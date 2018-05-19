After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 60/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 27 , Shreevats Goswami (W) 25) Narine is back into the attack and he ha bowled well but that six will hurt him. 9 runs from the over.

Don't think KKR have started well with the ball. There have been too many freebies. Also, Russell's ego battle with Goswami has been costly too. As a captain, Karthik needs to take control here. SRH openers are off to a flyer here.

FOUR! Ball angling in and Dhawan chooses the reverse sweep option and guides the ball to third man for a boundary.

Blistering start. With the pitch likely to turn later, the new ball becomes so important. And SRH have capitalised with an opening combo few would have expected. We talk about teams doing their homework, I wonder how many match ups for Goswami KKR would have thought about.

FOUR! A little short from Yadav, Dhawan rocks back and smashes it four boundary to deep extra cover.

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 70/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 32 , Shreevats Goswami (W) 30) Kuldeep Yadav is in now and he was on target straightaway. Dhawan hit him for a boundary but he made him do that. The last-ball four however was hit on a bad ball. Need to pick that first wicket, KKR!

Brilliant opening stand so far for SRH, with Dhawan and Goswami scoring at about 10 an over. Here's how they progressed in the first five overs.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 76/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 34 , Shreevats Goswami (W) 34) Javon Searles into the attack now. There was a good chance for the bowler to run Goswami out on the fourth ball as the pair tried to take a difficult single. Pressure increasing on Dinesh Karthik. There is a long batting to follow and if this partnership continues, 200 is always on. Guess they would definitely mind chasing anything above 200.

OUT! Flighted delivery, asking to be hit, Goswami falls into the trap, comes down the wicket, hits is straight into Andre Russell's hands at long-on. Goswami c A Russell b Kuldeep Yadav 35(26)

Kane Williamson, right handed batsman, is the next man in.

FOUR! Kane Williamson has been treated with a short ball and he pulls it for a boundary to backward square leg.

This is the highest opening stand (79) for SRH in this IPL, going past 76 runs stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales at the same venue.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 84/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) Kuldeep Yadav is back on. Bowls tight line and length and as a a result, gets a wicket for himself. Goswami played well for his 26-ball 35, giving a solid start to his side. Williamson has join Dhawan in the middle and is off to a good start straightaway with a boundary.

End of what was a fine innings by Goswami, who put up an entertaining show with the bat after getting promoted to opener. Here's the wagon wheel of his 26-ball innings

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 42 , Kane Williamson (C) 7) Chawla is letting the batsmen play on the back foot easily. This is not you expect from a leg-spinner in the short format of the game. Need to pitch it full almost every delivery and hope the batsmen to make a mistake. he did that on last 3 balls and you saw something happen. Poor fielding tonight not helping KKR's cause either.

Goswami playing just the kind of cameo SRH expected of him. Gives their lower order some cushion against wickets late in this game. Did SRH factor in that KKR don't have a penetrative new ball attack while promoting Goswami? If so, best possible timing.

Kane Williamson have scored fifty-plus scores in each of his last four innings in IPL. He has a chance to become the first Kiwi player to score five consecutive fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.

I am not liking the look of KKR this evening. Poor body language, misfielding, bowlers not hitting the right areas, unnecessary ego battles — this is not the right attitude in a virtual do or die game. However, the wicket of Goswami should lift their spirits. One more wicket here and we may see a different ball game altogether.

SIX! Right into the block where it is easy to hit, Williamson swings his arm and goes over deep mid-wicket boundary to fetch 6 runs.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 44 , Kane Williamson (C) 17) Kuldeep too starts off with a short ball. KKR spinner are erring in length here. Kuldeep bowled a short one to Dhawan on the first ball and then a full-toss to Williamson. Got hit for a six as he pitched one right into Williamson's zone. This is bad bowling from spinners.

SRH might have lost the wicket of Goswami, but they're still in control at the halfway stage of their innings, and look set for a score in the range of 200 at the end of the innings

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 110/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 45 , Kane Williamson (C) 22) Dinesh Karthik brings in Narine early into his second spell and it tells you that he needs wickets. Chawla and Yadav have been errie. His other go-to bowler Andre Russell has also leaked runs. Testing time for him as a captain right now.

DROPPED! Leading edge of Dhawan's bat, goes high up in the air and Narine fielding at third man came under it to drop it eventually.

SIX! Salt on the wounds of Searles ad Williamson moves across, disturbs his line and swings the bat to get a six over the deep fine-leg region.

SIX! Searles bowls at the pads again, Williamson gets underneath the ball and puts is for a six over the deep fine-leg boundary again.

Williamson is the kind of player who has a high activity rate, which means he scores off a high proportion of balls. That's perfect when you've just lost a wicket, the scoreboard keeps ticking. And before you know it, he's set and starts unfurling the big shots much earlier than he did last year. Williamson 2.0

Kane Williamson becomes — Third captain to score 650-plus runs in a single season of IPL after Virat Kohli (2016) and David Warner (2016). — Second SRH player to score 650-plus runs in a single season of IPL after David Warner (2016).

