FOUR! Just a tad short from Shakib, Iyer pushes himself back, cuts it between the point and gully fielder for a boundary.

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 89/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 61 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 25) Shakib Al Hasan brought back but he has leaked runs this time. Iyer on the charge with a six and then a boundary. Singles coming easily as well. Pressure building on SRH.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 95/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 65 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 27) Sandeep Sharma has been brought back by Williamson. This is the first time when a batting team has put so much pressure on SRH's bowling unit in the past few games. Sandeep is bowling a lot of cutters to curtail the batsmen, who are looking for pace coming on to the bat. First 10 overs belong to DD as they put 85 runs on the board with a loss of one wicket.

OUT! Rashid Khan bowls a full delivery, Shaw sits and tries to pull it over the deep mid-wicket, gets the leading edge and the catch is taken by the short third man fielder. Prithvi Shaw c S Kaul b Rashid Khan 65(36)

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 98/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 28 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2) Rashid Khan says good bye to Shaw on the very first ball of the over. That is why he was brought in and the move has paid off. Pant who followed Shaw, wanted to go big in the leg side and almost got himself bowled. Delhi can lose the plot totally if calmness does not barge in quickly.

Siddarth Kaul has been brought back soon after Shaw's departure

And he's gone... one false shot and that's the margin of error these days in T20 cricket... but make no mistake this has been batting of the highest value.. an 18-year-old batsman taking apart the best bowling attack in the 2018 IPL with consummate ease... what a batsman Prithvi Shaw looks already... his future is very exciting at this vantage point!

At the stroke of the halfway mark, SRH get the wicket. And the way Rashid celebrated, pointing at Kane Williamson, indicates that there was a plan in this. It probably had to do with the line, Prithvi had prospered when given width, this one was bowled with a much tighter line, as well as a fuller lenghth. Remember Prithvi is just around 5'4'' in height, so the fuller length isn't always overpitched to him.

Rishabh Pant needs to score 61 more runs to become the youngest batsman to score 1,000 runs in IPL.

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 101/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 29 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4) Williamson brought back Kaul soon after the departure of Shaw who hit for 20 runs in his first over. Huge appeal on the second ball of the over but clearly it was more to fool umpire so that a wide is evaded. But a brilliant over by him. Just 3 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan continues, into his third over.

DROPPED! A soft deflection off Iyer's bat and keeper Saha makes a mess of it

SIX! On the back foot and Iyer launches the ball between the long-on and extra cover and the ball manages to land outside the boundary ropes.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 110/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 36 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6) Rashid Khan into the attack and we saw Iyer struggling against him. He almost got him had Saha held on to a simple catch. A six on the following delivery made Rashid sulk in pain. Delhi's innings halted a little but a wicket or two will do well for SRH.

Partnership 18 off 19 balls so far between Pant and Iyer... after Shaw's antics, Hyderabad showing why their bowling is a force to be reckoned with. Have punctured Delhi's momentum a bit, even though their overall scoring rate is still healthy at 8.44/over. When will the acceleration come? And from whom - Pant or Iyer?

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 118/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 38 , Rishabh Pant (W) 12) Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on. The good thing for SRH is that they have been able to keep Pant silent thus far and but for how long is the question. This is the best bowling line-up in the tournament and Pant will have to be alert before launching himself. 8 from the last over.

Sandeep Sharma has been brought back, will complete his quota of 4 overs.

Have a look at the pitch map of Rashid Khan. Consistently bowling in the right areas. Immaculate!

Into the 14th over and both Shakib and Rashid have just one over left, forcing Williamson to use one over from Bhuvi before the death. This means that Williamson will need to use four of his five bowlers in the last five overs. Slightly different plan, asn they usually prefer to use three, with Bhuvi bowling two of those. I have a feeling Sandeep Sharma will not be bowled out.

FOUR! Fullish in length and Iyer smashes it straight. Should have been cut off but Dhawan misses it at long-off and the ball races for a four.

After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 125/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 13) Pant is not picking the knuckle ball at all, means that he is not following the ball from the bowler's hand. Tells a lot about Shaw who picked Kaul's knuckle balls early and pelted him for 20 runs. Not easy to implement see-ball-hit-ball theory here.

OUT! Ball angling into Iyer and he cross bats it to deep mid-wicket, where Dhawan moves just two steps away and takes a comfortable catch to make up for the boundary he could not save in the last over. Shreyas Iyer c Dhawan b S Kaul 44(36)

Shreyas Iyer missed out on becoming the first player to score three fifty-plus scores from his first four matches as a captain in IPL.

FOUR! This was a frustrated Pant. Smashes a fullish delivery from Kaul just over the umpire's head.

After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 133/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 18 , Naman Ojha 1) Kaul comes into the attack and straightaway SRH have a wicket and a big one too in form of Iyer. This is just now when Delhi wanted to lose a wicket. The time was running out of hands and it made Iyer take the aerial route. Important to know what could be a good target here and play accordingly rather than blindly playing the shots. Crucial stage for Delhi as they are not being able to score runs quickly. They have a new man in Naman Ojha and Pant is not able to out bat on the ball. This is where SRH have been brilliant throughout this tournament.

Here is a worm of Delhi's innings. Quiet phase since Prithvi's wicket. Shreyas Iyer's departure will only add on to their problems

Strategic break came at the wrong time for Delhi. Iyer had just gotten out, and now there is a definitive loss of momentum. Hyderabad's bowlers trying to turn fingers over almost every delivery and take the pace off... Pant is the key man here. Another wicket and Delhi will find it hard to cross 160. If Pant fires though, 180 could be nailed on.

OUT! Huge mix-up in the middle. Naman Ojha taps the ball and decides ti run, Pant responds but mid-way they realise the single was never on. By the time Naman decides to go back, it got too late. Naman Ojha run out (Rashid Khan) 1(4)

Vijay Shankar, right handed batsman is the next man in.

OUT! Short and quick, a Rashid Khan special. Pant goes on the back foot and tries to pull, misses it and the ball hits at his upper thigh. Umpire straightaway raised his finger after appeal was made. Decision went upstairs and the third umpire agreed with the on-field umpire. Pant lbw b Rashid Khan 18(19)

After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 135/5 ( Vijay Shankar 1 , Daniel Christian 1) Wicket on the first ball. Followed by two dots balls in the seventeenth over and then wicket on the last ball of the over. What a comeback it has been from SRH after that early attack by Shaw and Iyer. Rashid Khan has done his job. Just 2 runs in the over.

Dan Christian, right handed batsman, is the next man in.

Siddharth Kaul has been so good outside the powerplay. After conceding 20 in his first over, he has gone for only 10 in his next two. His standout performance allows Williamson the confidence to use Bhuvi early in the game, and allow Kaul to bowl two overs in the last five. It's also creditable that Kaul, who can cross the 140 mark, has shelved his ego and is using the knuckle ball as his short ball, a big shift in fast bowling mentality.

Pant is gone. This was always the danger for Delhi. Hyderabad held back Rashid Khan and it worked like a charm, thanks to umpire's call. Along with Ojha's wicket, this will seriously impeded their death overs' push for a high target.

After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 139/5 ( Vijay Shankar 2 , Daniel Christian 4) Shakib Al Hasan completes his 4 overs. He was costly early on but came back well. Delhi, on the other side not getting a move on. No big shots and boundaries till now. Seems they will fall short of 150 even. Just 2 overs to go now.

DD had six balls to negotiate from Rashid, before the pace bowlers came back, but Rashid needed only five to pick up the prize wicket of Rishabh Pant. The run rate after the first 10 overs has dropped below six an over, and SRH applying a bit of a chokehold. But even a target of 160 might be tricky here, with spike marks already visible on this dry pitch.

Siddarth Kaul to complete his last over

As always Rashid was inch-perfect with his accuracy. His biggest key to success.

After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 146/5 ( Vijay Shankar 7 , Daniel Christian 6) Kaul pulled back things for him after that 20-run first over. There was a good run-out chance but Kaul could not collect the ball thrown by Williamson. Last over to go now and Delhi would be eyeing boundaries as anything less than 160 would be too easy for SRH here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the last over of the innings.

SIX! Finally, Delhi hits a six. Slower ball on good length and Vijay Shankar picked it up and swung his arms. The ball goes over the long-on fielder for a maximum.

FOUR! Another short ball and a slower one. Shankar drives it for a boundary through the point region.

TOSS: Delhi Daredevils wins the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first!

Two changes: Dan Christian and Naman Ojha in. Colin Munro and Shahbaz Nadeem miss out.

Just one change for SRH — and a big one that too — as Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his way back to the team , with Basil Thampi missing out.

Preview: Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to cement their playoff berth when they take on a struggling Delhi Daredevils (DD) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

With six wins from eight games and 12 points in their kitty, Hyderabad boasts of one of the best bowling attacks in the ongoing IPL season.

Delhi, on the other hand, has managed to carve out just three wins from nine games and are placed at the sixth place in points table.

Skipper Kane Williamson has carried Hyderabad's batting on his shoulders, amassing 322 runs from eight innings with an average of 46.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting.

Saha has been poor with the bat with just 79 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 152 runs from seven innings.

Yusuf Pathan has also failed to fire on several occasions, a thing which he is known for. Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence felt in last few matches as the medium-pacer is suffering a back injury.

Williamson is, however, hopeful that Bhuvneshwar will be fit for the game against Delhi. The side has succeeded in defending low totals as they bundled out formidable Kings XI Punjab for just 119 in 19.2 overs while defending a target of 132.

Earlier, while defending a modest target of 152, SRH bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals' chase at 140.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have bagged eight and 10 wickets each from eight games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with 11 wickets from eight games.

Another medium pacer, Basil Thampi, who has featured in just three games for Hyderabad, has emerged with clinical shows. The 24-year-old has five scalps.

On the other side, Delhi cannot afford another defeat if they want a playoff berth.

The side has performed well under new skipper Shreyas Iyer as Gautam Gambhir stepped down following Delhi's lacklustre start to the campaign.

In their last clash against Rajasthan, Delhi came out victorious in a rain-affected tie.

Young Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant have been Delhi's batting mainstay even as their foreign recruits like Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell have failed to fire.

While Shaw has 140 runs from four games, Iyer and Pant have amassed 307 and 375 runs respectively from nine games each.

In the bowling unit, pacer Trent Boult has performed well in death overs, claiming 13 wickets from nine games.

However, medium pacers Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett, and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem need to step up and come out with their best to support Boult.

Overall, it will be an uphill task for Delhi to stop a courageous Hyderabad side on Saturday.

Squad:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS