Hello and welcome to our live blog of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. CSK, placed second in the standings, will take on SRH, who are two places below despite both teams having six points each. It promises to be a riveting encounter. Catch all the action on our live blog.

SRH return home after an away loss to the ground where they are yet to lose. But they might have to do without Shikhar Dhawan, who may not have recovered from the blow he took on his elbow. Dhawan has been covering up the absence of Warner, but losing both of them might be too tough. Stanlake should come back, and will need to be on target against an in form CSK.

Two changes for the SRH squad: Fit-again Billy Stanlake comes back in place of Chris Jordan; Ricky Bhui replaces Shikhar Dhawan, whose fitness is still under doubt. SRH XI: Saha (wk), Bhui, Williamson (c), Y Pathan, Pandey, Hooda, Shakib, Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar, Rashid, Kaul

Just one change for CSK: Faf du Plessis comes in place of Imran Tahir. CSK XI : Watson, Rayudu, Raina, Dhoni (c, wk), Billings, Faf, Bravo, Jadeja, Chahar, Karn, Thakur

This IPL has seen the India U-19 batch of 2016 really prosper, be it Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan. And now another, Ricky Bhui, gets an opportunity to impress. SRH had the option of playing Alex Hales, but bringing in an overseas player would have upset the balance of an otherwise set team. Stanlake back, but a bare and dry pitch greets him at Hyderabad.

The players are walking out, and it's Shane Watson opening alongside Faf du Plessis today, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar opening the bowling for SRH.

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 2/0 ( Shane Watson 1 , Faf du Plessis 1) Watson slashes hard, and gets a thick edge that sends the ball flying wide of the slips to collect a single, and get the side off the mark. Faf, playing his first game of the season in the yellow jersey, gets off the mark by running the ball down to third man. Just two off the opening over.

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 4/0 ( Shane Watson 1 , Faf du Plessis 2) Stanlake bowls from the other end. Du Plessis nearly perishes minutes into his first innings this IPL season, getting a thick edge off an overpitched delivery, with the ball thankfully landing short of the slip fielder’s hands. Good over from Stanlake, with just two singles coming off it.

Now spin introduced into the attack. It's Shakib bowling the third over.

After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 8/0 ( Shane Watson 3 , Faf du Plessis 4) Williamson decides to deploy spin early in the powerplay. Both Faf and Watson shuffle to their left, and run the ball down towards mid on to collect a single each. Faf shuffles down the pitch, but can only push the ball towards the leg side for a single off the fourth delivery. Single to Watson off the last ball. Very slow start for SRH so far, with the Hyderabad bowlers tying the two batsmen up with their lines.

SIX ! Dug in short, and Watson pulls this one hard towards the square-leg fence! First six of the innings! CSK 14/0

OUT! And Watto departs off the very next ball! Brilliant change of pace from Bhuvneshwar, as he foxes Watson with a knuckle ball. The Aussie simply chips it towards short midwicket to perish early! CSK 14/1 Watson c Hooda b Bhuvneshwar 9(15)

After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 15/1 ( Faf du Plessis 4 , Suresh Raina 1) Change of ends for Bhuvneshwar. Bowls one short to Watson, who swings his bat hard and sends the ball flying over the square leg fence for a six. Bhuvi though, foxes him with a knuckle ball off the very next delivery, with Watson chipping this one to Hooda at short midwicket. Raina walks out to the centre, and gets off the mark off the last ball.

The first three overs were about matchups. Pace against Faf, and he looked very uncomfortable, and spin and slower balls to Watson, he struggles against those. And finally the slower ball working for Bhuvi. You can see that the homework has been done. With Raina now at the crease, expect Rashid to bowl one over in the powerplay.

FOUR ! Raina makes room, and goes for a square-cut off Stanlake's bowling, beating the fielder running in from third man! CSK 19/1

After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 21/1 ( Faf du Plessis 4 , Suresh Raina 7) Stanlake gets a change of ends too. Raina shuffles to his left, and produces a well-timed square cut that sends the ball running away to the point boundary like a rocket! The southpaw doesn’t quite get his timing right when he tries to clear the circle on the off-side, coming back for a second with the ball landing well beyond the fielder’s reach. Six off the over.

Siddharth Kaul into the attack for the final over of powerplay.

FOUR ! Finally a boundary for the South African captain! Du Plessis moves to his left, and goes for an inside-out loft to send the ball towards the extra-cover fence. CSK 25/1

Two changes for the SRH squad: Fit-again Billy Stanlake comes back in place of Chris Jordan; Ricky Bhui replaces Shikhar Dhawan, whose fitness is still under doubt.

Just one change for CSK: Faf du Plessis comes in place of Imran Tahir.

OUT! And Watto departs off the very next ball! Brilliant change of pace from Bhuvneshwar, as he foxes Watson with a knuckle ball. The Aussie simply chips it towards short midwicket to perish early! CSK 14/1

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, latest update and cricket score: Change of ends for Bhuvneshwar. Bowls one short to Watson, who swings his bat hard and sends the ball flying over the square leg fence for a six. Bhuvi though, foxes him with a knuckle ball off the very next delivery, with Watson chipping this one to Hooda at short midwicket. Raina walks out to the centre, and gets off the mark off the last ball.

Preview: Fresh from a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side hammered Rajasthan by 64 runs on Friday at home before narrowly missing a win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

CSK, who have returned to the cash-rich league after a two-year gap following a spot-fixing scandal, have once again proved why they are one of the title favourites.

Before losing to KXIP, the yellow brigade pulled couple of wins from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The best part for Chennai is that most of their batsmen have fired whenever the situation demanded.

While Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) and Sam Billings' (56 off 23) brilliant knocks handed CSK a nail-biting win against MI and KKR respectively, skipper Dhoni (79 off 44) was almost about to pull off a win against Punjab in a high-scoring clash.

Opener Ambati Rayudu has also amassed 122 runs from four outings averaging 30.50.

In their previous match, it was Australia's Shane Watson whose scintillating knock of 106 runs propelled CSK to a massive total. Chennai's most dependable batsman Suresh Raina, who made a comeback after undegoing a calf injury, also looked good for his 29-ball 46 against RR.

In the bowling department, all-rounder Watson has led from the front, scalping six wickets from four games with an economy rate of 7.38. Also, pacer Shardul Thakur and leggie Imran Tahir have striked at regular intervals, bagging five and four wickets respectively.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad are at the third spot in the points table with three wins from four games.

On paper, SRH possess one of the strongest batting lineups with Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Shikhar Dhawan as openers followed by skipper Williamson along with Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Shakib Al Hasan.

However, in their last outing against KXIP, their batsmen failed while chasing a high total.

Meanwhile, with the likes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan, their bowling unit looks world-class. Both Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have bagged five and six wickets respectively.

Also, Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have maintained a decent economy rate of 6.75 and 7.25 respectively. Rashid has so far bowled the most dot balls in the league.

Overall, it could once again be an edge-of-the-seat encounter for fans when the two best side of the league face off on a Sunday evening.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS