SRH did not look the best batting side after the first 10 overs, losing too many wickets in succession and that affected their run-scoring.

Most wickets from first two matches for RR in IPL: 7 - Amit Singh 7 - Kevon Cooper 6 - Jofra Archer*

Here we are at the start of Rajasthan Royals' innings, with Sandeep Sharma set to bowl the first over. Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi open for the home side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling economy rate is the best in every phase among all the teams. Powerplay overs - 6.97 Middle overs - 7.17 Death overs - 7.41

FOUR! And the Royals are off the mark, thanks to a sweetly-timed on-drive off Rahane's bat that sends the ball running away wide of midwicket! RR 4/0

Ajinkya Rahane's batting average of 40.26 at Jaipur in IPL - the highest for any player. (Min.200 runs)

Ajinkya Rahane's batting average of 16.41 against SRH is his lowest against any opponent in T20 cricket.

After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 4/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4 , Rahul Tripathi 0) Rahane gets his side off the mark with a well-timed on-drive off the third delivery of the over, collecting a boundary in the process. Just four off the over, with Sandeep keeping it tight in the remainder of the over.

FOUR! Heaved away towards the cow-corner fence by Rahane off Shakib! The RR skipper collects his second boundary! RR 13/0

After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 13/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 9 , Rahul Tripathi 4) Tripathi drives the ball towards the extra-cover fence, where Rashid dives to save a couple of runs for his side. Three singles off the next four deliveries, before Rahane ends the over with a heave towards the cow-corner fence for a four.

BOWLED EM! And Sandeep it is who strikes early! Tripathi advances down the track, but doesn't quite adjust himself to the line and length, and ends up getting his defence beaten with his stumps getting rattled in the process. RR 13/1 Tripathi b Sandeep 4(5)

After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 14/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 9 , Sanju Samson 1) Sandeep watches Tripathi advance down the track off the second delivery, and pulls his length back slightly to square him up, and rattle his stumps in the process. Superb over from him, with just one run and a wicket coming off it.

Basil Thampi brought into the attack for the fourth over of the innings.

FOUR! Elegantly punched through the covers by Samson off Thampi! RR 18/1

SIX! Now Thampi pulls the ball away towards the midwicket fence! b

FOUR! Pulled away towards the backward square-leg fence by Samson, beating the man running to his right from deep square-leg! RR 28/1

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 31/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 9 , Sanju Samson 18) Thampi is brought into the attack in the fourth over, and he is whacked for a four and a six off his first two deliveries by Kerala team-mate and Rajasthan Royals talisman Sanju Samson. The latter collects another boundary two balls later, pulling behind square on this occasion. Massive over for the Royals, with 17 coming off it.

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 35/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 11 , Sanju Samson 20) Another fine over from Sandeep, with just four runs coming off it, all of them through singles. Sandeep has been very economical in his spell so far, giving away just nine off three while dismissing Tripathi.

Siddharth Kaul brought into the attack in the sixth over of the innings.

FOUR! Knucle ball from Kaul, with Samson having no problem waiting for the ball to climb onto him, before lofting it over mid on. RR 40/1

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 43/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 12 , Sanju Samson 27) Kaul bowls the final over of Powerplay. Samson gives another example of the superb form that he is, swatting a knuckle ball from Kaul towards the long on fence, where the ball beats a diving fielder while touching the boundary rope. Eight off the over, with Rajasthan going at a little over seven-an-over at the end of the first six overs.

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 50/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 13 , Sanju Samson 33) Shakib bowls his second over. Samson opens the face of his bat and runs the ball towards third man for a double off the first ball. A couple of singles off the next two deliveries. Samson paddles the ball off the fourth delivery to collect another double. Single off the last ball. Seven off the over.

Rashid Khan brought into the attack for the first time, bowling the eighth over.

FOUR! Swept away towards the deep square-leg fence by Rahane off Rashid! Third boundary for the Rajasthan captain! RR 60/1

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 60/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 19 , Sanju Samson 37) Rashid introduced for the eighth over. Samson and Rahane rotate the strike between the ones and twos off the first four deliveries, before Rahane gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards the deep square-leg fence for a four. Rahane keeps the strike with a single off the last ball, with 10 coming off the over.

FOUR! Whipped away towards the long on fence by Rahane off Shakib, and that brings up the fifty-stand for the second wicket ! RR 66/1

Big test for the Royals now with Rashid bowling through the middle overs. It is paramount the Royals batsmen set the tone against Rashid early so the pressure builds on the other bowlers. Rashid is the bowler the other bowlers feed off, so far a good start with Rahane showing positive intent against the leg spinner.

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 69/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 26 , Sanju Samson 39) Shakib into his third over, with nine coming off it. Rahane whips the ball towards the wide long on fence off the fourth delivery to not only collect his fourth boundary, but to also complete the fifty-stand for the second wicket. The umpire signals for the first timeout of the innings.

Kaul brought back into the attack for the 10th over.

OUT! Kaul breaks the dangerous-looking partnership, as Samson drives the ball straight into the hands of Hales at short midwicket! RR 72/2 Samson c Hales b Kaul 40(30)

Rashid Khan v Ben Stokes in T20 cricket: Runs - 8 Balls - 13 Dismissals - 2 Average - 4.00 Get Ben Stokes and get back into the match, SRH!

