FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Raina and Rayudu for the third wicket, and boy what a counter-attacking stand this has been for Chennai after the slow start that they got off to. Raina brings up the milestone with a single off Shakib in the 13th over.

FOUR ! Punched away through the covers by Rayudu as he brings up yet another boundary! CSK 86/2

One of the talking points in this game was how Rashid Khan would come back after Gayle made a mockery of his No 1 ranking. He started so well against du Plessis, but now Raina seems to be picking his googlies. Gayle played him like an off spinner, and Raina maybe doing the same. Worries against left handers? Worries for SRH.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 87/2 ( Suresh Raina 33 , Ambati Rayudu 31) Another eventful over, with 9 coming off it, as Chennai post a recovery at the second strategic timeout of the innings. Review against Rayudu after an appeal for a caught-behind is turned down, with the ball lobbing up from Rayudu's thigh guard on this occasion. Rayudu smacks the ball through the covers off the very next delivery to collect his third four.

Raina finally finds something in his arc and deposits Rashid for two back to back sixes over cow corner. CSK need a lot more of that from both ends now. They may have erred tactically by keeping their big hitters in Dhoni, Billings and Bravo in the dugout far too long.

Billy Stanlake returns to the attack after the timeout.

FOUR ! Rayudu gets one wide, and cuts it behind square on the off side off the second ball of the over! CSK 91/2

FOUR ! Edged, and this one runs away to the third man fence! Rayudu's on a roll right now! CSK 95/2

SIX ! Rayudu brings up the 100 for CSK in style! Smokes it down the ground for a maximum! CSK 102/2

FOUR ! Boundary to end the over, and what an over this has turned out to be for CSK! Rayudu's gone berserk by now! CSK 106/2

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 106/2 ( Suresh Raina 33 , Ambati Rayudu 49) Huge over for Chennai, with Stanlake returning to the attack only to concede 19 off it, including three fours and a six. Rayudu. who took the Aussie pacer apart in this over, is batting on 49 right now. Chennai very much on track for a competitive score at the moment.

FIFTY up for Ambati Rayudu , who seems to be getting runs no matter where he bats! Gets to the milestone with a single in the 15th over, taking 27 deliveries to get to the milestone. CSK 108/2

SIX ! Rayudu dances down the pitch, and smacks a full-toss from Shakib down the ground for his third six! CSK 115/2

Rayudu has looked threatening in every outing so far this IPL but has managed to find a way to a tame dismissal every time. Back to his preferred number 4 position, Rayudu has registered his first 50 of the tournament and has rescued this CSK ship that was stuck in no man's land before him.

FOUR ! There seems to be no stopping Rayudu right now! Swivelled away behind square on the leg side for a four! CSK 119/2

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 120/2 ( Suresh Raina 35 , Ambati Rayudu 61) Rayudu's gone full berserk after getting to his half-century, which he brings up with a single off the second delivery of the over, taking 27 deliveries to do so. Smacks a full-toss from Shakib for a six, before collecting a boundary off the penultimate delivery. 14 off the over.

Rashid Khan brought back into the attack for his third over.

The 100-run stand is up between Raina and Rayudu after the latter scores a boundary and six off Rashid's third over. This is turning out to be an another bad outing for the Afghanistan spinner.

FOUR ! Rayudu picks a googly from Rashid perfectly, and smacks it towards the midwicket fence with ease! CSK 126/2

SIX! Another googly from Rashid, and Rayudu goes even bigger this time, clearing the cow-corner fence with ease! CSK 132/2

FOUR ! Now Raina into the act, as he ends the 16th over with a boundary down the ground! CSK 137/2

In the last game Rashid was too full. He's been too short on a couple of occasions here. The way he's been expensive in the last two games reminds me of the movie scene where Batman asks Superman, "Do you bleed? " this is T20 cricket. Every bowler bleeds.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 137/2 ( Suresh Raina 40 , Ambati Rayudu 73) There seems to be no stopping Rayudu and Raina, with 17 runs coming off this over. Rashid has been taken to the cleaners today, with the two batsmen smacking him for two fours and a six off this over.

