be their death bowling as Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahaman and Mitchell McLenaghan all missed their length with Dwayne Bravo going on a rampage during the other night at Wankhede.

Hardik Pandya played his heart out but his ankle injury could be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit.

For Sunrisers, it was a good start under new skipper Kane Williamson, who didn't look out of place after David Warner's suspension from the league due to ball tampering charges.

Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form has continued, which is the biggest shot in the arm for the 'Orange Army' apart from a bowling attack that looks potent on any surface.

With inputs from PTI