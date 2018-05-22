The teams are out on the field. It seems Chennai Super Kings make every venue their home as the Wankhede stadium is making its allegiance extremely clear.

Since Sreevats Goswami has started to open the innings it has allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to play all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and let Williamson come at three. Will be very interesting to see how Dhawan and Goswami go about their business. Ngidi v Dhawan will be a good match up

Tighten your seat belts! Shikhar Dhawan, left-handed batsman, and Shreevats Goswami, left-handed batsman, come to open the innings. Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over.

OUT! What a start by CSK, Deepak Chahar draws the first blood on the very first ball. Over the wicket, ball swinging in to Dhawan and he chops it to the stumps. Dhawan b Chahar 0(1)

SRH's top-order (1-3) have scored 60.3% of total runs scored by the team in this IPL so far - the most for a team. And they have lost Shikhar Dhawan early..

FOUR! Chahar strays in line and Williamson puts it away to square leg for another boundary.

SRH have hit 68 sixes in this IPL so far - the least by any team.

And before we could get there. Chahar has removed Dhawan off the first ball. In two games played at Wankhede he has edged it back onto his stumps. Body blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

FOUR! Another poor ball, on the legs of Williamson and he flicks it for a boundary down to fine-leg.

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 12/1 ( Shreevats Goswami (W) 0 , Kane Williamson (C) 12) WHAT A START from Deepak Chahar and CSK. First ball wicket is something that you dream about and Chahar has provided one such start by getting rid of Dhawan. But he went haywire in the last half of the over, leaking three boundaries.

Dream start there for CSK and it is Deepak Chahar who strikes with the very first ball. Chahar has been a revelation this season. His starts have always given the Super Kings an excellent start and he doesn't disappoint this time either. Electrifying start

This is the first time that a wicket has fallen off a first ball in an IPL playoff match.

FOUR! Ngidi, over the wicket, takes it away from Goswami and he edges the ball to second slip but there is no there and the ball races away for four.

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 18/1 ( Shreevats Goswami (W) 5 , Kane Williamson (C) 13) Lungi Ngidi bowls the second over of the match. He begins well cutting Williamson into half on the second ball. His in-swingers are deadly and Williamson will have that in his mind.He does the right thing by taking a single. Goswami, at the other end, tries to make room and play his shots. He almost handed a catch at the slips. Need to be careful at this stage.

FOUR! Little room outside off stump, enough for King Kane as he places it beautifully through the point.

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 28/1 ( Shreevats Goswami (W) 7 , Kane Williamson (C) 21) Deepak Chahar continues. Goswami playing away from his body and that demands a second slip. MS Dhoni did an unlike act, missing an easy run-out. Deepak Chahar has missed his mark for the second time in this match and it seeems it is his hand sweat which has a role to play. A lot of drama already in this match and we are just into the third over.

FOUR! Full in length this time and Goswami opens the front leg and hits it BANG! The ball races like a tracer bullet to the cover fence.

OUT! Brilliant stuff from Ngidi as he takes a low return catch off his own bowling to dismiss Goswami. Goswami c and b Lungi Ngidi 12(9)

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 34/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 22 , Manish Pandey 0) Ngidi continues and every time he bowled to Goswami, you sensed the wicket coming or the ball going out of the park. He was slamming everything, batting with the Virender Sehwag kind of approach - See Ball and hit ball. Only that he ended up looking throwing his wicket away. On the other hand, Williamson is reminding everyone that runs can be scored by playing proper cricket shots.

Manish Pandey's batting average of 13.25 against CSK in IPL - the lowest for him against an opposition in IPL with a cut-off of five innings. He has to play with more responsibility today.

OUT! That's curtains for Kane Williamson, short ball on his left shoulder, on other day it could have been dispatched for a six but today, the ball takes edge off his bat and is collected by Dhoni behind the stumps. Williamson c Dhoni b SN Thakur 24(15)

FOUR! Room outside the off stump and Shakib smashes it through the point for four.

