SIX ! Pulled away in style by Gowtham! What a way to get off the mark! Was dug in slightly back-of-length from Southee, and the new batsman adjusted himself perfectly for the shot. RR 156/4

SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Gowtham at the start of his innings! Goes inside-out on this occasion, clearing the long off fence with ease! RR 162/4

OUT! Gowtham's run-out off the final delivery of the innings, stumbling while running towards the non-striker's end, where Southee nicking the bails off with ease. The all-rounder does his job though, getting Rajasthan past 160 with a couple of big hits. RR 164/5 Gowtham run out (Parthiv/Southee) 14(5)

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 164/5 ( Rahul Tripathi 80 , ) Southee bowls the final over. Tripathi is content with a single off the first ball. Gowtham, though, starts off with back-to-back sixes, pulling towards the midwicket fence before lofting down the ground. Collects a double off the fourth delivery, and is run-out off the last ball of the innings. 15 runs off the last over. Rajasthan Royals finish on a score of 164/5 from 20 overs.

RCB have to chase this target of 165 runs within 15.5 overs to go above MI's NRR of +0.384 in the points table.

Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel walk out to the crease at the start of a crucial chase. Rajasthan too start with spin, as skipper Rahane hands the ball to Krishnappa Gowtham.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 2/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 1 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Gowtham bowls the first over. After three of dots, Kohli whips the ball towards mid on for a single off the fourth delivery, with Parthiv following suit off the next ball. Excellent over from Gowtham, with just two singles coming off it.

SIX! Short ball from Archer first up, and Patel ramps this one towards the RCB dugout outside the third man boundary, where Brendon McCullum tries collecting the ball but puts it down. First big hit of the innings! RCB 8/0

SIX ! Another ramp shot from Patel, who is using the pace on Archer's deliveries to good effect! Goes a little finer on this occasion, with the ball landing beyond the cameras near the sight screen. RCB 16/0

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 16/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 2 , Parthiv Patel (W) 14) Archer bowls from the other end, starting off with a short ball. Patel adjusts to the delivery last minute, and ramps it over the third man fence for a six. Patel miscues his pull off the fourth delivery, with the ball landing safely at deep square-leg, giving the keeper-batter a single. Another six off a ramp shot to Patel off the last delivery, this one landing near the sight screen. 14 off the over.

BOWLED EM ! What a delivery from Gowtham! Kohli advanced down the pitch, looking to hit down the ground. Gowtham darts this one in quicker, getting enough turn to beat the RCB skipper's inside edge. Huge moment in the game, as Rajasthan gain the early advantage with the wicket! RCB 20/1 Kohli b Gowtham 4(9)

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 21/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 15 , AB de Villiers 1) Gowtham continues to bowl along tight lines, giving neither batsman room to work the ball away towards the boundary rope. The off-spinner draws first blood off the fifth delivery of the over, and it is none other than the in-form RCB captain that he gets rid of, as Kohli gets beaten by a quicker delivery that gets enough turn to beat his inside edge and rattle the stumps. AB de Villiers walks out to bat, and collects a single off the first ball that he faces. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Poor stroke by Kohli, trying to go across the line to off spinner Gowtham. Kohli rarely plays across the line at the start of the innings. But Gowtham had kept RCB in check in his opening overs to frustrate Kohli to trying something different.

FOUR ! First boundary for AB de Villiers! Back-of-length from Archer, and AB swivels his bat to guide the ball towards the backward square-leg fence! RCB 27/1

This is the eighth time that Virat Kohli has been dismissed by a spinner from 14 innings in this IPL.

FOUR! Slower ball from Archer, and this one's punched away towards the extra-cover fence by the South African batting superstar! RCB 31/1

AB de Villiers has scored 505 runs against RR in IPL before today at an average of 45.91 and a SR of 139.50 - the second most by any player.

FOUR! Third boundary for ABD in the fourth over! De Villiers flicks the ball towards the vacant cow-corner fence! RCB 35/1

After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 35/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 15 , AB de Villiers 15) Archer continues from the other end. ABD collects a double off the first ball, before swivelling the ball towards the long-leg fence to collect his first boundary. AB then piles further misery on Archer by collecting back-to-back fours off the last two balls, with 14 coming off the over.

Ben Laughlin introduced into the attack in the fifth over.

FOUR ! Outstanding shot from AB, who shuffles down the pitch to a slower delivery from Laughlin with some lovely footwork, and bringing out the straight drive to collect his fourth boundary! RCB 40/1

ABD stepping on it from the start. Lovely strokes already. Probably wanting to keep the NRR at a high.

