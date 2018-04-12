Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

MI looking for first win of the season The Rohit Sharma-led side is looking for their maiden win this season as Mumbai lost the first encounter of the tournament thanks to a man called Dwayne Bravo who made Chennai Super Kings's return to IPL a memorable event. Hyderabad, on the other hand, were professional in the win against Rajasthan Royals.

Talking about Chennai Super Kings , some more problems ahead for MS Dhoni as he has lost Suresh Raina as well for some games. Click here to know more.

Rohit Sharma vs Kane Williamson Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are two strong sides this season. However, another clash that is there to be seen is between Rohit and Kane. While Rohit has won 3 titles for MI, Kane Williamson is quite new to captaincy in IPL. But he showed great acumen in the game against Rajasthan Royals. His bowling changes and fielding placements were bang on. Rohit, on the other hand, is a great brain too when it comes to captaincy in T20 format. He is always ready with a Plan B when the Plan A misfires and there are many cards in the team which he plays exactly at the right time. This contest between the two readers of the game would be lovely to see. Let's see who comes at the top when we are finished with the game.

Pommie Mbangwa says at the pitch report: Weather is 36 degree celcius. Expect this track to be a fast one. There is going to be pace and carry. Expect spin as well. Not as much as the last match but SRH will be happy. In fact, MI will be happy too as both sides have good spinners.

Sunrisers face a team that has a reputation of starting slowly, but going on to be successful in the long run. This will be perhaps the big test of SRH's spin-twins Rashid and Shakib, with Mumbai boasting a core of Indian players in the middle order who are used to playing tweakers. Strong chance to turn their home ground into a fortress with a win against the defending champs.

In the last three years, no target in excess of 150 has been chased at Hyderabad in IPL. The highest target successfully chased down in this period is 147 by DD against the home side in 2016.

Team changes: The big news is that Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out for SRH due to injury. Sandeep Sharma replaces him. Two changes for Mumbai as Hardik Pandya, who is injured and Mitchell McClenaghan are replaced by Ben Cutting and Pradeep Sangwan.

So a big blow for SRH with Bhuvaneshwar out, but it's evens stevens with Hardik Pandya missing out for MI. Bhuvaneshwar has a great record against MI in particular, an economy of under 6. Sandeep Sharma, his replacement, should do a good enough job at the top, but will struggle if used at the death I think. Sounds like it's a slightly drier pitch than usual, so the onus will be on SRH's spinners to deliver.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling average of 13.75 against MI in IPL is the best for any bowler against them. He is not playing today.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar a big loss for SRH? Sandeep Sharma can swing it early, Siddharth Kaul bowled with fire in the last match. Billy Stanlake did well in the last match. SRH's bowling has done well over the years, will they miss Bhuvneshwar today, Rajesh Tiwary?

On Sangwan's inclusion: While we are talking about Bhuvneshwar. MI have brought in Sangwan in place of McCclenaghan. Sangwan will have to play a support role for Mustafizur Rahman and Bumrah, he could well be the target bowler for the SRH batsmen.

Well, Jigar Mehta , a bowler of Bhuvi's quality will always be missed. He has all the skills for T20s, but more importantly, he has the calm head to execute them under pressure. But given Hyderabad are chasing today, and they have good replacements on the bench, Bhuvi's absence may be manageable for them.

Right! The Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis are out in the middle. Sandeep Sharma will start off proceedings for SRH.

Rohit Sharma's batting average of 24.14 against SRH in IPL is the lowest for him against any team. (Min.10 innings played)

Dropped! Rohit goes for a heave off just the third ball of the match, but gets a top edge. Deepak Hooda runs backwards and drops a tough catch.

After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 1/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 1 , Evin Lewis 0) An eventful over to start off and Rohit is lucky to be out in the middle . He started off with a beauty, it seamed in and then held its line before whizzing past Rohit's outside edge and the off stump. Rohit then got a lifeline as his miscued heave was dropped by Hooda and then a miscommunication between Lewis and Rohit nearly ended up in a run out.

SIX! Rohit is a good puller of the ball, here he stays in his crease and pulls it over deep square leg. He adjusted well to the pace.

IPL was touted as a battle of Best vs Best this year in TV promos. But your best aren't around every day. At times it's a battle of bench vs bench too. You can't hope to go the entire length of a busy IPL without an injury or two. Dhoni joked about not having enough players in the squad if his team's injury rate continues to go at the same rate. That's why it's important to have backups for every position when you are at the auction. This year, Hyderabad have done that better than most other teams. Let's see which team copes with the lack of a key player today, Mumbai without Hardip Pandya or Hyderabad without Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

After 2 overs, Mumbai Indians 11/1 ( Evin Lewis 0 , Ishan Kishan (W) 0) Another eventful over. Stanlake ramped up some decent pace in the over, however Rohit seemed to be loving that. He pulled one over deep square leg for a six and then crunched one through covers for a four. He however erred on the last ball and flicked one uppishly to square leg to walk back to the dug out.

Rohit Sharma has now hit 174 sixes in IPL - the joint second most by any player.

OUT! Stanlake has his man. Rohit is back in the hut. Rohit seemed to be getting the better of Stanlake in that over with a four and a six. But this time, he flicks a lenght ball on middle and leg uppishly and Shakib at mid-wicket dives forward to take a brilliant catch. Stanlake has the last laugh.

SIX! A tad short from Sharma, Lewis plunders it over fine leg. What power.

FOUR! Lucky....Ishan charges and goes for a heave but gets an inside edge inches wide of the leg stump to fine leg boundary.

FOUR! Edgy again! This time it's the outside edge. Nips away and Ishan gets an outside edge to third man.

The two teams met with contrasting fortunes in their opening games. While Sunrisers hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians lost a humdinger to CSK in the tournament opener.

Sunrisers is believed to have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his superb skill sets of seam and swing, Billy Stanlake for raw pace and Siddarth Kaul to hit the deck.

Add to it Rashid Khan's fast leg-breaks and googlies are still a mystery for most batsmen while Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin is miserly on most days.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, is filled with a galaxy of stars and are often known to be slow starters in a marathon tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be expecting a better effort from his batsmen as 165 on a good batting track wasn't par for the course.

Evin Lewis, who has two T20 hundreds against India, skipper himself and the explosive Kieron Pollard would like to show their big-hitting prowess.

For MI, the biggest gain from the opening game was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande's performance on IPL debut as he accounted for Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

"He (Markande) has got great control of whatever he does, so, I think going forward he will be a great weapon for us," MI Captain Rohit Sharma had said recently.

While googly is his stock ball, it will be interesting to figure how well Markande can bowl his leg-breaks.

Mumbai's another concern will be their death bowling as Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahaman and Mitchell McLenaghan all missed their length with Dwayne Bravo going on a rampage during the other night at Wankhede.

Hardik Pandya played his heart out but his ankle injury could be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit.

For Sunrisers, it was a good start under new skipper Kane Williamson, who didn't look out of place after David Warner's suspension from the league due to ball tampering charges.

Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form has continued, which is the biggest shot in the arm for the 'Orange Army' apart from a bowling attack that looks potent on any surface.

With inputs from PTI