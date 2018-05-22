After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 64/4 ( Manish Pandey 6 , Yusuf Pathan 9) Ravindra Jadeja back on and he is doing the fine old job of bowling his over quickly and containing the bastman. The thing with Jadeja is that he does not give enough time for batsmen in between two balls to think much and settle.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 67/4 ( Manish Pandey 7 , Yusuf Pathan 9) Chahar back on and he completed the four overs with one wicket lost and after giving 31 runs. CSK bowlers keep the pressure cap on, not letting the SRH move on.

OUT! Manish Pandey tries to tap the ball to leg side but ends up giving a simple caught and bowled to Jadeja. Cheap dismissal. Manish Pandey c and b Jadeja 8(16)

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 69/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 10 , Carlos Brathwaite 0) Ravindra Jadeja has provided the breakthrough and now SRH are looking down to the tail. Brathwaite comes in and if one more wicket goes here, the trouble will become a disaster quickly.

FOUR! A little short and Yusuf Pathan swings his arm to dispatch it to deep mid-wicket.

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 15 , Carlos Brathwaite 1) Thakur comes into the attack. SRH's dugout is not too happy at the moment, There are way too may wrinkles on Tom Moody's forehead as he concentrates hard on the game in the dugout. CSK are not only bowling well but are going too quickly with the overs.

If Manish Pandey’s dismissal is anything to go by the wicket is slightly sticky. MS Dhoni is bowling the quicker bowlers and even after 13 overs spin has come via Ravindra Jadeja only. No signs of Harbhajan, not even in 14th as well. Jadeja will finish his quota in the 14th over itself.

Did You Know? CSK are the only opposition this season who have won against every opponent atleast once.

FOUR! Ball dipping in and it is beautifully cut by Pathan for a boundary to third man.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 80/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 19 , Carlos Brathwaite 2) Jadeja completed his quota of overs. Just 13 runs in 4 overs and he has bowled his spell at such a big stage. In Yusuf Pathan and Brathwait, SRH have two players who play the same way. Time for the two to play their natural game and get SRH to a good total or the train will run away.

FOUR! Short tracker and enough room for Pathan to swing his arm, as he smashes the ball through the covers for four.

OUT! What a catch this was by Bravo, another caught and bowled and this one was the best of the two CSK players have taken today. Pathan departs the man who was looking a little dangerous for CSK. Y Pathan c and b Dwayne Bravo 24(29)

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 88/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 4 , ) Five overs to go and CSK have also picked the last hope for SRH in form of Yusuf Pathan. Last hope because he was the one who was playing some shots. He was beginning to connect a few. CSK getting wickets just at the right time.

Disciplined bowling effort from CSK in this match. Special mention to Jadeja who has been in exceptional form today... His four overs went for just 13 runs as he continued to apply the choke on the Sunrisers batting. Jadeja has delivered when it mattered. And now we come to the most important phase in CSK's bowling... The death overs... With two power hitters at the crease, it could be the next five overs the unusually sedate Brathwaite and Yusuf might be targeting. And Bravo strikes on the last ball before the death... And Yusuf's innings comes to a close. Chants of Champion are reverbating all around Wankhede

Even the slowness of the surface doesn’t warrant this sort of batting display. SRH struggling, getting to 130 is going to be a challenge here. To CSK’s credit they have put up an extremely disciplined bowling effort.

Where are runs going to come from in the death overs? Pressure mounting on Carlos Brathwaite.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2) Ngidi comes back to bowl the 16th over of the innings. Brathwaite is batting very slow, he has scored 6 off 13 balls. Not the kind of innings, SRH were expecting him to play.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 98/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 8 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4) Bravo comes back to bowl the last over of his spell and he starts with two wides. He follows it up with a beautiful yorker. Problem for SRH as Brathwaite is not being able to connect any ball to bat properly to fetc a four or six. End of 17 overs and also of Bravo's four overs, he spills only 24 and gets two wickets. Pure gold.

SIX! Right in the hitting arc of Brathwaite and he smashes it over the deep mid-wicket boundary into the second tier of the stands.

SIX! Short tracker and Brathwaite goes big again , over the long on for another biggie.

Dwayne Bravo has now taken 10 catches off his bowling in IPL - the joint most for any player along with Harbhajan Singh.

Dwayne Bravo has now taken 16 wickets against SRH in IPL - the most by any bowler, going past Mohit Sharma's 14 wickets.

And Dhoni has decided to go with the young guns at the death to see if they take up the responsibility. Bravo is done with his four and Thakur, Ngidi will hope their sublime run continues against the dormant Brathwaite.... But he respomds with two consecutive sixes. Dhoni immediately makes field changes to stop the Brathwaite onslaught. CSK's death bowling woes continue.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 115/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 23 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5) Wow. Brathwaite finally connects and connects well. Two sixes off the first two balls. Is this a wind of change SRH was looking for in this innings. Good for Brathwaite that today MSD is not as good as he is behind the wickets and some of his shots are landing at no man's land. 17 much-needed runs from the over.