Siddharth Kaul brought back into the attack for the 17th over.

FOUR ! Rayudu decides to bring the reverse-paddle out against Kaul right now, guiding the ball towards third man to collect his ninth boundary! He seems to be in a hurry to get to his hundred today! CSK 143/2

CSK have suddenly found the cheat code to go from first gear to fifth gear scoring 75 runs from in the 5 overs between 12th and 16th. They have Rayudu to thank largely for the acceleration but it was Raina's back to back sixes against Rashid that broke the shackles initially. 160 was looking unlikely at one point, CSK has every chance to post 180 now and put pressure on the SRH batting line up.

OUT! Rayudu just committed hara-kiri to fall short of what would've been a fantastic hundred at the venue where he's played so much of cricket. Tries setting off for a single after watching the bowler fumble with the ball, but there was never a run on that occasion. Falls short of the non-striker's end comfortably. CSK 143/3 Rayudu run out 79 (37)

"One of the very best (innings) from Rayudu."

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 146/3 ( Suresh Raina 42 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1) Just when Rayudu seemed set for a memorable hundred, he gets himself run-out rather comically, setting off for a second run when there wasn't one. Dhoni walks out to bat after his dismissal, and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball.

FOUR ! Smoked down the ground by Dhoni! Such power on his bottom hands! CSK 150/3

FOUR ! Rashid ends his disappointing spell with a disappointing delivery, as Raina helps this one towards fine-leg for a four! CSK 157/3

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 157/3 ( Suresh Raina 47 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7) Rashid bowls his final over of the evening, and concedes 11 off it, including a boundary each to Dhoni and Raina. Ends his quota with figures of 1/49.

FOUR ! Second boundary for Dhoni, as he gets a top-edge that sends the ball running away towards the fine-leg fence! CSK 161/3

FOUR ! What a way for Raina to get to his half-century — taking 39 deliveries to do so. Gets there with a square-cut that sends the ball running away to the fence. CSK 166/3

FOUR ! Dhoni opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball away to the third man fence, beating the fielder stationed inside the circle. CSK 171/3

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 171/3 ( Suresh Raina 52 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 16) Kaul ends on an expensive note, giving away 14 off his fourth over, with Raina bringing up his half-century in the meantime.

SIX ! What a well-timed pull from Dhoni! Slower ball from Stanlake, and this one clears the boundary rope! CSK 178/3

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 182/3 ( Suresh Raina 54 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 25) Dhoni smokes a slower ball from Stanlake over the midwicket fence for a six off the second ball. Miscues a slog next ball, only for the ball to land between two fielders near sweeper cover. 11 off the final over, with CSK posting a superb recovery to set a target of 183. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 183 to win from 20 overs.

SRH going all out with the match ups. Bhuvi has a terrible record against Dhoni, so he's been overlooked and Stanlake was given the last over. To his credit, he conceded only one boundary. But after a brilliant 1st 10 overs, SRH have a total that will be tough to get without Dhawan.

CSK are turning the T20 playbook on it's head. Barring the last game where Watson got stuck into the Rajasthan bowling line up, they have consistently started slowly and found someone to press the turbo chargers when the team needed. Today, it was Rayudu who took the burden of making up for the slow starters. He was looking set for a hundred when a mix up with Raina resulted in him getting run out. Dhoni did what Dhoni does with a few lusty blows at the end to carry CSK past 180. The way things have gone this IPL, no total is safe and 182 is certainly gettable but Dhoni will back his bowlers to defend this total against a depleted SRH batting line up.

Wriddhiman Saha demoted. Ricky Bhui and Kane Williamson are the SRH openers, with Deepak Chahar opening the bowling for CSK.

