8.2 runs per over in last ten isn’t tough...or is it? Just when I was about to write that KKR shouldn’t do what RR did against them two nights back, they have done just that. Uthappa departs, and in comes the skipper to a thunderous applause.

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 88/2 ( Chris Lynn 37 , Robin Uthappa 1) Seven off the over. More importantly, they have broke the Lynn-Rana partnership. However, KKR are still in a strong position.

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off, Lynn pushes it at early and it takes the outside edge and goes between backward point and short third man.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 93/2 ( Chris Lynn 41 , Robin Uthappa 2) Williamson brings Bhuvi back. This is a desperate measure as this will leave Williamson with only one Bhuvi over. And the risky move doesn't pay off. Five came off the over but SRH needed a wicket and KKR denied them that.

Rashid finally gets the better of Uthappa. This is the first time that the leg-spinner has dismissed Uthappa this IPL. Meanwhile, there’s a rumour swirling around Eden that Shahrukh Khan is in the house, forcing people to throw furtive glances towards the VIP lounge. It is, well, a rumour.

OUT! A shot Uthappa would like to forget as soon as possible. He attempts to reverse sweep but misses it completely and the ball crashes onto his leg stump. Uthappa b Rashid Khan 2(8)

Dinesh Karthik now holds the record of scoring most runs by a wicket-keeper captain in an IPL season, surpassing Adam Gilchrist's tally of 495 runs in 2009.

FOUR! Length ball on the stumps and Lynn has swept it to the square leg fence.

FOUR! Brilliant use of crease. Karthik rocks back and smacks it between deep midwicket and long on.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 108/4 ( Chris Lynn 48 , Shubman Gill 0) A rare expensive Rashid Khan over. Karthik has read him on all the three balls and is looking in good nick once again.

OUT! Huge wicket. Shakib Al Hasan is pumped up. Karthik is furious. Goes back to cut this shortish delivery and inside edges it onto his stumps. The spinners are bringing SRH back into the game. Karthik b Shakib 8(6)

Rashid Khan and Shakib have turned the match on its head. This is familiar territory for SRH; on a number of times this season, their middle-overs bowling has pulled them through. Big responsibility now for Shubman Gill and Andre Russell.

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 112/5 ( Shubman Gill 2 , Andre Russell 2) Brilliant phase this for SRH. KKR have lost three wickets in four overs. KKR need 67 off 48.

OUT! We are seeing a mini collapse at the Eden Gardens this. Lynn's tactic to sweep all the deliveries of spin has failed. He looked to sweep this one again and the ball turned back in and rapped him on the pad. As plumb as it gets. Chris Lynn lbw b Rashid Khan 48(31)

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 112/5 ( Shubman Gill 2 , Andre Russell 2) Andre Russell has arrived at the crease after Lynn's wicket. Kallis had said that their plan should be bat around Lynn and take this chase forward. Rashid has got rid of him. Who will anchor the innings now?

KKR need a big over somewhere. Can’t leave it for too late. Guess they should target run-a-ball against spinners and then launch against fast bowlers. And just as I wrote that, Russell has been castled. SRH’s game to lose now.

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 117/5 ( Shubman Gill 6 , Andre Russell 3) Three singles, a couple and a dropped catch. Russell plays down the wrong line and inside edges it onto his pads. The ball lobs towards Saha but he doesn't pouch it.

OUT! This has been a sensational turnaround. A ball before this wicket, Williamson had deployed a short leg. Maybe that affected Russell's thought process and went for a cut against Rashid. But he only managed to edge it to Dhawan at first slip. A Russell c Dhawan b Rashid Khan 3(7)

Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn’t hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he’s got some batting skills as well. Great guy.

Big night for young Shubman Gill. He has to play a special innings to get KKR across the line. He did that for the better part of U-19 World Cup earlier this year. Not a bad time for an encore when asking rate is around 12.

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 118/6 ( Shubman Gill 7 , Piyush Chawla 0) What a finish to what has been a breathtaking spell of leg spin bowling. Rashid Khan ends it with a 1-run over. He was deemed as a key player of the match and he has showed why.

FOUR! Great timing. Back of a length ball, outside off, Gill punches it off his back foot through cover.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 122/4 ( Deepak Hooda 18 , Yusuf Pathan 1) A 14-run over. Ahmed's poor debut continues. Don't think Williamson will trust him with another over. KKR need 43 off 24.

Kallis is on the ground again, having a word with the batsmen. Guess the plan would be for Chawla to attack and Gill to bat through. Thinking heads of SRH are out too. They just need to keep cool and do what they did so well in league phase. Interesting 4 overs coming up.

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 136/6 ( Shubman Gill 15 , Piyush Chawla 9) Four singles off the 17th over. Kaul has delivered a frugal over at a very crucial time. The required run rate is 13 now. KKR need 39 off 18.

FOUR! Bhuvi bowls it full and outside off, Gill thrashes it down the ground. Bhuvi tries to catch it but he was never going to stop it. The ball races away to the fence.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 145/6 ( Shubman Gill 21 , Piyush Chawla 12) A decent over given the circumstances. Nine off the over. The pressure is mounting on Gill and Chawla. KKR need 30 off 12.

