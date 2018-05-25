So KKR will bowl first. Expected decision. This looks to be a dry pitch that is expected to stay true. No rains expected today but batting second does help, just in case.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha, Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed In: Khaleel Ahmed, who makes his debut, Deepak Hooda and Wriddhiman Saha Out: Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami and Sandeep Sharma

KKR have won their last four matches in this IPL while SRH have lost their last four matches.

SRH have dropped Shreevats Goswami and in comes local boy Wriddhiman Saha. Goswami has kept well and given them steady starts, so the only probable reason for him sitting out could be Saha’s vast experience of playing at Eden. SRH would hope the move comes through.

Alright folks, game time. Out walk KKR to a thunderous ovation. Boy, do they love their team in Kolkata!

KKR's economy rate of 9.07 in this IPL - the worst among all the teams.

Big game for Shivam Mavi. The U-19 kid has had a rough few matches and was benched. Gets this crucial game, and he really does need to justify his selection tonight.

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 4/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 1) A lot of movement in the first over. More of seam than swing. Excellent over from Shivam Mavi. He kept both Saha and Dhawan on toes. Four have come off it.

SIX! Pick up shot. Prasidh bowls on the pads and Dhawan whips it in front of square on the leg side.

Prasidh Krishna has taken 10 wickets in this IPL and all of them have come in the death overs.

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 14/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 8) Mavi and Prasidh are KKR's opening bowlers. They made a statement by investing in youth during the auctions and this is just taking it to another level. Lovely to watch. But this was a much better over for Hyderabad. 10 came off it.

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the eighth player to score 4000-plus runs in IPL. The other players are Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni and David Warner.

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 18/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 10) Dropped! Wriddhiman Saha tries to slog one down the ground but skies it. It goes high up in the air. Karthik gets underneath it and fails to pouch it. Mavi has been fantastic so far. He has hit the hard length and made runs scoring difficult for SRH.

FOUR! Shortish length, outside off, Dhawan stands tall and slap bats it down the ground.

FOUR! Russell bowls the slower delivery, outside off and Dhawan crunches it past cover-point.

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 27/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 19) Dhawan has upped the ante. He pounced on two Russell deliveries and scored boundaries. Saha, on the other hand, has started slowly. We might see him taking more risks in the next two overs.

FOUR! What a delivery. Back of a length, outside off, Saha tries to punch it but it takes the outside edge and runs away to the third man fence.

Andre Russell's economy rate of 9.37 in this IPL - the third worst for any bowler with a cut-off of 10 wickets.

FOUR! Saha slogs his way out of the trouble. Sees the length ball and smacks it to the midwicket fence.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 40/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 17 , Shikhar Dhawan 21) This might be a 13-run over but Karthik would do well if he lets Mavi bowl four on the trot. He has been absolutely on the mark today. In fact, Saha won't be too proud of the two boundaries he scored. There was hardly any conviction. A wicket seems to be around the corner.

So pretty sedate start this from SRH. KKR have not let them score freely but they would have loved to have a wicket by now. The opportunity did present itself but Karthik dropped a tricky chance. Time for KKR spinners to make an appearance.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 45/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 19 , Shikhar Dhawan 24) Narine comes into the attack and as expected SRH openers take it easy against him despite it being the last over of Powerplay. Five came off it.

FOUR! Full and around off from Chawla, Dhawan gets forward and drives it down the ground.

FOUR! Another. Too full from Chawla once again, Dhawan drives it towards long off, who can't cut it off.

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 56/0 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 20 , Shikhar Dhawan 34) Not a great first over from Piyush Chawla. But he has a tendency to start on a bad note. 11 have come off it.

OUT! A first-ball wicket for Kuldeep Yadav. He tosses it up and on the sticks. Dhawan tries to sweep but misses and gets rapped on the pad. The finger goes up. Dhawan lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 34(24)

Sunil Narine's bowling average in IPL playoff/knockout matches is 84. He has only taken three wickets from eight matches.

