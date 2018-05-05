After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 11/0 ( Alex Hales 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 1) Avesh Khan bowled the second over which was full of drama. Hales Started off with a couple of boundaries before a skier off his bat was spilled by one of the best fielders in the game - a certain Glenn Maxwell. Time for Daredevils to pull their socks up and not let go such chances.

A nightmarish IPL for Maxwell continues... The runs are not coming. Taking up a spot in the batting order, getting run out for no fault of his own and dropping catches... Atleast he is getting the odd wicket when bowling so this outing might not be a total waste. But Delhi need early wickets.

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 19/0 ( Alex Hales 13 , Shikhar Dhawan 4) Boult continues and he is looking in great touch. Mixing it up well, not in terms of speed of the ball but length, keeping the batsmen guessing. Bowled a wide on the last ball and he looked disgusted with himself. 8 runs from the over.

Glenn Maxwell, right arm off spin comes into the attack.

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 23/0 ( Alex Hales 15 , Shikhar Dhawan 6) Glenn Maxwell introduced before Mishra. He will have an important role knowing that Mishra is the only specialist opener on this track where boht the opposition spinners - Shakib and Rashid - got good help from the pitch. Good start from Maxwell, just 4 from the over.

Slow start for SRH, including a scare. The best time to bat on this wicket is when the ball is new and the pitch is freshly rolled. DD scored more than 50 in their powerplay, and struggled later. SRH need to cash in while the going is good.

Liam Plunkett, right arm pace, comes into the attack.

FOUR! Plunkett strays on the leg side, and it is short in length, Hales swings his arms and the ball races away for four to fine leg.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 36/0 ( Alex Hales 22 , Shikhar Dhawan 11) Plunkett into the attack. He is hit for a boundary straightaway and put under pressure. He made a good come back but was hit for another boundary on the last ball. Room for leniency very small.

SIX! No-ball from Avesh and it is a FREE HIT. Dhawan frees his arms on the good length ball which came at good pace on to his bat. The ball travels over the deep square leg for a maximum.

SIX! Avesh bowls halfway down the pitch, Hales aims deep mid-wicket and goes big

SIX! Full in length and Hales goes big over the extra cover this time.

SIX! Avesh pitches is short and Hales cuts it over the deep points region for a huge one.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 61/0 ( Alex Hales 40 , Shikhar Dhawan 18) Avesh Khan has been taught a lesson here. 27 runs in his over and he has surpassed that of Siddarth Kaul in the first innings. He was hit for some runs in the last game as well. Just the way SRH wanted to complete the powerplay.

Amit Mishra, right arm leg spin is into the attack

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 64/0 ( Alex Hales 41 , Shikhar Dhawan 20) Amit Mishra is into the attack and he should be the last option for Delhi to turn things around. No wicket in the powerplay while defending a 160-plus total should give Iyer the headache. Good over nonetheless from him. Three runs off it.

This is just the second fifty-plus opening stand for SRH in this season of IPL and the third without the involvement of Williamson out of eight.

SRH innings mirroring the innings of the DD. In the last over of the powerplay, DD took 20 runs to boost their score. SRH doing even better, taking 27 off the sixth over. Hales asserting his presence in the competition, and giving SRH only their second fifty partnership this season.

Amit Mishra has taken 30 wickets at Hyderabad in T20 cricket - the joint most by any player along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Will he be able to make any impact today with his experience?

This is what Delhi didn't want... the key to making Hyderabad's batting struggle was early wickets particularly getting Shikhar Dhawan because he can give quick starts. That aspect has gone amiss for the Daredevils and now this target looks rather easy.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/0 ( Alex Hales 43 , Shikhar Dhawan 22) Dan Christian given the ball to provide the first breakthrough. Hales who was dropped by Maxwell earlier is now heading towards a fifty. Good last two overs from Delhi. Just 4 from this over.

FOUR! A lollypop full-toss. Dhawan comfortably guides ot to four to back ward square leg.

OUT! A beauty of a delivery from Mishra. This pitched on the middle stump line and spun just the much to fox Hales and tumble the off stump. Hales b Mishra 45(31)

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 76/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 28 , ) SRH openers were not taking too many risks against Mishra and that seems to have worked for the leg-spinner. Hales, looking set for a fifty was foxed by Mishra. He was shaking his head going back to the dressing room, never expected the ball to do what it did. Is Delhi back in the game? Not quite. They would need two-three wickets like this in the coming overs to put any pressure back on SRH.