That’s a wicket and, more importantly, a dot ball. Lest they implode, SRH are going to Mumbai. They have lived up to their billing as IPL’s best bowling team.

OUT! A length ball, on the sticks, Chawla backs away and tries to go over cover and misses. The ball uproots the off stump. Chawla b S Kaul 12(12)

SIX! Full and outside off, Shubman Gill' eyes light up and dispatches it over the leaping long off fielder.

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 156/7 ( Shubman Gill 30 , Shivam Mavi 2) Gill is keeping KKR in the game even though SRH are heavy favourites. The question is who will bowl the final over. 11 came off the penultimate over. 19 needed off the final over.

Brathwaite to bowl the final over. I would like to remind you that two years ago, West Indies needed 19 off the final over and Brathwaite had slammed four sixes against England to take them over the line in the World T20 final. Can he be the star with the ball today?

Ball 1: FOUR! Full and outside off and Mavi carves it over third man. 15 needed off 5.

Ball two: OUT! Brathwaite, from around the wicket, cramps Mavi for room and the youngster holes out to Rashid Khan in the deep. Crucially for KKR though is that Gill will face the next ball. 15 off 4.

Ball three: OUT! Surely, that's the game. Full and on the pads, Gill moves slightly across and tries to loft it over midwicket. He gets the elevation but not the distance as Rashid Khan pouches another catch at deep midwicket. Gill falls for 30. KKR need 15 off 3. Brathwaite is on a hattrick.

Ball four: Brathwaite attempts a yorker and Kuldeep digs it out safely. The ball bounces and Carlos catches it. He wants his hattrick and the umpires go upstairs. The soft signal is not out and the original decision stays.

Ball five: A yorker outside off, Kuldeep tries to scoop it but misses.

Sunrisers Hyderabad end their losing streak, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs and book a spot in the final! They will lock horns with CSK at Mumbai on 27 May.

What a night this has been for Rashid Khan. His last-over blitz turned the tide in SRH’s favour and his three wickets and two important catches sealed the deal for the visitors. It takes a special effort to silence the Eden crowd, and SRH have been able to do that with clinical ease. They travel back to Mumbai to avenge their Qualifier 1 loss to CSK in the final on Sunday.

Players to score 30+ runs, take 3+ wickets and 2 catches in an IPL match: Ravindra Jadeja for CSK v KKR, Kolkata, 2013 JP Duminy for DD v SRH, Visakhapatnam, 2015 Ben Stokes for RPS v SRH, Hyderabad, 2017 RASHID KHAN for SRH v KKR, Kolkata, 2018*

KKR though have only themselves to blame for. They were cruising at the halfway stage of the chase, but as has been the case with SRH throughout the league phase, they came back with vengeance. KKR dug themselves in a hole, and one thinks that Russell should have played out that Rashid over rather than trying something funky. He couldn’t, and that triggered a free fall for KKR. They would be disappointed, to say the least.

Amid all this, Chris Lynn has gamely tossed his gloves in the crowd, causing a mini-commotion. What a sport! Rashid Khan, to whom the night belongs, sees himself on big screen and waves at the nearly-vacant stands.

Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders captain: It's hard to digest. We have a played a good tournament. To finish on the losing side feels bad. We had the game at the halfway mark. It was either up to me, Rana or Robin to bat through. Me not batting through was a mistake on my part. We gave a few youngsters a chance and they played well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Kane Williamson: "It was a great fighting effort from the lads. Kolkata was an outstanding side. The match could have gone either way, it is good to have finished on the right side. Credit to the boys to have finished the innings. Another game of cricket left. Rashid Khan was brilliant, but he's got another game as well. We'll keep him wrapped up. He was outstanding on the field as well. It was a really exciting game. But, the focus is now on the final. As a team, we fight till the very last ball. Rashid is a perfect example of that. His attitude is brilliant. Even the rest of the team as well. The other guys chipped in too. Great team effort. The thing we didn't change was our balance. we made a few adjustments. It was nice to have Saha's experience. It's been a huge collective effort. There is another game of cricket left and we want to keep our feet on the ground. They(CSK) have been playing good cricket and they deserve their place in the final. Now, this match is done and we are now focussing on the next match."

OUT! A first-ball wicket for Kuldeep Yadav. He tosses it up and on the sticks. Dhawan tries to sweep but misses and gets rapped on the pad. The finger goes up.

OUT! Huge wicket. Kuldeep Yadav has put Sunrisers Hyderabad under tremendous pressure. He slips out the googly and Kane Williamson goes forward to push it. But the ball spins away and Kane edges it to Karthik, who grabs it.

OUT! Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their top order. Saha rushed down the track to nudge one and he thought he did and set off for a single. But he hadn't and Karthik collected the ball and stumped him. But the umpires have gone upstairs to check whether Karthik whipped the bails off with the ball in his hands. Replays show he has. OUT! says the big screen. Eden Gardens has seen a similar wicket in 1996, that of Sachin Tendulkar's in the World Cup semi-final, who was stumped by Romesh Kaluwitharana.

