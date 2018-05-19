FOUR ! Rahane opens the face of his bat, and goes for a late cut that sends the ball racing away behind square on the off side. RR 16/1

FOUR! Rahane smacks this one down the ground with a straight bat! Exudes elegance in the shot! RR 20/1

FOUR! Now Tripathi decides to make the over all the more miserable for Umesh, going for an agricultural heave to send the ball towards the unprotected cow-corner fence. RR 25/1

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 25/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 13 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 12) Umesh continues from the other end, but ends up leaking more runs than he would have liked. Concedes 13 off the over through a single and three boundaries — two of which are collected by Rahane.

Umesh Yadav picked up his 14th wicket in powerplay, 5 more than the next bowler. His breakthroughs at the top is part of RCB"s rejuvenation. Today was no different as he struck early to leave his mark.

Tim Southee brought into the attack for the fifth over.

FOUR! Rahane whips a length ball off his hip, guiding it towards the square-leg fence. The fine-leg fielder tries running towards the ball, but fails to cut it off. RR 29/1

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 35/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 17 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 18) Southee brought into the attack in the fifth over, and ends up conceding 10 off it, including a boundary off the first delivery that's a result of Rahane's impeccable timing.

Yuzvendra Chahal brought into the attack for the final over of the Powerplay.

FOUR ! Tripathi shuffles down the track to get close to the pitch of the ball, and lofts it towards the extra-cover fence! RR 40/1

FOUR ! Tripathi chooses to play this one on the backfoot, pulling towards the wide long on fence! RR 44/1

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 45/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 26 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 19) Chahal returns to the attack for the final Powerplay over, and gets whacked for back-to-back boundaries by Tripathi off the first two deliveries. Chahal though, recovers from those two fours, and bowls much better in the remainder of the over to give away just two. 10 off the over, and Rajasthan make a decent recovery from a slow start to get to 45/1 at the end of the powerplay.

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 50/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 28 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 22) Southee continues from the other end, and restricts Rahane and Tripathi to singles in the over, with five runs coming off it. Rajasthan, though, breach the 50-run mark in the over.

Mohammed Siraj brought into the attack in the seventh over of the RR innings.

FIFTY-PARNTERSHIP up between Tripathi and Rahane , with the former collecting a single off the fourth delivery of the eighth over to bring up the milestone. RR 52/1

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 54/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 30 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 24) Siraj bowls the seventh over. Rahane collects a single off the first ball. Tripathi nearly chops on to his stumps off the second while going for a pull. The fifty stand is brought up off the fourth delivery with a single by Tripathi. Four off Siraj's first over.

This is Rahul Tripathi's first 30-plus score in IPL 2018. He scored seven 30-plus scores while playing for RPS in the previous season of IPL.

RCB would do well to separate this pair of Rahane and Tripathi. They have helped the team recover well from the early loss of wicket. But before they step on the scoring rate RCB should strike.

FOUR ! Tripathi ruins what was turning out to be a very good over from Umesh, going inside-out in his loft towards the extra-cover fence. RR 62/1

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 64/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 37 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 26) Umesh returns to the attack in the ninth over, and concedes a single off every delivery barring the fifth, in which Tripathi lofts the ball off an inside-out shot towards the extra-cover fence for four. Has been a fine partnership for Rajasthan so far, and the home team will hope for the two to go the distance in the innings.

Colin de Grandhomme brought into the attack for the 10th over of the innings.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 74/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 43 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 28) De Grandhomme is brought into the attack in the 10th over, and he suffers in his discipline, conceding as many as three wides off it, with a total of 11 coming off the over. At the halfway stage of their innings, Rajasthan are progressing at seven-and-a-half an over.

RR got off to a bad start but they recovered well in time. However, the run-rate is on the down side. Rahane and Tripathi will need to get a move on from here.