Kane Williamson is now the highest run-getter in this IPL, going past Rishabh Pant's tally of 684 runs. But that would matter little to him as he has been dismissed early.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 41/3 ( Manish Pandey 0 , Shakib Al Hasan 5) Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and Oh boy, he has gotten rid of Kane Williamson. SRH need to come out of this quickly but calmly. Manish Pandey and Shakib need to decide who will bring what?

Shardul Thakur has taken 15 wickets in this IPL so far - the most by any CSK bowler.

FOUR! Short tracker from Chahar and Shakib pulls it away for a boundary.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 47/3 ( Manish Pandey 1 , Shakib Al Hasan 10) Deepak Chahar is back on. One brilliant shot from Shakib and Chahar has started bowling slower ones now. Important to keep the pressure cap on.

And SRH’s top order is coming apart here. Still in 5th over and openers and Williamson are all back in the dugout. With a place in the finals up for grabs it's time for Sunrisers’ middle order to make a substantial contribution. They have time to get themselves in and play the long innings here.

Lungi Ngidi's persistence pays off. The consistency in his line and length troubled both batsmen and he began the fourth over enticing the batsman to go for a big one. Goswami missed it completely and in the fifth ball, he goes for it, but the ball doesn't travel too far as Lungi pouches an impressive return catch. The South African is received with loud cheers when he returns to third man after that brilliant over

OUT! Short ball and down the leg side, Shakib goes for the pull but the ball touches the gloves and flies to the keeper who does not make a mistake. Shakib c Dhoni b Dwayne Bravo 12(10)

Dwayne Bravo has taken 21 wickets at an average of 15.80 in IPL playoffs - the most by any bowler.

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 51/4 ( Manish Pandey 2 , Yusuf Pathan 1) Well, Shakib too perishes away. Unlucky as you might call it, that was a poor shot from Shakib. SRH on the back foot now and it will require a great deal of persistence to come out of this hole that have dug for themselves.

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 54/4 ( Manish Pandey 3 , Yusuf Pathan 3) Spin introduced as Dhoni throws the ball to Jadeja. And as always, as I completed this sentence, he has completed the over. 3 runs from the over.

Pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar says, "There is wear and tear due to the footmark created because of the Women's match. It could be helpful for the spinners like Rashid Khan. The team winning the toss should be fielding first as it is always easy to know what target you are chasing on such tracks."

Preview: As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for a place in the 27 May final.

Both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, but the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No.1 spot with a superior net run-rate and Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on May 25.

Going in to the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season.

The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half century to not only romp home by five wickets but also stop Kings XI Punjab from entering the play-offs.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having already sealed their play-off spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.

Interestingly, it was the CSK who halted Sunrisers' six-game winning streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket drubbing on May 13 in Pune.

Much of the credit for the Orange Army's entry into the playoffs goes to the consistency of skipper Kane Williamson, who sits second in the leading run-getters' list with 661 runs and the bowling unit leg by paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

Besides Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs) has lately come good with the bat but it is the middle order comprising Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan, who needs to share the responsibility of building on the platform set up by the top order.

Sunrisers' bowling this season have been extraordinary with Rashid and Shakib as well as the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, combining well to defend paltry totals.

On Tuesday, Sunrisers will once again hope that their bowling will do the trick against an in-form Chennai top order comprising the likes of Ambati Rayudu, who has been their standout performer with 586 runs and had in fact taken the game away with a scintillating hundred when the two teams last met.

Rayudu's opening partner Shane Watson has also been in top form, accumulating 438 runs from 13 matches, while Suresh Raina, skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Deepak Chahar have been the backbone of CSK's middle order.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 4 for 10 to take the man of the match award on Sunday.

With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

The match timings for the play-offs have been advanced by one hour, which means the match will start at 7 p.m. Ahead of the clash, a women's exhibition game will take place at 2 p.m. with top Indian and foreign players taking part in the contest at the Wankhede.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N agadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

With inputs from IANS