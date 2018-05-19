Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 53rd match of IPL 2018, which will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB are on a roll. Having won three matches in a row they are in high spirits as they approach their final league game, a must-win one against Rajasthan Royals. The last time the two teams met Shreyas Gopal tripped up the RCB middle order with the invaluable wickets of ABD and Kohli. RCB will look forward to settle scores. At the same time the win would give them a shot at making the next stage of the IPL

RCB are peaking at the right time. Moeen Ali has come to the party, with his scintillating knock in the previous game as a great morale booster. Along with the in-form ABD and Kohli, not to mention Grandhomme who has found his feet at last, RCB have a powerful batting line-up. They would be looking forward to a big win that would boost their Net Run Rate. They are already in the positive zone but would look to further boost the NRR.

This is RR and RCB's last chance to stem a position in the playoffs. Read the full preview of the 53rd IPL game here .

Can RCB take advantage of a weakened RR? The latter are without Jos Butler their star batsman and all rounder Ben Stokes. But RR still have a lot of quality cricketers in their ranks. RCB though would be confident as their current bowling lot spearheaded by Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Chahal and Md. Siraj is in good nick. Grandhomme and Moeen Ali too should chip in usefully on the large RR outfield. RCB will be looking forward to Kohli and ABD once again striking it big. An interesting, all-to-play-for game in on the cards. Both teams need a win to stay in the tournament.

Pitch report: Graeme Smith says, "Curators have tried to keep much mositure in the surface. Surface looks dry. Pitch is helpful for spin. Captains who win the toss should bat first.

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and captain Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat first.

Both teams have won eight matches against each other in IPL history.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Wicket looks a bit dry and we know this wicket really well. Runs on the board matters. (On missing out on Buttler and Stokes) It's important we do well as a team. One individual doesn't matter. Three new faces in the Rajasthan XI: Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal get a call-up for this game.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: When you have momentum on your side, you just want to keep playing. We wanted to bowl first. We understand they didn't have Jos and Ben today. Good times ahead. Everyone's contributing, and that's what you need to go forward. We are just enjoying ourselves. RCB opt to field the same XI.

RCB have a 3-2 record against RR at Jaipur in IPL.

We have a promotion in the Rajasthan Royals batting line up today, as Jofra Archer has been sent to open alongside Rahul Tripathi in a bid to get quick runs on board. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the first over of the innings.

This is RR's eighth different opening combination of the season - the joint most for a team along with DD.

After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 2/0 ( Rahul Tripathi 2 , Jofra Archer 0) Chahal bowls the first over of the Rajasthan innings, and starts off with his variations right away, giving away just two off it. Tripathi gets off the mark in the over, with Archer, not facing a delivery at all.

OUT! The decision to promote Archer backfires for Rajasthan, as the all-rounder nicks one to the keeper while trying to hook a short delivery from Umesh. RR 2/1 Archer c Patel b Umesh 0(4)

No player has taken more wickets than Umesh Yadav (14) in the powerplay overs this IPL.

After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 2/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 2 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 0) Umesh Yadav bowls from the other end. The move to promote Archer backfires on Rajasthan as he nicks a short ball to the keeper to get dismissed for a duck. Skipper Rahane walks out to bat, and blocks the last two deliveries away. Wicket maiden for Umesh to start things off with.

After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 2/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 2 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 0) Umesh Yadav bowls from the other end. The move to promote Archer backfires on Rajasthan as he nicks a short ball to the keeper to get dismissed for a duck. Skipper Rahane walks out to bat, and blocks the last two deliveries away. Wicket maiden for Umesh to start things off with.

Moeen Ali given the responsibility of bowlnig the third over.