Kane Williamson is the next man in.

Dan Christian continues. Into his second over.

Amit Mishra has now taken 31 wickets at Hyderabad in T20s - the most by any bowler.

A critical innings from Hales. Dhawan has been misfiring slightly in the last few games, so for Hales to put on runs in the second game in a row gives SRH a sense of stability. With the assurance of Williamson behind him, this partnership has set SRH up for a strong challenge. But this is not a pitch where it is easy to bat on.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 82/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 32 , Kane Williamson (C) 2) Delhi sticking with Dan Christian. He has been very tight in line and length. But is it enough to keep Delhi's hope alive in the tournament. Halfway into the chase, the need of the hour is wickets. 6 runs from the over.

Kane Williamson has scored five 30-plus scores out of his eight innings at Hyderabad in IPL 11.

Only a wicket of Alex Hales in the first 10. Delhi had a similar start, in fact slightly better will Delhi be able to make a comeback

OUT! Clean Bowled! Dhawan goes for a slog sweep, misses the top-spinner from Mishra and and the stumps are disturbed. Delhi back in the game. Dhawan b Mishra 33(30)

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 86/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 4 , Manish Pandey 0) Amit Mishra continues. He has been very good for Delhi picking up two wickets but he is already into his third. There are nive overs to go from here and Boult has two left. Would Iyer return to Avesh, who went for 27 runs in his second over. Problem of plenty for Iyer.

Manish Pandey is the next man in.

Alex Hales gone, but his wicket will not dent momentum for Hyderabad. Are Delhi missing Shahbaz Nadeem? As the game is progressing, their selection/strategic calls are coming into question, regarding both Maxwell and Dan Christian.

Will Mishra get the better off inconsistent Manish Pandey today? ​Manish Pandey to Amit Mishra in IPL: Runs - 63 Balls - 48 Dismissals - 2 S/R - 131.25

Even though they are just two wickets down, some alarm bells are ringing for SRH. An out of form middle order, a slow wicket which is tough for new batters, and a leg spinner on fire. Manish Pandey has scored a couple of half centuries at a steady pace, and that is what SRH need now. Both batters will look to cash in when Mishra isn't bowling.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 6 , Manish Pandey 3) Liam Plunkett comes in to bowl. Very important stage of the game. Important for Delhi to not leak runs now if they are not picking any wickets. Manish Pandey has struggled to get going in the past at the earlt stages of his innings and hopefully Iyer knows that and executes his plans accordingly. On TV, SRH coach Tom Moody, however, believes, singles and doubles should do the job for his team from hereon.

Like in the CSK game, Amit Mishra the only bowler looking like taking a wicket. And he is crying out for some support at the other end... Two down and if someone puts their hand up to break this Williamson-Pandey partnership, things could get interesting. Big test for captain Iyer!

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 8 , Manish Pandey 5) Amit Mishra completes his quota of 4 overs and what a spell this has been. Two wickets and gave away just 19 runs.

After Mishra, Dan Christian will be the biggest threat for SRH. He was very effective with his off cutters for Pune last year, and will be effective on this pitch. Avesh's overs, as well as the pace of Plunkett, will be the target in Williamson's mind. How will Maxwell fit into this equation?

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 102/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Manish Pandey 7) Liam Plunkett is back on. The match is slowly moving away from SRH. The difference between the ball and requires runs is widening. The equation is still in favour of them but not getting boundaries in the coming overs might make it more difficult. SRH need 62 runs in 36 balls.

Since #DD wanted to defend a score tonight, it would’ve made more sense to bolster the bowling. Missing a spinner. #SRHvDD #IPL

Shahbaz Nadeem would have been handy on this surface, earlier in the blog Chetan Narula, reckoned the same.

TOSS: Delhi Daredevils wins the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first!

Two changes: Dan Christian and Naman Ojha in. Colin Munro and Shahbaz Nadeem miss out.

Just one change for SRH — and a big one that too — as Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his way back to the team , with Basil Thampi missing out.

OUT! And the move to promote Maxwell to the opening slot doesn't quite work for the Daredevils, although the Aussie is a bit unlucky here. Shaw attempts to drive the ball down the ground, with the ball deflecting off Sandeep's hand and hitting the stumps. Maxwell, who was backing up at the non-striker's end, fails to bring his bat inside the crease in time. DD 9/1

OUT! Rashid Khan bowls a full delivery, Shaw sits and tries to pull it over the deep mid-wicket, gets the leading edge and the catch is taken by the short third man fielder. Prithvi Shaw c S Kaul b Rashid Khan 65(36)

OUT! Ball angling into Iyer and he cross bats it to deep mid-wicket, where Dhawan moves just two steps away and takes a comfortable catch to make up for the boundary he could not save in the last over. Shreyas Iyer c Dhawan b S Kaul 44(36)

OUT! Huge mix-up in the middle. Naman Ojha taps the ball and decides ti run, Pant responds but mid-way they realise the single was never on. By the time Naman decides to go back, it got too late. Naman Ojha run out (Rashid Khan) 1(4)

OUT! Short and quick, a Rashid Khan special. Pant goes on the back foot and tries to pull, misses it and the ball hits at his upper thigh. Umpire straightaway raised his finger after appeal was made. Decision went upstairs and the third umpire agreed with the on-field umpire. Pant lbw b Rashid Khan 18(19)

SRH need 164 runs to win. DD finish with 163 for 5 on board. Six on the second ball of the over. And then a boundary on the penultimate ball. Delhi needed this over and they sort of carry the momentum to the second innings. SRH need to chase 164 and it could well turn out to be a tricky total but only if Delhi replicate SRH's plan when they come out to bowl.

OUT! A beauty of a delivery from Mishra. This pitched on the middle stump line and spun just the much to fox Hales and tumble the off stump. Hales b Mishra 45(31)

OUT! Clean Bowled! Dhawan goes for a slog sweep, misses the top-spinner from Mishra and and the stumps are disturbed. Delhi back in the game. Dhawan b Mishra 33(30)

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils at Hyderabad, latest update and cricket score: Amit Mishra completes his quota of 4 overs and what a spell this has been. Two wickets and gave away just 19 runs.

Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to cement their playoff berth when they take on a struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

With six wins from eight games and 12 points in their kitty, Hyderabad boasts of one of the best bowling attacks in the ongoing IPL season.

Delhi, on the other hand, has managed to carve out just three wins from nine games and are placed at the sixth place in points table.

Skipper Kane Williamson has carried Hyderabad's batting on his shoulders, amassing 322 runs from eight innings with an average of 46.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting.

Saha has been poor with the bat with just 79 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 152 runs from seven innings.

Yusuf Pathan has also failed to fire on several occasions, a thing which he is known for. Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence felt in last few matches as the medium-pacer is suffering a back injury.

Williamson is, however, hopeful that Bhuvneshwar will be fit for the game against Delhi. The side has succeeded in defending low totals as they bundled out formidable Kings XI Punjab for just 119 in 19.2 overs while defending a target of 132.

Earlier, while defending a modest target of 152, SRH bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals' chase at 140.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have bagged eight and 10 wickets each from eight games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with 11 wickets from eight games.

Another medium pacer, Basil Thampi, who has featured in just three games for Hyderabad, has emerged with clinical shows. The 24-year-old has five scalps.

On the other side, Delhi cannot afford another defeat if they want a playoff berth.

The side has performed well under new skipper Shreyas Iyer as Gautam Gambhir stepped down following Delhi's lacklustre start to the campaign.

In their last clash against Rajasthan, Delhi came out victorious in a rain-affected tie.

Young Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant have been Delhi's batting mainstay even as their foreign recruits like Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell have failed to fire.

While Shaw has 140 runs from four games, Iyer and Pant have amassed 307 and 375 runs respectively from nine games each.

In the bowling unit, pacer Trent Boult has performed well in death overs, claiming 13 wickets from nine games.

However, medium pacers Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett, and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem need to step up and come out with their best to support Boult.

Overall, it will be an uphill task for Delhi to stop a courageous Hyderabad side on Saturday.

Squad:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS