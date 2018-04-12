After 15 overs, Mumbai Indians 111/5 ( Suryakumar Yadav 12 , Ben Cutting 1) It was turning out to be a good over for MI before Stanlake struck to send back Pollard. Pollard had hit a four and a six in that over but was then done in by the pitch as the ball held on to the surface and he ended up miscuing it to deep cover where Dhawan accepted a simple catch. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

Rashid Khan bowled a sensational spell in the middle. He looks like Kumble on steroid in this form. Bowls it flat and quick, but still manages to find turn with his nippy googlies. The pressure he applied in the middle overs was largely responsible for Pollard's wicket who simply had to go after everything from Stanlake.

SIX! Suryakumar Yadav gives himself room and lofts it over extra cover. Cracking shot.

After 16 overs, Mumbai Indians 121/5 ( Suryakumar Yadav 20 , Ben Cutting 3) A good over for MI. Suryakumar smacked the second ball over extra cover for an exquisite six but then Shakib hit back to concede just four singles. 10 runs off the over. MI need much more than this. They need to up the ante big time with just four overs to go.

FOUR! Much-needed. Suryakumar Yadav backs away and pulls it over square leg off Kaul.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 129/5 ( Suryakumar Yadav 26 , Ben Cutting 5) 8 runs off the over but still a decent one for SRH. Mightily impressive stuff from Kaul. He is varying his lengths really well. He conceded just four runs off five balls but then Suryakumar manufactured a pull to make it eight runs off the over.

FOUR! Cleverly done. Cutting gets down and scoops it to fine leg off Rashid.

OUT ! Four and OUT! Rashid Khan at his best. He sees Cutting charge down the track so drops it a touch short and bowls a googly. Cutting goes for a wild swing but is nowhere near the ball. He is completely outfoxed by the wrong'un and finds his stumps shattered.

After 18 overs, Mumbai Indians 134/6 ( Suryakumar Yadav 26 , Pradeep Sangwan 0) Another brilliant over from Rashid. Cutting hit a four off the second ball of the over but then Rashid had the last laugh as he cleaned him up off the next. Just 5 runs, and a wicket off the over. Rashid Khan's figures read - 4-0-13-1 . JUST BRILLIANT!

OUT! Mumbai Indians have lost their way. Suryakumar Yadav departs. It's that knuckle ball, short, slow and wide outside off, Suryakumar Yadav stays in his crease and looks to go downtown, but is done in by the slower one. He ends up mistiming it straight to long on.

OUT! Sandeep Sharma gets two in two! Length delivery on off, holds its line. Sangwan goes for a swipe across the line but misses and is hit on the pads. The umpire turns down a huge appeal. Sharma opts for a review, replays show it was dead in front.

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 137/8 ( Mayank Markande 0 , Jasprit Bumrah 1) What an over at this stage of the innings. JUST 3 RUNS AND TWO WICKETS off it . The change of pace did the trick as he sent back Suryakumar off a slower one and then Sangwan off pace.

Suryakumar Yadav has crossed 30-plus runs only four times in his IPL career. He has wasted another opportunity today of scoring a fifty.

The lowest total defended by MI in IPL is 120 which they defended against PW at Pune in 2012.

FOUR ! MI end with a four. Markande shuffles and scoops it over short fine leg.

After 20 overs, Mumbai Indians 147/8 ( Mayank Markande 6 , Jasprit Bumrah 4) SRH have done well to restrict MI to 147/8. The impressive Kaul erred a bit in the last over and conceded 10 runs off it. The No ball proved to be costly. Stanlake, Kaul and Sandeep with 2 wickets each. For the second game in a row the SRH bowlers have impressed.

Shall we call this pace bowling attack the knuckle dusters? I had doubts over whether Sandeep Sharma would be effective at the death but he's executed the knuckle balls beautifully. Varied not just the speed, but also the lines, getting Surya with a wide one, and Sangwan with a straight one.

Mumbai sorely missing Hardik Pandya in this game. Their batting line up looked thin with Sangwan coming in at number 8. Hardik could have also made a difference against the spinners. Sunrisers will fancy themselves chasing this 148. Mumbai needs to get Shikhar Dhawan early and hope to apply some pressure against the middle order.

Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha have come out to open innings for SRH

FOUR! Wide ball and Dhawan stretches his arms to smash it through covers.

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 7/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 5) Pradeep Sangwan with the ball and after being wayward, comes back with a beautiful inswinger to Saha. Mumbai Indians need wickets and one can sense the players are up for the challenge. 7 off the first over.

Sunrises Hyderabad's openers, Dhawan and Saha, have scored seven fifty-plus scores between them against Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 536 runs against MI in IPL - the third most by any player. He is in the form of his life currently.

FOUR! What timing! Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket off Bumrah, it races away....