FOUR! Parthiv continues to target the third man region, though this one's the result of an edge that clears the man standing inside the circle, before rolling away to the boundary rope. RCB 45/1

After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 20 , AB de Villiers 20) Laughlin introduced in the fifth over. Patel collects a single off a square drive off the second delivery. AB then shuffles down the pitch, and brings out the straight drive to a slower ball from the Aussie pacer, before getting beaten fair and square off the next ball. Patel ends the over with a four, guiding the ball once again towards third man, though off an edge instead of a ramp. 10 off the over.

Jaydev Unadkat introduced into the attack for the final over of RCB's Powerplay.

FOUR ! Patel pulls towards deep square-leg fence, where Sanju Samson leaps up in the air and nearly pulls off a screamer, only for the ball to pop out of his right hand and touch the boundary rope. RCB 50/1

Captains dismissed by spinners most times in an IPL season: 8 - Adam Gilchrist in 2009 8 - Rohit Sharma in 2017 8 - VIRAT KOHLI in 2018*

FOUR ! Crunched through the gap between mid off and extra cover by Parthiv for a four! RCB 54/1

After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 55/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 29 , AB de Villiers 21) Unadkat introduced into the attack in the sixth over. Patel pulls the ball towards deep square-leg, where Samson nearly pulls off a blinder, with the ball eventually popping out his hand and touching the boundary rope. That is followed by a crunch towards the extra cover fence for a four two balls later. 10 off the over, with RCB making decent progress in the Powerplay despite losing Kohli cheaply.

After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 63/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 32 , AB de Villiers 26) Shreyas Gopal is introduced into the attack after the break, and he concedes eight off it, with three being collected by de Villiers off the fourth delivery of the over, with the ball going past Rahane at slip on the occasion.

Ish Sodhi brought into the attack in the eighth over.

FOUR! AB de Villiers uses reverse sweep to good effect, fetches boundary at third man. RCB 67/1

FOUR ! Slightly short by Sodhi and de Villiers pulls it for a boundary to mid-wicket. And that brings up the fifty-stand between Patel and de Villiers ! RCB 71/1

After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 74/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 33 , AB de Villiers 36) Sodhi's brought into the attack in the eighth over, and he is met with an offensive approach by ABD right away, as he whacks back-to-back boundaries. 11 off the over.

ABD and Parthiv are batting aggressively. They have already added more than 50 runs at a fast clip to have RR pegged back.

OUT! Gopal breaks the partnership for Rajasthan! Patel misses the delivery that goes lower than expected, and loses his balance slightly. His backfoot's not inside the crease line by the time Klaasen whips the bails off, and is already starting to walk even before the umpire arrives at a conclusion. RCB 75/2 Patel st Klaasen b Gopal 33(21)

Good delivery from Shreyas, skidding across the left hander Parthiv. The batsman missed the heave and overbalanced. Brilliant stumping by Klaasen. Good knock by Parthiv.

OUT! Gopal's on fire with the ball! Wrong 'un from the leg-spinner, and Moeen chips the ball straight back to the bowler. Gopal, though, has to leap up in the air on this occasion, and ends up with a fine catch. RCB 77/3 Moeen c and b Gopal 1(2)

Shreyas Gopal, like he did in the clash between the teams in the first leg gets two key wickets at an inopportune time for RCB. Lovely caught and bowled off a googly that Moeen Ali failed to read.

After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 77/3 ( AB de Villiers 38 , ) Terrific over from Shreyas Gopal giving away just three singles off it while getting Patel stumped with a skidder, before collecting a return catch from Moeen off the last ball of the over. It's advantage Rajasthan at the moment.

After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/3 ( AB de Villiers 42 , Mandeep Singh 3) Sodhi continues from the other end, with Mandeep the new batter at the crease. De Villiers guides the ball towards the off side for a double off the second delivery. Mandeep edges the ball wide of the slip fielder for a single off the fourth delivery. Seven off the over. AB holds the key to RCB's fate at the halfway stage of their innings, with Bangalore needing another 81 to win from 60 balls.

OUT! Gopal continues to make merry with the ball! Mandeep shuffles down the pitch, looking to drive the ball through the covers, but misses it completely after a bit of extra turn. Klaasen does the rest behind the stumps, with the batsman nowhere close to the crease. Bangalore in a real spot of bother now. RCB 85/4 Mandeep st Klaasen b Gopal 3(4)

What on earth was Mandeep trying. Such a poor shot. This has been the story of his season. Shreyas beat him in the air with a teasing leg spinner and had him stumped by a mile. Momentum with RR. Shreyas' three wickets have pegged back RCB considerably.

After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/4 ( AB de Villiers 44 , Colin de Grandhomme 1) Another fine over from Gopal that results in the dismissal of an RCB batsman. It's Mandeep who has to walk back on this occasion, as he misses the ball completely after shuffling down the pitch looking for a cover drive, getting stumped in the end. Just three runs and a wicket off the over. RCB need 78 to win from 54 balls.

FOUR ! What a way for de Villiers to bring up his half-century! Pulls a back-of-length ball from Sodhi towards the square-leg-fence, bringing up the milestone for the sixth time in IPL 2018, taking 31 balls on this occasion! RCB 93/4

RCB's score was 74/1 at the end of the eighth over and they have lost three wickets in three overs after that scoring 13 runs.

Pitch report: Graeme Smith says, "Curators have tried to keep much mositure in the surface. Surface looks dry. Pitch is helpful for spin. Captains who win the toss should bat first.

Three new faces in the Rajasthan XI: Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal get a call-up for this game.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Wicket looks a bit dry and we know this wicket really well. Runs on the board matters. (On missing out on Buttler and Stokes) It's important we do well as a team. One individual doesn't matter.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: When you have momentum on your side, you just want to keep playing. We wanted to bowl first. We understand they didn't have Jos and Ben today. Good times ahead. Everyone's contributing, and that's what you need to go forward. We are just enjoying ourselves.

OUT! The decision to promote Archer backfires for Rajasthan, as the all-rounder nicks one to the keeper while trying to hook a short delivery from Umesh. RR 2/1

FOUR ! Rahane opens the face of his bat, and goes for a late cut that sends the ball racing away behind square on the off side. RR 16/1

FIFTY-PARNTERSHIP up between Tripathi and Rahane , with the former collecting a single off the fourth delivery of the eighth over to bring up the milestone. RR 52/1

FIFTY for Rahul Tripathi ! Has been a fine knock from the Maharashtra batsman so far, with his innings being peppered with a boundary at regular intervals. Takes 38 deliveries to bring up the milestone. RR 86/1

OUT! Umesh finally breaks the rock-solid second-wicket partnership at the 99-run mark, trapping Rajasthan skipper Rahane lbw. Rahane, who had shuffled slightly to his right, thought the impact of the delivery angling into him might have been outside off. Hawkeye, however, confirms the impact as 'umpire's call'. RR 101/2

OUT! Sanju Samson's dismissed for a golden duck! Samson, one of Rajasthan's most prized batters, chips the ball straight into the hands of Moeen Ali standing at midwicket! Umesh is on a hat-trick! RR 101/3

OUT ! Klaasen doesn't quite connect to a slower ball from Siraj, and ends up holing out to Moeen at long off to depart after an entertaining cameo. RR 149/4

Preview: A rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh from a nail-biting win over Sunrisres Hyderabad on Thursday, the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to continue the same performance to seal a play-off berth as they also carry a better net run-rate (NRR) than their opponents.

On the other hand, Rasjasthan lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders and with their NRR at -0.403, the hosts need a win by a huge margin.

Both the sides have 12 points from 13 games and Saturday's match will decide their fate in the ongoing season as a loss will be the end of the road for one of them.

The last time these two sides met, Rajasthan scored 217/4 batting first and later restricted Bangalore at 198/6 to win the match by 19 runs.

Bangalore carries a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came with impressive show against Hyderabad on Tursday.

Bangalore's batting, more or less, will once again rely on the shoulders of de Villers and Kohli, who have gathered 427 and 526 runs respectively so far.

While Kohli failed against Hyderabad, de Villers blast 69 off 39 to help Bangalore post a amassive total.

In the bowling, RCB's bowlers struggled to stop Kane Williamson (81 off 42) and Manish Pandey (62 off 38) before Mohammed Siraj held his nerve to bowl a fine last over, conceding just five runs besides packing off a well-settled Hyderabad skipper.

Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Siraj will be eyeing to continue with his last-match show.

Yuzvendra Chahal will once again hand the variety to their spin attack.

Coming to Rajasthan, the hosts will miss the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who will return to England for national duty.

Butler has been the key for Rajasthan's batting after smashing five consecutive fifties in his last six games and his absence will surely hurt the Ajinkya Rahane-led side.

Rahane has also not been in the best of form, managing to accumulate just 291 runs from 12 innings.

Sanju Samson looks good with 391 runs from 13 games but has not fired in the last few games.

Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, DJM Short and Jofra Archer have also not lived up to expectations with the bat.

The bowling unit lacks depth as only Archer has come with some impressive shows in the last few games but absence of support from the others is a cause of concern for Rajasthan.

Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and K Gowtham have been below par so far and needs to come out with thier best to stop a star-studded Bangalore batting line up.

Bangalore however, will be the favourites in Saturday's crucial clash, which could be seen as a virtual semi-final.

Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli(Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 13 games this season. RCB are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