OUT! Short ball, outside off stump and an even poor shot from Williamson as he tries to go over the deep cover for a six but holds on to the fielder. Williamson c A Russell b Searles 36(17)

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 128/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 48 , Manish Pandey 1) Searles back on. Poor cricket from KKR all around at the start. First a catch dropped on the very first ball of the over and then two sixes. Searles bowled another terrible short delivery but unluckily he was caught on deep cover. Good for KKR that they have got rid off Williamson but worries prevail.

FIFTY! Brilliant stuff from Shikhar Dhawan as he reached yet another fifty in just 38 balls, includes 5 fours and 1 six.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 133/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 50 , Manish Pandey 4) Kuldeep back on. He looks better in this over, pitching it full to the batsmen. Meanwhile, a fitting fifty for Dhawan. He got a life in this innings but importantly, he is making most of it. 5 runs from the over.

Kane Williamson couldn't get a half-century or a bigger score today, but did exude his class in the 36 runs that he scored off 17 balls. Here's the wagon wheel for his knock

FOUR! Russell angles in, fullish delivery and Manish Pandey plays a semi-helicopter to smash it for a grounded boundary.

It looks a tad slow but this fifty is well paced from Dhawan. This wicket isn't easy to hit spin on. Lynn said earlier that 150 would be a par score here, and SRH are almost there. They will now need to pick their bowlers to go after, with Kuldeep bowled out and Narine having just one left.

FOUR! Top cover drive from Manish Pandey, Piyush Chawla makes an attempt at the ropes but to no avail.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 141/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 50 , Manish Pandey 12) Russell is back into the attack. Last six overs to go, thinks DK to get one or two wickets. Russell mixes it up with bouncers and slower ones but two fullish deliveries leak two boundaries. SRH getting a move on as we appraoch the last 5 overs.

Kuldeep's spell has brought some sanity in the proceedings. Like the last game, he bowled it slow and invited the batsmen to make their moves. However, despite that, SRH are well placed and will reach close to 200, which will be very hard to chase down on this pitch.

OUT! Wicket on the first ball of the over, Prasidh bowls back of the length and the ball hits just above Dhawan's knee roll, it looked plumb and the umpire raised the finger. Dhawan lbw b Prasidh 50(39)

Yusuf Pathan, right-handed batsman, is the next man in.

Dhawan's fine innings comes to an end. He couldn't make the most of the reprieve that he was bestowed upon by Narine on 45, scoring another five runs to bring up his half-century before succumbing to a successful lbw appeal by Krishna. Here's the wagon wheel of his innings, indicating Dhawan's preference of the midwicket region for boundaries.

Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bat.

SRH bring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Carlos Brathwaite into the side in place of Basil Thampi and Alex Hales.

Piyush Chawla comes in the KKR side for Shivam Mavi.

FOUR! The 50-run stand is up between both the southpaws. Chawla bowls it down the leg side and Dhawan sweeps it past fine leg.

OUT! Flighted delivery, asking to be hit, Goswami falls into the trap, comes down the wicket, hits is straight into Andre Russell's hands at long-on. Goswami c A Russell b Kuldeep Yadav 35(26)

DROPPED! Leading edge of Dhawan's bat, goes high up in the air and Narine fielding at third man came under it to drop it eventually.

OUT! Short ball, outside off stump and an even poor shot from Williamson as he tries to go over the deep cover for a six but holds on to the fielder. Williamson c A Russell b Searles 36(17)

FIFTY! Brilliant stuff from Shikhar Dhawan as he reached yet another fifty in just 38 balls, includes 5 fours and 1 six.

OUT! Wicket on the first ball of the over, Prasidh bowls back of the length and the ball hits just above Dhawan's knee roll, it looked plumb and the umpire raised the finger. Dhawan lbw b Prasidh 50(39)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, LIVE Updates and Scores: Russell is back into the attack. Last six overs to go, thinks DK to get one or two wickets. Russell mixes it up with bouncers and slower ones but two fullish deliveries leak two boundaries. SRH getting a move on as we appraoch the last 5 overs.

Preview: Eying a play-off berth, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have their task cut out when they take on already-qualified table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

KKR are placed third in the points table with seven wins in 13 outings. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will have to win to inch closer to a knockout spot.

Alongwith SRH, second placed Chennai Super Kings are already in the playoffs.

SRH will come into the clash on the back of a 14-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring match on Thursday night.

Led by Kane Williamson, whose rousing 81 off 42 balls — his eighth fifty-plus score in IPL 2018 — almost won the game for SRH despite the stiff target of 219 set by Virat Kohli's RCB, the batting clicked on Thursday but their famed bowling took a beating.

The hosts will be eager to correct the flaws as they brace up to face another tough opposition.

SRH are likely to ring in a couple of changes and pacer Basil Thampi, who on Thursday bowled the most expensive four overs in the history of IPL, could be axed.

Thampi leaked 70 runs in his full quota of four overs, surpassing the previous record held by Ishant Sharma.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan missed out against RCB and will be keen to get a big one against the KKR.

Manish Pandey notched a half century against RCB and will look to continue in the same vein.

SRH rested pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar against RCB. Kumar could be back for the KKR game alongside Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan.

For the visitors, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will be high on confidence after his career-best 4/20 against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in their last game.

The likes of Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and skipper Dinesh Karthik will hold the key to KKR's fortunes.

Squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 13 games this season. RCB are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

With IANS inputs