After 2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 15/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 11) Bumrah hit good lengths in that over however he erred off the fifth ball, Dhawan latched onto a full delivery and flicked it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 8 runs off the over.

Dropped! FOUR! Third dropped catch of the match, first by MI. Saha looks to go downtown but mistimes it, Cutting runs backward to catch it but doesn't manage to hold on. Saha gets a lifeline.

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 28/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 12 , Shikhar Dhawan 15) SRH got the momentum going in that over but not without some luck. Dhawan flicked one over mid-wicket for a four. But then Saha got a lifeline as he was dropped at mid on, the ball rolled over for a four. Saha then went for a pull but was done in by extra pace, he got a top edge to fine leg for a streaky boundary. Three fours and a leg bye make it 13 from the over.

Shikhar Dhawan's strike rate is 22 percentage better in 2018 in T20s than his career strike rate. He is already showing that today.

After 4 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 38/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 18 , Shikhar Dhawan 19) A decent over for SRH. After three singles, Saha hammered a slower one from Cutting straight back over his head. A single later, Dhawan flicked one through mid-wicket for a couple to make it 10 runs off the over. Mumbai Indians need a wicket now. SRH are going at almost 10 an over.

Dropped ! Saha backed away for a cut but got an outside edge, Kishan couldn't manage to hold on. It bounced off the surface and was a tough one.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 42/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 20 , Shikhar Dhawan 21) Good start from Krunal, he could have had the wicket of Saha but Ishan dropped a tough one. Just four singles off it.

Mumbai looks short of ideas with the new ball while Hyderabad is cruising along. There is nothing on offer for them on this pitch and the two new ball bowlers don't have any subtle variations. This is a bowling attack that relies on applying pressure with their accuracy to prize out wickets but so far they haven't done that. A couple of dropped catches haven't helped their cause either. They need Bumrah to do something special for them real soon.

FOUR! Dhawan comes forward and crunches a half-volley through covers off Bumrah.

FOUR! Brilliant timing. The 50-stand comes up. Dhawan stays in his crease, uses the angle and flicks it behind square leg, wide of short fine leg.

This pair have had some luck, but now that they have had a bit of a partnership it's clear what Saha's role is. Especially against a lower than par total, he's going to leave the big hits to Dhawan. Will be interesting to see if that changes when Dhawan gets out early. But he picks up the ball early, uses his feet against the spinners, and is busy, so a fit match for the explosive Dhawan.

FOUR! Lucky! Dhawan comes down the track but is cramped for room, he looks to push it to the off side but gets an inside edge wide wide of leg stump to fine leg fence.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 56/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 21 , Shikhar Dhawan 34) A brilliant start for SRH. 56/0 in the Powerplay. Three fours in that Bumrah over. Dhawan and Saha have made sure that the momentum is maintained. Dhawan crunches an overpitched delivery through covers for four and then flicked one behind square leg. He then got lucky with a chinese cut for the third boundary to end the over. 14 runs off the over. MI desperately need a breakthrough here.

Mayank Markande, the last match hero for MI, comes into the attack.

FOUR! Short from Markande, Dhawan rocks back and hammers it through cover.

MI have opted for a review as an appeal for an LBW against Saha is turned down.

The two teams met with contrasting fortunes in their opening games. While Sunrisers hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians lost a humdinger to CSK in the tournament opener.

Sunrisers is believed to have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his superb skill sets of seam and swing, Billy Stanlake for raw pace and Siddarth Kaul to hit the deck.

Add to it Rashid Khan's fast leg-breaks and googlies are still a mystery for most batsmen while Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin is miserly on most days.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, is filled with a galaxy of stars and are often known to be slow starters in a marathon tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be expecting a better effort from his batsmen as 165 on a good batting track wasn't par for the course.

Evin Lewis, who has two T20 hundreds against India, skipper himself and the explosive Kieron Pollard would like to show their big-hitting prowess.

For MI, the biggest gain from the opening game was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande's performance on IPL debut as he accounted for Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

"He (Markande) has got great control of whatever he does, so, I think going forward he will be a great weapon for us," MI Captain Rohit Sharma had said recently.

While googly is his stock ball, it will be interesting to figure how well Markande can bowl his leg-breaks.

Mumbai's another concern will be their death bowling as Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahaman and Mitchell McLenaghan all missed their length with Dwayne Bravo going on a rampage during the other night at Wankhede.

Hardik Pandya played his heart out but his ankle injury could be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit.

For Sunrisers, it was a good start under new skipper Kane Williamson, who didn't look out of place after David Warner's suspension from the league due to ball tampering charges.

Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form has continued, which is the biggest shot in the arm for the 'Orange Army' apart from a bowling attack that looks potent on any surface.

With inputs from PTI