SIX! First attacking shot of the innings, with Tripathi sweeping from outside the off stump, clearing the square-leg fence in the process. RR 12/1

After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 12/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 9 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 3) Moeen bowls the third over of the innings. Rahane gets off the mark with a double off the second delivery. Tripathi decides to attack the bowler off the fourth delivery, getting down on one knee and slog-sweeping the ball towards the square leg fence from outside off, collecting the first six of the innings. Moeen appeals for lbw off the last delivery, but decides against going for the review after getting a negative response from the umpire, although Hawkeye shows three reds, one that would've sent Tripathi back early. 10 off the over.

Jofra Archer becomes the fourth player to bag three ducks in a debut IPL season after R Gomez (2011), Ravi Rampaul (2013) and Colin de Grandhomme (2017).

FOUR ! Rahane opens the face of his bat, and goes for a late cut that sends the ball racing away behind square on the off side. RR 16/1

FOUR! Rahane smacks this one down the ground with a straight bat! Exudes elegance in the shot! RR 20/1

FOUR! Now Tripathi decides to make the over all the more miserable for Umesh, going for an agricultural heave to send the ball towards the unprotected cow-corner fence. RR 25/1

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 25/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 13 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 12) Umesh continues from the other end, but ends up leaking more runs than he would have liked. Concedes 13 off the over through a single and three boundaries — two of which are collected by Rahane.

Umesh Yadav picked up his 14th wicket in powerplay, 5 more than the next bowler. His breakthroughs at the top is part of RCB"s rejuvenation. Today was no different as he struck early to leave his mark.

Tim Southee brought into the attack for the fifth over.

FOUR! Rahane whips a length ball off his hip, guiding it towards the square-leg fence. The fine-leg fielder tries running towards the ball, but fails to cut it off. RR 29/1

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 35/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 17 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 18) Southee brought into the attack in the fifth over, and ends up conceding 10 off it, including a boundary off the first delivery that's a result of Rahane's impeccable timing.

Yuzvendra Chahal brought into the attack for the final over of the Powerplay.

FOUR ! Tripathi shuffles down the track to get close to the pitch of the ball, and lofts it towards the extra-cover fence! RR 40/1

FOUR ! Tripathi chooses to play this one on the backfoot, pulling towards the wide long on fence! RR 44/1

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 45/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 26 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 19) Chahal returns to the attack for the final Powerplay over, and gets whacked for back-to-back boundaries by Tripathi off the first two deliveries. Chahal though, recovers from those two fours, and bowls much better in the remainder of the over to give away just two. 10 off the over, and Rajasthan make a decent recovery from a slow start to get to 45/1 at the end of the powerplay.

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 50/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 28 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 22) Southee continues from the other end, and restricts Rahane and Tripathi to singles in the over, with five runs coming off it. Rajasthan, though, breach the 50-run mark in the over.

Mohammed Siraj brought into the attack in the seventh over of the RR innings.

FIFTY-PARNTERSHIP up between Tripathi and Rahane , with the former collecting a single off the fourth delivery of the eighth over to bring up the milestone. RR 52/1

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 54/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 30 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 24) Siraj bowls the seventh over. Rahane collects a single off the first ball. Tripathi nearly chops on to his stumps off the second while going for a pull. The fifty stand is brought up off the fourth delivery with a single by Tripathi. Four off Siraj's first over.

This is Rahul Tripathi's first 30-plus score in IPL 2018. He scored seven 30-plus scores while playing for RPS in the previous season of IPL.

RCB would do well to separate this pair of Rahane and Tripathi. They have helped the team recover well from the early loss of wicket. But before they step on the scoring rate RCB should strike.

FOUR ! Tripathi ruins what was turning out to be a very good over from Umesh, going inside-out in his loft towards the extra-cover fence. RR 62/1

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 64/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 37 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 26) Umesh returns to the attack in the ninth over, and concedes a single off every delivery barring the fifth, in which Tripathi lofts the ball off an inside-out shot towards the extra-cover fence for four. Has been a fine partnership for Rajasthan so far, and the home team will hope for the two to go the distance in the innings.

Colin de Grandhomme brought into the attack for the 10th over of the innings.

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 74/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 43 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 28) De Grandhomme is brought into the attack in the 10th over, and he suffers in his discipline, conceding as many as three wides off it, with a total of 11 coming off the over. At the halfway stage of their innings, Rajasthan are progressing at seven-and-a-half an over.

Pitch report: Graeme Smith says, "Curators have tried to keep much mositure in the surface. Surface looks dry. Pitch is helpful for spin. Captains who win the toss should bat first.

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and captain Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat first.

Three new faces in the Rajasthan XI: Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Gopal get a call-up for this game.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : Wicket looks a bit dry and we know this wicket really well. Runs on the board matters. (On missing out on Buttler and Stokes) It's important we do well as a team. One individual doesn't matter.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: When you have momentum on your side, you just want to keep playing. We wanted to bowl first. We understand they didn't have Jos and Ben today. Good times ahead. Everyone's contributing, and that's what you need to go forward. We are just enjoying ourselves.

OUT! The decision to promote Archer backfires for Rajasthan, as the all-rounder nicks one to the keeper while trying to hook a short delivery from Umesh. RR 2/1

FOUR ! Rahane opens the face of his bat, and goes for a late cut that sends the ball racing away behind square on the off side. RR 16/1

FIFTY-PARNTERSHIP up between Tripathi and Rahane , with the former collecting a single off the fourth delivery of the eighth over to bring up the milestone. RR 52/1

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Jaipur, latest update and cricket score: De Grandhomme is brought into the attack in the 10th over, and he suffers in his discipline, conceding as many as three wides off it, with a total of 11 coming off the over. At the halfway stage of their innings, Rajasthan are progressing at seven-and-a-half an over.

Preview: A rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh from a nail-biting win over Sunrisres Hyderabad on Thursday, the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to continue the same performance to seal a play-off berth as they also carry a better net run-rate (NRR) than their opponents.

On the other hand, Rasjasthan lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders and with their NRR at -0.403, the hosts need a win by a huge margin.

Both the sides have 12 points from 13 games and Saturday's match will decide their fate in the ongoing season as a loss will be the end of the road for one of them.

The last time these two sides met, Rajasthan scored 217/4 batting first and later restricted Bangalore at 198/6 to win the match by 19 runs.

Bangalore carries a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came with impressive show against Hyderabad on Tursday.

Bangalore's batting, more or less, will once again rely on the shoulders of de Villers and Kohli, who have gathered 427 and 526 runs respectively so far.

While Kohli failed against Hyderabad, de Villers blast 69 off 39 to help Bangalore post a amassive total.

In the bowling, RCB's bowlers struggled to stop Kane Williamson (81 off 42) and Manish Pandey (62 off 38) before Mohammed Siraj held his nerve to bowl a fine last over, conceding just five runs besides packing off a well-settled Hyderabad skipper.

Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Siraj will be eyeing to continue with his last-match show.

Yuzvendra Chahal will once again hand the variety to their spin attack.

Coming to Rajasthan, the hosts will miss the services of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who will return to England for national duty.

Butler has been the key for Rajasthan's batting after smashing five consecutive fifties in his last six games and his absence will surely hurt the Ajinkya Rahane-led side.

Rahane has also not been in the best of form, managing to accumulate just 291 runs from 12 innings.

Sanju Samson looks good with 391 runs from 13 games but has not fired in the last few games.

Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, DJM Short and Jofra Archer have also not lived up to expectations with the bat.

The bowling unit lacks depth as only Archer has come with some impressive shows in the last few games but absence of support from the others is a cause of concern for Rajasthan.

Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and K Gowtham have been below par so far and needs to come out with thier best to stop a star-studded Bangalore batting line up.

Bangalore however, will be the favourites in Saturday's crucial clash, which could be seen as a virtual semi-final.

Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli(Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane(Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 13 games this season. RCB are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

With inputs from IANS