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 72/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 27 , Ben Stokes 0) Kaul’s brought back in the 10th over. Restricts the two batsmen to singles off the first three deliveries, the first delivery going for a leg-bye, before collecting the prized scalp of Samson, who hits the ball straight into the hands of Hales at short midwicket. Three runs and a wicket off a fine over from Kaul. Rajasthan Royals need 80 to win from 60 balls

Yusuf Pathan brought into the attack in the 11th over.

BOWLED EM! Big wicket for the Sunrisers, who are starting to pull the game back in their favour now! Quicker deliver from Yusuf, with this one being an arm ball, with Stokes failing to make contact while looking to slog it towards the leg side, and getting his leg-stump uprooted. RR 73/3 Stokes b Yusuf 0(3)

Danger time for the Royals, the Sunrisers are masters at running through teams during the middle overs. Need to take the game on now and not wait till the death. Butler has to force Kane Williamson to introduce Rashid Khan at the bowling crease and then attack him.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 77/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 30 , Jos Buttler (W) 2) Pathan is introduced into the attack, and he foxes Stokes with a quicker ball off the second delivery that skids on, and uproots the leg stump, with Stokes missing the delivery while looking for an on-side slog. Five runs and a wicket off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 75 off 54 balls.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 82/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 32 , Jos Buttler (W) 5) Shakib’s brought back for his final over, with Rahane and Buttler restricted to the ones and twos in this over. The Bangladeshi all-rounder signs out with figures of 0/30, with five coming off his last over. Rajasthan Royals need 70 off 48 balls.

FOUR! Fuller delivery from Pathan along leg, and Rahane brings his bat down in a sweep, with the ball beating short fine leg before running away to the boundary. RR 88/3

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 91/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 38 , Jos Buttler (W) 8) Pathan continues from the Pavilion End. Rahane collects a much-needed boundary off the third delivery, sweeping a full delivery towards fine-leg. Buttler guides the ball towards midwicket for a double off the last ball. Nine off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 61 off 42 balls.

Rashid Khan brought back into the attack in for the 14th over.

OUT! Rashid strikes, and it is Buttler who has to depart! The Englishman tries slogging it down the ground, but doesn't quite get his timing right, with Dhawan collecting the catch at long off. RR 96/4 Buttler c Dhawan b Rashid 10(11)

Jos Buttler has been dismissed by Rashid Khan twice in T20 cricket from five balls only.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 41 , Mahipal Lomror 0) Rashid returns in the 14th over. Rahane and Buttler stick to singles, collecting one off each of the first five deliveries of the over. Rashid strikes off the last ball, with Buttler mishitting off a fuller delivery from the Afghan spinner, getting caught by Dhawan at long off to depart for 10. Five runs and a wicket off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 56 off 36 balls.

Sandeep brought back for a second spell, with Rajasthan in a spot of bother with the loss of a couple of wickets.

Plenty of pressure on Rahane now to see the Royals through to victory. Rashid and Kaul to bowl 4 out of the last 5 for sunrisers meaning the ROyals need to target that one over from Thampi or Shakib or Yusuf. This is where strategic becomes so important when chasing down a target.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

After starting their IPL 2018 campaign on a decent note by winning three consecutive games, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side faltered a bit, losing couple of games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hyderabad however, returned to winning ways as they came out victorious against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) and avenged their defeat against Punjab in their last match.

Placed second in the points-table, SRH carry 10 points in their kitty, with five wins from seven games.

Skipper Williamson has carried Hyderabad's batting on his shoulders, amassing 259 runs from seven innings with an average of 43.16.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wridhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting.

Saha has been below par with the bat with just 68 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 146 runs from five innings.

Earlier when the two sides clashed in the league, Yusuf Pathan had shown glimpses of his old attacking batting, with a quick 27-ball 45, but failed to repeat the show against Mumbai and Punjab.

Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence be felt in the game against Mumbai and Punjab.

Bhuvneshwar has scalped six wickets from four games, with an economy under seven.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have bagged eight and nine wickets each from seven games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with nine wickets from seven games.

Another medium pacer, Basil Thampi, who has featured in just a couple of games for Hyderabad, came out with a clinical show against Mumbai. The 24-year-old further maintained his form against Punjab, and has scalped four wickets conceding just 18 runs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will be coming after a week break and will be in search of their fourth win on Sunday.

With three wins and as many defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with six points.

Rajasthan have a lot to worry about. Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Hyderabad by 9 wickets.

They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Later, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings outclassed them by seven wickets and 64 runs respectively. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered a three-wicket win over Mumbai in their last match.

Rahane has looked good but has not been converting good starts into big scores. Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.

Sanju Samson looks good with 239 runs from six games, averaging 47.80.

Rajasthan's bowlers – K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin – have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical. But the trio have failed to click as a unit in a single match.

Jaydev Unadkat also needs to raise his level to live to the expectations of the franchise.

Overall, host Rajasthan will try to avenge their defeat against Hyderabad on Sunday.