Kohli continues to shuffle around with his bowlers, bringing Siraj back in the 11th over.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 80/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 46 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 30) Siraj returns to the attack, and concedes six off it. Appeal for lbw against Rahane off the fifth delivery after the skipper shuffles right, and gets rapped on the left pad while looking to heave the ball towards fine-leg. The point of impact appeared to be outside off, and a review would've gone to waste.

FIFTY for Rahul Tripathi ! Has been a fine knock from the Maharashtra batsman so far, with his innings being peppered with a boundary at regular intervals. Takes 38 deliveries to bring up the milestone. RR 86/1

SIX! Tripathi advances, and lofts the ball over the bowler's heading, with the ball landing just beyond the straight boundary. RR 92/1

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 92/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 56 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 32) De Grandhomme into his second over. Despite improving upon his discipline in this over, he ends up conceding 12 off it. Tripathi collects a double off the penultimate delivery to bring up his half-century, before smacking the ball over the bowler's head to collect a six.

RR are going at a steady rate. Rahane and Tripathi are not slamming the ball around in a manner that will hurt RCB. So RCB happy to keep the duo progressing in first gear. The opening 12 overs have yielded just 92 for the loss of one wicket. Not really damaging. But RR have wickets in hand and RCB need to be wary

FOUR ! Chahal did everything right there, and would've got a wicket if only Kohli had a slip in place. Tripathi moves down the pitch and gets a thick edge off an attempted drive, only for the ball to run away to the third man fence. RR 97/1

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 101/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 64 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 33) Chahal brought back into the attack in the 13th over. Tripathi gets a thick outside edge after advancing down the pitch, with the ball running away towards the third man fence for a boundary, through the vacant slip region. Nine off the over, with the 100 coming up for Rajasthan for the over.

Umesh Yadav returns to the attack for his final over.

OUT! Umesh finally breaks the rock-solid second-wicket partnership at the 99-run mark, trapping Rajasthan skipper Rahane lbw. Rahane, who had shuffled slightly to his right, thought the impact of the delivery angling into him might have been outside off. Hawkeye, however, confirms the impact as 'umpire's call'. RR 101/2 Rahane lbw Umesh 33(31)

OUT! Sanju Samson's dismissed for a golden duck! Samson, one of Rajasthan's most prized batters, chips the ball straight into the hands of Moeen Ali standing at midwicket! Umesh is on a hat-trick! RR 101/3 Samson c Moeen b Umesh 0(1)

Heinrich Klassen in IPL-11: 0.7 It's time for him to do what he did against India in T20I series earlier this year.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 104/3 ( Rahul Tripathi 64 , Heinrich Klaasen (W) 3) Umesh returns to the attack for his final over, and creates an impact right away by getting rid of Rahane, as well as new batsman, Sanju Samson, off successive deliveries! New batsman Klaasen gets off the mark with a double off the fourth delivery. Umesh successfully appeals for lbw off the penultimate ball, with Klaasen going for the review right away after the umpire raises his finger. Ultra Edge shows a visible nick as the ball moves past Klaasen's inside edge, denying the pacer his third wicket. Superb over from Umesh though, as he gives away just three runs off it while collecting two wickets.

Umesh Yadav has now taken 20 wickets in IPL - the second most by any bowler.

Umesh strikes twice in one over. After Rahane went for an ill-adviced DRS on being declared LBW, Sanju Samson was caught at short mid-wicket first ball. Umesh yet again makes an impact. And he almost had Klaasen trapped in front. But DRS and inner edge rescued the batsman.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Umesh Yadav steps up his game just at the right time when his team needed it the most.

SIX! Slightly tossed up from Moeen, Tripathi moves down the pitch and smacks the ball over the bowler's head towards the media end. RR 113/3

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 113/3 ( Rahul Tripathi 72 , Heinrich Klaasen (W) 4) Nine off the 15th over, with Moeen returning to the attack. Tripathi shuffles down the pitch and smacks the ball over the bowler's head for a six off the penultimate ball, entering the 70s in the process.