Kane Williamson missed out on becoming the fifth batsman to score 700-plus runs in an IPL season today. Players to score 700-plus runs in an IPL season: Chris Gayle, 2012 & 2013 Michael Hussey, 2013 Virat Kohli, 2016 David Warner, 2016

OUT! Huge wicket. Kuldeep Yadav has put Sunrisers Hyderabad under tremendous pressure. He slips out the googly and Kane Williamson goes forward to push it. But the ball spins away and Kane edges it to Karthik, who grabs it. Williamson c Karthik b Kuldeep Yadav 3(3)

Kuldeep was getting decent turn on a fairly grassy practice pitch before the match; expect some turn on this dry surface. As I type this, he has sent back both of SRH’s in-form batsmen. What a start for him! Gets loud applause from the crowd too.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 61/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 21 , Shakib Al Hasan 1) It is too soon to say but this might just be the turning point of this match. Dhawan and Williamson out within five balls... Kuldeep Yadav has certainly put KKR in command. SRH are in recovery mode now.

Spinners have taken 53 wickets at Eden Gardens in this IPL - the most at a venue by them.

KKR spinners have taken 50 wickets in IPL - 11 - the most by any team's spinners.

FOUR! Too full and outside off, Saha lunges forward and caresses it through cover.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 69/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 26 , Shakib Al Hasan 4) A decent over for SRH. But the first nine overs have belonged to KKR thanks to Kuldeep's one over. One always wondered whether this Hyderabad team can perform when Dhawan and Williamson fail. Well, they have a brilliant chance to prove themselves.

KKR get into a huddle and Jacques Kallis is having a word with them. Against RR, his advice clearly worked as KKR changed the course of match post both time-outs. Let’s see what’s in store tonight.

Five KKR players have scored 300-plus runs in IPL while only two of SRH have scored 300-plus runs in IPL. However, both SRH players have been dismissed very early today. Who will play the anchor's role for SRH by keeping in mind that they have big hitters at No.5, 6 and 7 today?

FOUR! Beautifully played. Kuldeep flights it outside off and Saha sweeps it in front of square on the leg side.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 79/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 35 , Shakib Al Hasan 5) Huge appeal for LBW. Kuldeep is sure that he has got rid of Saha and asks Karthik to review. But replays show that Saha had just managed to inside edge the ball before it went onto hit his pads. Wriddhiman Saha has just started to show who the boss is at Eden Gardens. Ends the over with a boundary. 10 off the over.

FOUR! Chawla bowls it too full once again and Shakib crunches it through cover.

Time-out once again works to KKR’s advantage, and SRH’s wobbly middle order has to bat out half their innings.

Despite their dominance throughout the league stages, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have to bring their best to the table when they take on buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 on Friday.

The winner of Friday's big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahenda Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai.

Sunrisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting.

But the Kane Williamson-led side have lost four games on the trot including their two-wicket loss in the Qualifier 1 to CSK and the last league clash against KKR.

Dinesh Karthik's KKR, on the contrary, have won four games on the trot, their latest being a 25-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2.

Since suffering their heaviest ever defeat margin of 102 runs against the Mumbai Indians, KKR have not looked back with skipper Karthik leading from the front and the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell and the wrist spinners stepping up to the occasion.

On Wednesday night, the purple brigade were reduced to 24/3 during the Powerplay overs and were in trouble at 51/4 soon after. But Karthik (52) and Shubman Gill (28) stemmed the rot before Russell (25-ball 49) batted magnificently to take them to a fighting total of 169/7.

In reply, the Royals were on course with 87/1 at the halfway stage before Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the settled Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson to effect an effortless triumph in the end.

In the last four outings, KKR have made comebacks from slippery situations, a facet which has underlined the team's character.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.

Against CSK, it was in full bloom as the trio of pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and highly-rated leggie Rashid Khan brought their rivals to their knees before Faf du Plessis rescued the ship.

Rashid has been brilliant throughout the season and his wrong'un to castle Dhoni in the last game was a thing of beauty. The Afghanistan spinner just conceded 11 runs in four overs and KKR would be wary of him the most.

On the batting front, top scorer of the tournament Williamson has led from the front. The New Zealand skipper, rated as one of the best batters of today, has so far amassed 685 runs in 15 games at 57.08. Williamson has also led admirably on the field.

Sunrisers' West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was also good in the previous game with bat and ball, and pitted against compatriot Russell, it will be a mini-contest to look out. For KKR, their main spin weapon Sunil Narine had an off day against Royals and would look to get back to form.

A lot will depend on how the spinner go about their job for both teams as the Eden wicket will offer turn and with the early toss for playoffs, dew might come into play meaning whoever wins the toss would like to bat first and make the most of the conditions, much like Royals did.

Once the track eases out, it will become easy for batting and then the role of spinner would come into play to check the flow of runs. In the league stages, Sunrisers beat KKR here by five wickets.

The squads:

KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain/wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan.

With inputs from IANS