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav can do no wrong today. Hooda drives it down the ground and Kuldeep gets his fingertips to it. Shakib was backing up and as you rightly guessed fails to make his way back before the ball disturbed the sticks at the non-striker's end.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Hyderabad have lost half their side. Hooda tries to play the reverse sweep and he miscues it. Chawla backpedals and reverse cups it at backward point.

OUT! This is Nitish Rana's wicket. Brathwaite slices it past third man. Rana hares across and cuts it off and hurls a throw. Karthik collects it and runs Brathwaite out. Crucial wicket.

OUT! This will cost SRH at least 10 runs, I would say. Pathan tries to loft this over long off but it takes the leading edge and Chawla takes a fine catch near sweeper cover.

OUT! Siddarth Kaul provides the breakthrough. Bowls the knuckle ball and keeps it full. Narine tries to go over long on but miscues it. Carlos Brathwaite gobbles it up at mid on.

OUT! Nitish Rana effected a run out and has himself lost his wicket in a desperate attempt to take the second run. He nudges one towards midwicket and calls Lynn for the second. Rashid rushes after the ball and hurls in a brilliant throw. Saha does the rest. A livid Rana walks back and throws his bat too. Not a smart move by the youngster.

OUT! A shot Uthappa would like to forget as soon as possible. He attempts to reverse sweep but misses it completely and the ball crashes onto his leg stump.

OUT! Huge wicket. Shakib Al Hasan is pumped up. Karthik is furious. Goes back to cut this shortish delivery and inside edges it onto his stumps. The spinners are bringing SRH back into the game.

OUT! We are seeing a mini collapse at the Eden Gardens this. Lynn's tactic to sweep all the deliveries of spin has failed. He looked to sweep this one again and the ball turned back in and rapped him on the pad. As plumb as it gets.

OUT! This has been a sensational turnaround. A ball before this wicket, Williamson had deployed a short leg. Maybe that affected Russell's thought process and went for a cut against Rashid. But he only managed to edge it to Dhawan at first slip.

OUT! A length ball, on the sticks, Chawla backs away and tries to go over cover and misses. The ball uproots the off stump.

Sunrisers Hyderabad end their losing streak, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs and book a spot in the final! They will lock horns with CSK at Mumbai on 27 May.



IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR, Qualifier 2 at Eden Gardens, latest update and cricket scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad end their losing streak, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs and book a spot in the final! They will lock horns with CSK at Mumbai on 27 May.

Despite their dominance throughout the league stages, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have to bring their best to the table when they take on buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 on Friday.

The winner of Friday's big-ticket game at the Eden Gardens will take on Mahenda Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on Sunday in Mumbai.

Sunrisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting.

But the Kane Williamson-led side have lost four games on the trot including their two-wicket loss in the Qualifier 1 to CSK and the last league clash against KKR.

Dinesh Karthik's KKR, on the contrary, have won four games on the trot, their latest being a 25-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2.

Since suffering their heaviest ever defeat margin of 102 runs against the Mumbai Indians, KKR have not looked back with skipper Karthik leading from the front and the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell and the wrist spinners stepping up to the occasion.

On Wednesday night, the purple brigade were reduced to 24/3 during the Powerplay overs and were in trouble at 51/4 soon after. But Karthik (52) and Shubman Gill (28) stemmed the rot before Russell (25-ball 49) batted magnificently to take them to a fighting total of 169/7.

In reply, the Royals were on course with 87/1 at the halfway stage before Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the settled Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson to effect an effortless triumph in the end.

In the last four outings, KKR have made comebacks from slippery situations, a facet which has underlined the team's character.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business.

Against CSK, it was in full bloom as the trio of pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and highly-rated leggie Rashid Khan brought their rivals to their knees before Faf du Plessis rescued the ship.

Rashid has been brilliant throughout the season and his wrong'un to castle Dhoni in the last game was a thing of beauty. The Afghanistan spinner just conceded 11 runs in four overs and KKR would be wary of him the most.

On the batting front, top scorer of the tournament Williamson has led from the front. The New Zealand skipper, rated as one of the best batters of today, has so far amassed 685 runs in 15 games at 57.08. Williamson has also led admirably on the field.

Sunrisers' West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was also good in the previous game with bat and ball, and pitted against compatriot Russell, it will be a mini-contest to look out. For KKR, their main spin weapon Sunil Narine had an off day against Royals and would look to get back to form.

A lot will depend on how the spinner go about their job for both teams as the Eden wicket will offer turn and with the early toss for playoffs, dew might come into play meaning whoever wins the toss would like to bat first and make the most of the conditions, much like Royals did.

Once the track eases out, it will become easy for batting and then the role of spinner would come into play to check the flow of runs. In the league stages, Sunrisers beat KKR here by five wickets.

The squads:

KKR: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain/wicket-keeper), Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan.

With inputs from IANS