Mohammed Siraj returns to the attack in the 16th over.

FOUR! Back-of-length from Siraj, Klaasen gets a thick inside-edge that sends the ball running away to the fine-leg fence for a four! RR 117/3

FOUR! Punched away towards the extra-cover fence! Klaasen starting to get into his element already! RR 121/3

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 124/3 ( Rahul Tripathi 72 , Heinrich Klaasen (W) 15) Siraj returns to the attack in the 16th over. Klaasen gets a massive boost in his confidence as he collects back-to-back boundaries off the third and fourth deliveries, guiding the ball towards either side of the wicket. 11 off the over.

South African Klaasen is a dangerous batsman. He is an exciting stroke player and needs to be quickly neutralised. RCB do not have a great record bowling at the death and they are heading towards that now. The need is for greater situational awareness.

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 129/3 ( Rahul Tripathi 74 , Heinrich Klaasen (W) 18) Chahal returns to the attack one final time in this innings, and continues to keep it tight, giving away just five singles off it. RR in need of some big overs at this stage, and an economical one from Chahal only increases the pressure on them.

Pitch report: Graeme Smith says, "Curators have tried to keep much mositure in the surface. Surface looks dry. Pitch is helpful for spin. Captains who win the toss should bat first.

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and captain Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat first.

Three new faces in the Rajasthan XI: Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal get a call-up for this game.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Wicket looks a bit dry and we know this wicket really well. Runs on the board matters. (On missing out on Buttler and Stokes) It's important we do well as a team. One individual doesn't matter.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: When you have momentum on your side, you just want to keep playing. We wanted to bowl first. We understand they didn't have Jos and Ben today. Good times ahead. Everyone's contributing, and that's what you need to go forward. We are just enjoying ourselves.

Preview: A rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh from a nail-biting win over Sunrisres Hyderabad on Thursday, the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to continue the same performance to seal a play-off berth as they also carry a better net run-rate (NRR) than their opponents.

On the other hand, Rasjasthan lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders and with their NRR at -0.403, the hosts need a win by a huge margin.

Both the sides have 12 points from 13 games and Saturday's match will decide their fate in the ongoing season as a loss will be the end of the road for one of them.

The last time these two sides met, Rajasthan scored 217/4 batting first and later restricted Bangalore at 198/6 to win the match by 19 runs.

Bangalore carries a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came with impressive show against Hyderabad on Tursday.

Bangalore's batting, more or less, will once again rely on the shoulders of de Villers and Kohli, who have gathered 427 and 526 runs respectively so far.

While Kohli failed against Hyderabad, de Villers blast 69 off 39 to help Bangalore post a amassive total.

In the bowling, RCB's bowlers struggled to stop Kane Williamson (81 off 42) and Manish Pandey (62 off 38) before Mohammed Siraj held his nerve to bowl a fine last over, conceding just five runs besides packing off a well-settled Hyderabad skipper.

Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Siraj will be eyeing to continue with his last-match show.

Yuzvendra Chahal will once again hand the variety to their spin attack.

Coming to Rajasthan, the hosts will miss the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who will return to England for national duty.

Butler has been the key for Rajasthan's batting after smashing five consecutive fifties in his last six games and his absence will surely hurt the Ajinkya Rahane-led side.

Rahane has also not been in the best of form, managing to accumulate just 291 runs from 12 innings.

Sanju Samson looks good with 391 runs from 13 games but has not fired in the last few games.

Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, DJM Short and Jofra Archer have also not lived up to expectations with the bat.

The bowling unit lacks depth as only Archer has come with some impressive shows in the last few games but absence of support from the others is a cause of concern for Rajasthan.

Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and K Gowtham have been below par so far and needs to come out with thier best to stop a star-studded Bangalore batting line up.

Bangalore however, will be the favourites in Saturday's crucial clash, which could be seen as a virtual semi-final.

Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli(Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 13 games this season. RCB are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

With inputs from IANS