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 119/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 25 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7) Ngidi is back. He stuck to his back of the length plan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar threw his bat on many balls but unable to connect anything. Is the pitch at fault here, one wonders or the bowling has been top-notch. Just one to go and SRH would want to get atleast 15 runs to post a fighting total against a competitive CSK batting line-up.

Dhoni has a long-ish chat with young Shardul as he gets ready to bowl the final over of the match. It is the big hitting Carlos Brathwaite on strike. Will he be able to restrict SRH to under 130?

SIX! Brathwaite was looking for a full-toss and Thakur gave him a low one, Brathwaite goes big over the long-on into the second tier.

FOUR! Full again from Thakur and Brathwaite this time hits it through the cover and fetches four runs.

SIX! Slower one and Brathwaite waits for it, aims it over the sight screen and smashes it at the same region.

OUT! Brathwaite misses this short tracker and runs for a single but Dhoni runs Bhuvneshwar out from behind the stumps. Bhuvneshwar run out (Dhoni) 7(11)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 139/7 ( Carlos Brathwaite 43 , ) So, SRH finish with 139 runs on the board asking CSK to chase 140 down to win. The fact that they have defended such low totals in the past in the tournament makes us believe that this is going to be a close contest and not an easy chase. Also, CSK are one of the best chasers in the tournament, so don't b surprise if this turns out to be a cake walk for them. Presumptions would be kicked away in under 15 minutes. Catch us as the chase begins shortly.

Did mention in the start of the innings that how Goswami opening the innings, helps SRH play an extra batsman in Carlos Brathwaite. His lusty blows towards the fag end has given SRH bowlers a realistic chance to defend. Sunrisers might feel 140 is 10 runs more than what they would have thought at the end of 18th over.

It is clear that Dhoni cannot catch a break from his bowlers throwing away their hold on the match time and again. Till the 17th over, CSK were clearly on top, but the two overs from Shardul Thakur at the death has given the famed bowling lineup of SRH a fighting total to defend. CSK, however, would be pleased with their overall bowling and fielding performances. Lungi, Jadeja were the pick of the bowlers while Chahar did exactly what he was expected to - keep runs in check and pick early wickets. CSK would clearly not be pleased with the target on board, and it would be a tough challenge against a Sunrisers Hyderabad team that revels in such situations

Shane Watson, right-handed batsman, and Faf du Plessis right-handed batsman, begin the chase for CSK. No Rayudu at the top of the batting order.

Pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar says, "There is wear and tear due to the footmark created because of the Women's match. It could be helpful for the spinners like Rashid Khan. The team winning the toss should be fielding first as it is always easy to know what target you are chasing on such tracks."

Preview: As the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its climax, all eyes will be on the top two sides — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — locking horns in the first qualifier on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for a place in the 27 May final.

Both Chennai and Hyderabad finished the league stage on 18 points, but the Kane Williamson-led side got their neck ahead to the No.1 spot with a superior net run-rate and Tuesday's winner will be guaranteed a place in the final at the same venue while the loser gets a second chance in the second qualifier in Kolkata on May 25.

Going in to the match, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season.

The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

In their final league game at their adopted home ground in Pune on Sunday, CSK rode on Suresh Raina's gutsy half century to not only romp home by five wickets but also stop Kings XI Punjab from entering the play-offs.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having already sealed their play-off spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.

Interestingly, it was the CSK who halted Sunrisers' six-game winning streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket drubbing on May 13 in Pune.

Much of the credit for the Orange Army's entry into the playoffs goes to the consistency of skipper Kane Williamson, who sits second in the leading run-getters' list with 661 runs and the bowling unit leg by paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

Besides Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs) has lately come good with the bat but it is the middle order comprising Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan, who needs to share the responsibility of building on the platform set up by the top order.

Sunrisers' bowling this season have been extraordinary with Rashid and Shakib as well as the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, combining well to defend paltry totals.

On Tuesday, Sunrisers will once again hope that their bowling will do the trick against an in-form Chennai top order comprising the likes of Ambati Rayudu, who has been their standout performer with 586 runs and had in fact taken the game away with a scintillating hundred when the two teams last met.

Rayudu's opening partner Shane Watson has also been in top form, accumulating 438 runs from 13 matches, while Suresh Raina, skipper Dhoni and all-rounder Deepak Chahar have been the backbone of CSK's middle order.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 4 for 10 to take the man of the match award on Sunday.

With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

The match timings for the play-offs have been advanced by one hour, which means the match will start at 7 p.m. Ahead of the clash, a women's exhibition game will take place at 2 p.m. with top Indian and foreign players taking part in the contest at the Wankhede.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N agadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

With inputs from IANS