OUT! Forgettable debut for Bhui, as he gets a thick edge to Watson off an outswinger from Chahar! SRH 0/1 Bhui c Watson b Chahar 0(5)

After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 0/1 ( Kane Williamson (C) 0 , Manish Pandey 0) Bhui gets a top-edge off a short delivery from Chahar, with the ball landing just short of Rayudu at short third man. Bhui though, gets off to a forgettable start in his IPL career, getting dismissed for a five-ball duck after edging to Watson in the slips. Wicket-maiden for Chahar at the start of the innings.

FOUR ! Slashed away towards the cover boundary by Williamson, bringing up the first boundary of the innings! SRH 6/1

FOUR ! Another square-cut from Williamson, though the ball goes behind square on this occasion! SRH 10/1

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 10/1 ( Kane Williamson (C) 10 , Manish Pandey 0) Williamson shows some intent from the other end, hammering Shardul Thakur for two fours while collecting a double off the second delivery to collect 10 off the over.

OUT! Second wicket for Chahar, and he hasn't even conceded a run yet. Manish Pandey looks to go aerial towards third man, and ends up getting caught by the fielder stationed there. SRH 10/2 Pandey c Karn b Chahar 0(2)

Is the move to open without Saha and with Williamson a long term option? Bhui didn't do much to stake a claim. Williamson is very much like Ajinkya Rahane, he's unlikely to blow the bowlers away but will score briskly. With Pandey gone, SRH are in huge trouble now.

Two changes for the SRH squad: Fit-again Billy Stanlake comes back in place of Chris Jordan; Ricky Bhui replaces Shikhar Dhawan, whose fitness is still under doubt.

Just one change for CSK: Faf du Plessis comes in place of Imran Tahir.

OUT! And Watto departs off the very next ball! Brilliant change of pace from Bhuvneshwar, as he foxes Watson with a knuckle ball. The Aussie simply chips it towards short midwicket to perish early! CSK 14/1

OUT! Rashid Khan strikes ff his first ball of the match! Faf gets down on one knee, looking for a sweep. Misses, and his backfoot is also outside the crease. Add the fact that he slipped after swinging the bat, and there was little chance for him to save his wicket. CSK 32/2

Preview: Fresh from a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side hammered Rajasthan by 64 runs on Friday at home before narrowly missing a win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

CSK, who have returned to the cash-rich league after a two-year gap following a spot-fixing scandal, have once again proved why they are one of the title favourites.

Before losing to KXIP, the yellow brigade pulled couple of wins from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The best part for Chennai is that most of their batsmen have fired whenever the situation demanded.

While Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) and Sam Billings' (56 off 23) brilliant knocks handed CSK a nail-biting win against MI and KKR respectively, skipper Dhoni (79 off 44) was almost about to pull off a win against Punjab in a high-scoring clash.

Opener Ambati Rayudu has also amassed 122 runs from four outings averaging 30.50.

In their previous match, it was Australia's Shane Watson whose scintillating knock of 106 runs propelled CSK to a massive total. Chennai's most dependable batsman Suresh Raina, who made a comeback after undegoing a calf injury, also looked good for his 29-ball 46 against RR.

In the bowling department, all-rounder Watson has led from the front, scalping six wickets from four games with an economy rate of 7.38. Also, pacer Shardul Thakur and leggie Imran Tahir have striked at regular intervals, bagging five and four wickets respectively.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad are at the third spot in the points table with three wins from four games.

On paper, SRH possess one of the strongest batting lineups with Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Shikhar Dhawan as openers followed by skipper Williamson along with Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Shakib Al Hasan.

However, in their last outing against KXIP, their batsmen failed while chasing a high total.

Meanwhile, with the likes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan, their bowling unit looks world-class. Both Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have bagged five and six wickets respectively.

Also, Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have maintained a decent economy rate of 6.75 and 7.25 respectively. Rashid has so far bowled the most dot balls in the league.

Overall, it could once again be an edge-of-the-seat encounter for fans when the two best side of the league face off on a Sunday evening.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

With inputs from IANS